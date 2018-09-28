Ross Stores: 25x Earnings Is Not Excessive

My fair value is now $100 per share with the expectation of strong underlying growth in the intrinsic value.

The long-term store guidance has increased my valuation, and I like that management is not taking on too many store openings.

Over the past few months, shares of discount retailers like TJX (TJX), Burlington (BURL), and Ross Stores (ROST) have surged on the back of strong same-store sales numbers and continued growth in store count. Although the market was initially disappointed in Ross' decision to cap its annual store openings at 100 units, I believe the management team is making the right decision remaining disciplined. Let's take a look at the Q2 results and why I believe the guidance is conservative for the rest of the year. Overall, I am raising my fair value estimate to $100 per share, which is roughly in line with the current valuation. Although I am not adding to my position at current levels, I do not think the current price is excessive. Investors will still likely achieve a market return from the current levels.

Q2 Highlights: Comps and Buybacks

Same-store sales grew 5% y/y in Q2'18 on top of a 4% gain in Q2'17, bringing the two-year stacked comp to 9%. Total sales were up 9% y/y to $3.7 billion. Gross margin declined about 80 basis points y/y to 28.7%, as the company took some charges for packaway expenses (opportunistic inventory buys put into long-term inventory), as well as higher freight charges. Long-term followers of the off-priced model will know that this is simply modus operandi for Ross and TJX.

Overall, operating margin was down about 110 basis points, the bulk driven by an 80 basis points gross margin decline, with the balance coming from higher wage expenses. The structural profitability of all of retail will come down slightly due to higher wages in many high-income states, but I think the subsequent comp gains will offset SG&A increases in terms of total operating profit dollars. Margins may be down, but total profit dollars will increase, in my view.

Total inventory was up 5.6%, slightly above the comp store sales growth. I am not worried, because, as stated earlier, one-time large inventory buys are simply part of the business model.

In addition to the strong sales performance, Ross continues to buy back stock in a meaningful way. During Q2, the company bought back a whopping 3.2 million shares for $273 million at an average price of ~$85. Based on the current market price, the Q2 repurchase activity already looks value-creative. Year-to-date, Ross bought back $529 million of stock at an average price of $81. Ross will probably retire more than $1 billion, and the company remains one of the best firms at executing buybacks that I follow.

Why Valuation is Not Crazy

There was some initial disappointment that Ross is maintaining its store openings at 100 locations per year, even after it upped its long-term target to 3,000 locations from the previous guidance of 2,500 stores. However, I believe this will minimize the amount of capital allocated towards poor locations and help maintain a cadence of opening that the company is able to execute well. In addition, this will provide multiple years of stable revenue growth. This is only part of the reason why the valuation is not crazy.

Shares currently trade at roughly 25x earnings, which may be a bit above historical multiples, but it is certainly not out of line for a business with its high quality of free cash flow generation and terrific business model. The relative value of TJX and Ross compared to other retailers has grown as both companies have demonstrated the ability to drive comps in light of online retail.

Further, I believe Ross will exceed its $4.01-4.10 per share EPS forecast for FY18. The company has guided to 1-2% comps consistently; however, the company should be able to exceed its guidance. As I have noted before, the Ross team rightly sandbags guidance.

Based on a DCF basis, I have increased my fair value to $100 per share. I love the Ross business model, but I do acknowledge the current price reflects a fair valuation. That said, the underlying value of the business should grow ~10-12% per annum. Combine this with significant buybacks, and I believe per share value could compound at 11-13%. I will likely add to my position on any significant pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST, TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.