What To Make Of Tilray's Irrational Price Movements

The market cap of the cannabis industry already prices in a lot of growth in other countries, where recreational marijuana is not legal (yet).

The cannabis industry will grow a lot over the coming years, at least partially due to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

Cannabis stocks have risen substantially over the last couple of months, driven by catalysts such as the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada. This has, however, made some cannabis stocks too expensive.

One of them, Tilray (TLRY), looks bubbly right here - fundamentals don't justify the current valuation, and at least some investors are not rational in the way they react to news items.

I believe that Tilray's shares should be avoided at the current price of more than $100 per share.

Recreational use of marijuana has been legal in the Netherlands for a long period of time, and marijuana has been legal for medical use in several other countries and some US states. Country-wide legalization of recreational marijuana has not occurred often, though, which is why Canada's decision to legalize the drug has been a major news item.

As Canada will be the biggest country that allows the recreational use of marijuana, it is not surprising that the country has spawned a multitude of cannabis companies, including several quite large ones, such as Tilray and Canopy Growth (CGC):

Both of these companies have market capitalizations of more than $10 billion already, which shows that the market expects huge growth rates over the coming years.

Tilray can, so far, not sell to recreational users, though, which has limited the addressable market to the Canadian medical marijuana sub-segment. Once the recreational use of Cannabis has been legalized, the Canadian cannabis market could grow to C$6.8 billion (or US$5.2 billion) a year at some point during the 2020s.

Cannabis is, more or less, an agricultural good, and there are no major technological barriers to entry. Cannabis can be grown by many different companies, and it seems likely that margins will therefore not be overly high in this industry. According to CSIMarkets, net margins in the agricultural production industry averaged about 3.2% during the most recent quarter, and 1.9% over the last year.

Even when we make the optimistic assumption that the cannabis industry will be much more profitable, generating net margins of 10%, the Canadian cannabis market (medical & recreational), would only allow for net profits of ~$520 million.

When we put a 20 times earnings multiple on those industry-wide annual net profits (during the 2020s), the Canadian cannabis market would allow for a market capitalization of $10 billion - for all involved companies, combined. Both Tilray as well as Canopy Growth breach this amount alone. This means that the market seemingly sees a lot of additional value in other markets, even though there has not been any country-wide legalization so far.

Investors Are Not Rational In The Way They React To News Items From Tilray

Most of Tilray's shares are locked up, which means that there is not a lot of supply of shares on the market. This results in high volatility and, at least sometimes, irrational moves in Tilray's stock price.

One good example of such an exaggerated share price reaction was the 20% gain that followed Tilray's announcement that it has sold its CBD 100 oil to three hospitals in Australia. Selling some of its products to customers in Australia is a positive, but when we take a closer look, it seems quite weird how much Tilray's share price reacted to this news item.

Tilray will supply its product to 3 hospitals, no announcement regarding the dollar value of the deal has been made. In a past deal, Tilray's cannabis products were used by 29 patients in Australia. Since we do not know how many patients will use Tilray's products this time, it is hard to estimate an exact amount of sales that this deal will generate. Since only 3 hospitals will be supplied, and since only 29 patients used the product after the previous deal, it seems likely that the actual sales that will be generated will not be overly high. My guess is for less than $1 million in sales, or less than $330,000 in sales per hospital.

The impact on Tilray's profits will be even smaller: Tilray has generated gross margins of roughly 40% during the most recent quarter (operating margins and net margins were negative), this would mean gross profits of less than $400,000 through this deal (if my estimate of sales of less than $1 million is correct).

The reaction that this news item caused is quite surprising. Tilray's stock shot up by 21%, which resulted in a market cap increase of ~$2 billion. When additional sales of $1 million (or less), and additional gross profits of $400,000 (or less), lead to a market cap increase of $2,000,000,000, then that does not seem logical or rational at all.

The implied price to sales ratio of this deal is 2000 - roughly 100 times more than the broad market's price to earnings (!) ratio. To put this in perspective: If a burger joint sold one additional burger for $5, the value of the burger joint surely would not increase by $10,000.

Since this was not the first deal with Australian hospitals (Tilray made its first sale to Australia in 2017), the big move in Tilray's stock price can also not be explained by the opening of a new market. The share price reaction, therefore, shows that investors are, I believe, not being rational in their assessments regarding Tilray's value.

Fundamentals Are Not Overly Strong

Investors in the cannabis space do not always take a look at underlying fundamentals, sometimes shares trade on sentiment, technicals, etc. When we take a look at Tilray's fundamentals, we see the following:

Source: Tilray's 10-Q

At the end of Q2, Tilray held $25 million in cash, whereas debt totaled $37 million. This is not an overly strong balance sheet. Tilray is, so far, not profitable, and it is also not generating any positive cash flows.

Source: Tilray's 10-Q

Tilray's operating cash burn totaled ~$3 million during H1, significantly less than the net loss of $18 million during the same time frame. This can be explained by stock-based compensation expenses, a non-cash expense (that dilutes existing shareholders), as well as by movements in Tilray's working capital.

The company managed to grow its accounts payable by $8 million, whereas accounts receivable rose by only 10% of that amount. That is positive for cash flows, but this probably is not sustainable. One should expect that the two will move more in line going forward, which means that Tilray's cash burn rate will likely rise, all else equal. The $25 million that Tilray had on its balance sheet at the end of Q2 would not be enough to finance Tilray's cash burn in the long run anyways, though.

Since Tilray's net losses and its cash burn widened over the last year, it is also not overly likely that profitability will increase in the foreseeable future. It seems more likely that the cash burn, as well as the net losses, will increase further over the coming quarters, as Tilray keeps investing for growth.

A company that does not earn any money, and that is not able to produce positive cash flows, is not worth $10 billion or more, even if the market that the company addresses is growing at a strong pace.

I believe that it will take Tilray many years to earn $500 million or more a year (if the company ever reaches that level of profitability at all), which would be a profit level that would justify the current valuation of $10+ billion. Shares of the company thus look overvalued to me right here.

Final Thoughts

The cannabis industry will experience strong growth over the coming years, but that does not mean that share prices of cannabis companies will continue to rise as well. A lot of growth seems to be priced in, and the cannabis industry has several traits that make it less attractive for investors, including low barriers to entry, fragmentation, and low margins (at least this is true for other agricultural industries).

Some stocks in this industry could nevertheless be a good investment, but I don't believe Tilray will be one of them. Shares of the company look overvalued, and share price movements are, I believe, not driven by fundamental improvements, but rather by irrational speculation.

