Boeing Lost A Potential Asian Order

Boeing and Airbus still have chances in a RFP that should be launched in the near future for 20-30 aircraft, though Airbus is considered the top runner.

In recent years Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) have collected thousands of orders. Most of them aren’t covered in detail as they are ‘just another set of orders that are added to the tally’. Some orders, however, are more interesting to review as they might be disturbing or restoring fleet shares and balances. This year orders from American Airlines (AAL) as well as Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for the Boeing 787 are good examples of that. Last year, one of those orders was the tentative agreement between Boeing and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Referred to as Malaysia Airlines after this). It has recently became clear that the tentative agreement has lapsed without a firm order being signed.

In this report, we look at the tentative agreement itself, our review from last year when we already marked the order to be an odd one and the reasons why a final purchase agreement has never been signed.

Value and entry plan

In September 2017, Malaysia Airlines and Boeing signed a Memorandum of Understanding for conversion of 8 orders or the Boeing 737 MAX to orders for 8 Boeing 787-9 and purchase rights for 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. At list prices the Dreamliners are valued $2.3B, but after discounts the price is likely closer to $1.1B. Back when the agreement was signed, Malaysia Airlines was looking for aircraft to support its rapid grow aspirations in 2018 and 2019. The airline expected the first Dreamliners to be delivered in late 2019 and would initially be used for intra-Asia flights and from 2020 would be used for long-haul operations.

Fleet restructuring and commonality

Malaysia Airlines had some extremely difficult years. Early on, those difficult years primarily were sparked by an unhealthy network that was being operated without proper management action. After the airline cut some highly unprofitable routes things went slightly better for Malaysia Airlines, but the losses of MH370 and MH17 really put Malaysia Airlines in a bad spot and the airline had no other choice than to shrink the airline altogether.

During the restructuring the Boeing 747-400 and Boeing 777-200ER were removed from service, which meant that Boeing was removed from the carrier’s wide body fleet and only was represented in the single aisle fleet. It’s not uncommon that one jet maker provides the single aisle aircraft while the other provides the wide body aircraft but the choice to go with an Airbus fleet certainly must have hurt Boeing and they were eager to win back business.

Nevertheless, with the Airbus A330ceo and Airbus A350 in the fleet it would not make a lot of sense to add the Boeing 787 to the fleet. The Airbus A330-900neo and Airbus A330-300ceo have a 95% parts commonality and the common type rating between the Airbus A330 and Airbus A350, which Malaysia Airlines has on its fleet, allowing flight crews to transition from one type to the other with an eight-day training. That is a flexibility that the airline would not and will not have with the Boeing 787-9 and is likely also going to bring some costs in terms of support and for hiring and training flight crews.

Capacity and range

Source: Hand Luggage Only | Travel, Food and Home blog + Travel Planner!

Boeing markets the Boeing 787-9 as an airplane with 290 seats and a range of 7,635 nautical miles. Currently, Malaysia Airlines has 15 Airbus A330-300 aircraft in service. Each of these aircraft is equipped with 290 seats in two classes. This means that the Boeing 787-9 in terms of seating capacity is a direct replacement of the Airbus A330-300. This would make the Boeing 787-9, at first sight, a perfect fit for Malaysia Airlines. One thing, however, should be pointed out and that is that the range of the Boeing 787 is >7,500 nautical miles, while the Airbus A330-300 with 277 passengers has a range of 6,340 nautical miles. The Airbus A330-300 in service with Malaysia Airlines fly routes of at most 4,700 nautical miles. What this basically means is that the Boeing 787-9 is a capacity fit, in terms of range it does not fit at all. The Dreamliner offers range that is not directly needed, it is "too much airplane."

The Airbus A330-900neo on the other hand has a three-class configuration of 287 passengers, which gives the airline the opportunity to either make use of product segmentation while keeping capacity constant or go with a two-class cabin and upgauge. Both possibilities should add value to Malaysia Airlines. With the A330-900neo marketed range of 7,200 nautical miles in 3-class configuration, the Airbus A330-900 might be a better fit than the Boeing 787-9 and its capacity allows for either further product segmentation by adding a first class, increases in the capacity by adding seats in the two-class cabin or keeping seating constant and benefiting from the efficiency drivers on the A330neo.

Malaysia Airlines also aspired to connect Kuala Lumpur with cities in Europe as well as the US West Coast in 2020. That would slightly favor the Boeing 787-9. We believe the Airbus A330neo would easily fly to destinations in Europe, but US West Coast destinations could be challenging to reach. This, however, does not mean that the Boeing 787-9 would be the most suitable aircraft. Malaysia Airlines also operates the Airbus A350-900 with around 290 seats and given the common Type Rating of the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330-900 one can really place big question marks behind the Boeing 787-9 tentative agreement as we did a year ago already.

Pricing and operational performance

What prevented Malaysia Airlines from striking a deal with Airbus last year was the pricing of the aircraft. We believe that the pricing of the Airbus A330neo has come down significantly making it worth to reconsider the Airbus A330-900. Additionally, the capabilities of the aircraft have significantly improved as Airbus has launched a 251 ton variant of the Airbus A330-900. This boost in the maximum take off weight means that with the same payload, the aircraft can fly further as long as the aircraft does not become fuel limited or weight limited.

Availability

Availability might have played a role when Malaysia Airlines tentatively signed for the Boeing 787-9 as the Airbus A330neo would enter service in the second half of 2018 and Malaysia Airlines was looking to support growth in 2018-2019. What changed since then is that a lot of leased capacity became available to Malaysia Airlines as Air Berlin collapsed. In August 2017, Air Berlin entered insolvency procedures and in September just some days after the Boeing 787-9 was tentatively ordered Malaysia Airlines signed a Letter of Intent to lease 6 Airbus A330-200 aircraft from AerCap (AER) that were previously placed with Air Berlin. Recalling that Malaysia Airlines had tentatively agreed on taking 8 Dreamliners to increase capacity, one can imagine that with the lease of 6 Airbus A330-200 aircraft, the urge to take the Dreamliners diminished and the Asian carrier felt absolutely no need to firm the tentative agreement, which already seemed out of place.

CEO departure and politics

What has certainly not made the tentative agreement more stable or likely to be firmed is that the agreement was witnessed and signed by key people that are no longer in office. The then-PM of Malaysia witnessed the signing and it has been suggested that amidst allegations of corruption he wanted to score points in the US and the signing of a tentative agreement with Boeing during his visit to the US might have helped him. Also Peter Bellew is no longer leading Malaysia Airlines as he suddenly left the airline to help Ryanair coping with roster issues.

New RFP planned

While Peter Bellew did sign a non-binding agreement with Boeing, he also did point out that he was still in talks with Airbus for the neo and Malaysia Airlines stated that it was also considering operations of used Airbus A330ceo aircraft as well as neo aircraft for the replacement of older aircraft.

While the MoU was great news for Boeing, it really never was one that made a lot of sense when considering the size of the fleet and the alternatives. It has always seemed that Malaysia Airlines was looking for a replacement of its aircraft as well and in that light a bigger RFP for 20-30 new aircraft would have made more sense.

Currently Malaysia Airlines operates 23 Airbus A330ceo aircraft. These include 3 A330-200Fs (freighters), 5 Airbus A330-200s and 15 Airbus A330-300s. These aircraft are operated along with 6 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Given that the newest aircraft are on a lease for 6 years. A replacement might be required by 2023 coinciding when the first 12-year leases for the Airbus A330-300 end. So an RFP for 20-30 aircraft makes a lot of sense and Malaysia Airlines did start a process that should eventually lead to an RFP being issued.

Conclusion

Last year, we already concluded that while Malaysia Airlines did sign a tentative agreement for the purchase of eight Boeing 787-9s and if we review Malaysia’s alternatives it’s unlikely to be the most cost-efficient growth vehicle or replacement for the Airbus A330. While Malaysia has been looking actively at the Boeing 787-9, we think there are other reasons for signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing and it is important to note that throughout its press releases the carrier has continued emphasizing the tentative nature of the agreement.

The first reason to sign tentatively with Boeing, obviously is to pressure Airbus. With the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing there is no better way to get things done from company A by talking to or ordering from company B. Malaysia is using the Dreamliner and second hand A330s available for lease as leverage to bring down the A330-900neo prices. At the same time, we don’t think Malaysia Airlines wanted to operate the Dreamliner as an A330 replacement. The second reason was that the PM of Malaysia simply wanted to use the Dreamliner tentative agreement to score points during his trip in thee US. With Malaysia Airlines being indirectly state owned it should have been rather easy to accomplish the tentative signing.

In a new RFP certainly there will be chances for Boeing to enter the bid with its Boeing 787-9 and possibly the Boeing 787-10, but given current fleet size and capabilities of the aircraft in the fleet we still think a combination order for the Airbus A330-900 for routes within Asia and to Europe as well as additional orders for Airbus A350-900 to serve the US would make more sense than a 4-platform (A330, A350, A380, B787) solution for an airline that has a wide body fleet of just 32 aircraft.

