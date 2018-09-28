Dollar Tree And Its Real Value

Share price growth has been low over the past 2 years and we’ll see if this is likely to change.

The company is better positioned to be a dominant force in discount retail for the ongoing future.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is a dominant discount retailer with almost 15,000 as of the end of fiscal 2017. Its purchase of Family Dollar in 2015 nearly doubled the size of the company. The purchase hurt the fundamentals of the company in the short-term, but Dollar Tree has been making strides to improve these newly acquired stores, and the future looks bright for this good company that’s currently trading at a bargain price.

In this article, we’ll look closely at its real value compared to stock price. The conclusion will aim to help short-term investors make a more educated decision, while other patient, long-term investors might be rewarded by this efficient and ever-improving company.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 86/100. Therefore, Dollar Tree is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. Dollar Tree has high scores for 10 Year Upward Price Per Share, Return on Equity, Ability to Recover from a Market Downturn, Return on Invested Capital, and Gross Margin %. It has an above average score for EPS history. A lacking category is PEG Ratio average for the past 5 years.

These findings could indicate that Dollar Tree might be a good candidate for an investment because of its high scores in many categories.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into these categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has experienced steady growth for the past 10 years. The share price growth over the past decade has been impressive at over 21% annual growth.

Looking closer at earnings history, we quickly see that earnings growth has been very steady from 2009 – 2015 and correlates well with the stock price history chart. At about this time, Dollar Tree was in the process of buying Family Dollar. As a result, earnings in 2016 dropped, but in 2017 and 2018, earnings picked back up and more than recovered the earnings drop in 2016. Overall, earnings history has been mostly steady and consistently increasing.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

The return on equity history was good for 2014 and 2015. But like earnings, there was a there was a significant drop in 2016, mostly caused by the purchase of Family Dollar. Since then, Dollar Tree has been working on improving the situation at Family Dollar stores to better the earnings and returns of these newly acquired stores.

The negative side is that earnings and returns have been hurt because of the purchase of Family Dollar. The positive side is that Dollar Tree is showing that things are improving according to the data and that the purchase of Family Dollar could be a good long term play for Dollar Tree to establish itself as the dominant player in discount retail industry.

Return on Invested Capital shows the same issues as the EPS and ROE. Everything was going well until the purchase of Family Dollar, then ROIC took a dip, but it has been steadily improving in 2017 and 2018. Therefore, if we focus more on years 2014 – 2016, we can see more consistent data. Overall, I’m looking for consistent ROE and ROIC of around 16% or more. Dollar Tree has proven that it can perform at well above these levels in the past and it has also shown that the business is improving its current situation to reach upward towards these levels again.

Dollar Tree’s Gross Margin Percent history shows that margins have been good and have consistently been at levels of 30% and above. This suggests that Dollar Tree has an efficient business model which has been able to maintain some level of competitive advantage that allows them to keep their gross margin cushion intact.

From this factual data so far, we can see that DLTR has been a solid company with exceptional fundamentals prior to the Family Dollar purchase. Since then it has done well to improve its situation after taking over the Family Dollar stores.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is excellent as there is no significant debt to speak of.

Dollar Tree’s Current Ratio of 2.24 is acceptable, telling us that it has enough assets to pay off short-term debts.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in a healthy financial position.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 11.7 suggests that this company might be at a bargain price compared with the earnings it makes. In general, if a company is under a standard PE Ratio of 15, then it gives a good possibility of an undervalued company. Of course this depends on the company’s historical PE Ratio levels and its specific industry. DLTR pays no dividend.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a very conservative EPS TTM of $5.24. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, DLTR is undervalued.

If DLTR continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings and book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DLTR continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 and 5 years book value growth and past 5 years equity growth, then the stock is undervalued.

According to DLTR’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, DLTR is undervalued.

If DLTR continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $120 - $121 per share.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

In summary, as a long-time solid performer, DLTR is selling at a bargain price. However, the company is facing recent and oncoming pressure from the near future. These headwinds are caused by negative sentiment within the retail industry, but more specifically for DLTR, the struggles have to do with improving the performance of its acquired Family Dollar stores.

Because of the vast number of Family Dollar Stores, this improvement will not be immediate, but DLTR has shown good past management skills to provide consistent exceptional growth over the past 10 years. If we consider the past to be a determining factor for the future, then we could expect that DLTR has a good chance of continued improvement with Family Dollar and will continue to grow the profits of their existing Dollar Tree stores.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 14.17%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 13.24% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 10.33% over this year's forecasted earnings.”

(Source: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect at best about 14% growth per year

Here is an alternative scenario based on the past two years’ growth. We want to look at growth after the purchase of Family Dollar since this deal had a huge impact on DLTR. Also, we will look at the growth of book value over the past 2 years rather than earnings, since this growth rate is more conservative.

During the past 2 years, the average growth rate was about 17%. Also, price per share growth over the same two years was about 8.6%. Therefore, we might assume that if we bought DLTR, our return might be somewhere on the low end of about 8% and on the high end of around 17%, or an average of about 12% return.

If considering actual past results of DLTR, which includes affected share prices, here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

1 Year Return Results if Invested in DLTR:Initial Investment Date: 09/21/2017

End Date: 09/21/2018

Cost per Share: $83.14

End Date Price: $86.22

Total Dividends Received: $0

Total Return: 3.7%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR): 3.7%

2 Year Return Results if Invested in DLTR:

Initial Investment Date: 09/21/2016

End Date: 09/21/2018

Cost per Share: $79.89

End Date Price: $86.22

Total Dividends Received: $0

Total Return: 7.92%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR): 3.89%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 3.7% to 3.89%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Dollar Tree, willing to wait through the short-term challenges of improving the Family Dollar Stores and negative pressures of the retail industry, then you could expect DLTR to provide you with around a 12- 14% annual return if you wait for the right time to sell. But for the swing trader or impatient investor, DLTR might produce short-term returns on a conservative estimate of around 4%.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Dollar Tree has proven itself as a consistent and reliable company in the past. It has been improving its existing stores and maintaining gross margin levels. If I buy with a long-term mindset, I could receive gains of 12% or more annually and even at a worse-case scenario, it would still seem that I could make a positive return of 4% or more in the short-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.