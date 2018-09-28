Valero Energy Partners: Market Fear Provides Opportunity For Income Investors

But these fears are overblown in the grand scheme of things, and the current valuation provides some margin of safety against this risk.

It most likely has something to do with concerns about fewer drop-down acquisitions in the future.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (VLP) are down ~20% for the year, underperforming the midstream sector by a wide margin. The reason for the underperformance isn’t totally clear, but it’s most likely related to concerns about fewer opportunities for drop-down acquisitions in the future, which would limit the potential for dividend growth. We think these fears are overblown in the grand scheme of things, and that this could be a good opportunity for patient investors looking to play the energy sector.

Business Description

Valero Energy Partners is a master limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil and petroleum product pipelines and terminals in the US Gulf Coast and US Mid Continent regions. A subsidiary of Valero Energy (VLO), VLP was spun-off from its parent in December 2013 and has since grown revenues from $125M to $452M through a combination of organic growth and drop-down acquisitions.

VLP generates revenues through long-term contract agreements with its parent to store and transport crude oil and refined petroleum products to and from Valero’s refineries. These contracts limit competition from other midstream operators and provide VLP with a stable, recurring revenue stream that typically exceeds normalized operating costs by a wide margin.

Figure 1: FCF % Sales

Source: Madison Investment Research

The high-margin nature of VLP’s business allows the company to take on large sums of debt to finance acquisitions without it negatively impacting payments to bondholders and equity holders: over the last 3 years, for example, VLP issued ~2B in debt to acquire various assets from Valero (which increased financial leverage as high as 17.4x in 2016), but interest coverage ratios never fell below 6x and dividends kept growing. In fact, since the IPO, VLP has increased its dividend payout every single quarter, growing the payout by ~150% over this period.

Figure 2: Financial Leverage Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

We are optimistic about the prospects for future dividend increases thanks to Valero’s large portfolio of midstream assets (which currently generate more than 1B in annual earnings) that it could drop-down to VLP within the next several years. So, while the opportunities for organic growth may be somewhat limited compared to say an upstream operator whose assets aren’t tied to refineries, Valero’s portfolio potentially gives VLP a long runway for growth.

The Opportunity

VLP trades at a large discount to historical valuations (Figure 3). At the current price, VLP’s TTM free cash flow yields 13% and the dividend yield is 5.6% (compared to an average of 4.8% for the midstream sector).

Figure 3: Historical Valuation Ratios

Source: Morningstar

The stock has taken a beating this year (down ~20% YTD) while performance for the overall midstream sector has been slightly positive, and the reasons for this aren’t exactly clear. The sector sold-off earlier in the year due to concerns about a new FERC ruling that killed certain tax advantages of MLPs, but this ruling had a very narrow application and the fears were overblown.

Most competitors fully recovered from the news, but VLP has only staged a partial recovery (Figure 4) despite showing strong results: distributable cash flow increased 22% in the first six months of the year, and the company expects to increase the cash distribution by at least 20% this year (on top of last year’s 25% increase) all while keeping coverage ratios healthy.

Figure 4: Stock Performance YTD

Source: Morningstar

One possible explanation for the low valuation could be that investors are afraid of a deceleration in the rate of drop-downs from Valero in the future. VLO recently talked about a lack of windfall cash from drop-downs as a result of the current MLP capital market conditions, and this could discourage VLO from offloading assets to VLP.

But from what management said, you get the sense that this is more of a short-term issue rather than something that will fundamentally alter strategy or the relationship between VLP and VLO over the long run. Analysts are still expecting between 800M and 1B in annual drop-downs over the next few years and double-digit growth in distributions through 2022.

As it stands, much of this risk is already baked into the share price. VLP currently trades at a much lower valuation than it did back in 2013 and 2014 (Figure 3) when the company was only growing organically, as well as at a discount to peers who are less reliant on drop-down acquisitions. At the current valuation, investors are basically getting a recurring high-yield income stream with greater potential for upside in the shares than downside.

Risks

VLO accounts for all of VLP’s revenues, so VLP’s fortunes are inextricably linked to those of its parent. VLP may not have direct exposure to commodity price risk or some of the other factors impacting the oil and gas sector, but VLP is still exposed to these risk factors since anything that impacts Valero’s refining margins works its way back to VLP.

Valero’s two-thirds ownership of VLP keeps the two entities’ interests aligned, and since Valero has a real incentive to see VLP’s market value increase, we think it's unlikely that Valero’s purchase volumes will decline significantly (at least beyond any temporary measures). That being said, any adverse changes at Valero would likely have a severe impact on VLP.

Conclusion

Valero Energy Partners is an attractive play on the energy sector for yield-hungry investors. Despite a continuation of strong growth in revenues and distributions so far this year, shares are much cheaper than usual, most likely due to fears of fewer drop-down acquisitions in the future. But, for investors with a long-term focus, these fears are over-exaggerated, and the current valuation provides some margin of safety against this risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.