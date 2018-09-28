MPAC Acquiring US Well Services: Follow The Smart Money On This SPAC

Basic Thesis

I believe MPAC is an opportunity to buy a disruptive technology in a large addressable market at a very attractive value of 2.6x forward EBITDA and a near 30% free cash flow (FCF) yield. You are also investing in a highly competent management team alongside very smart money. At 40% EBITDA multiple discount to its lesser technology peers when it should trade at a premium, MPAC represents a potential double on its shares. A double on the stock would mean 9x return on the exchange traded warrants, MPACW. I think both are attractive investments.

The Deal

Matlin and Partners Acquisition Corp. (MPAC) is a special purpose acquisition corp (spac) that is acquiring a 40% stake in US Well Services (USWS), whereby USWS will go public. The existing owners of USWS are rolling their stakes into the public vehicle, which will take the US Well Services name. The deal was announced in July 2018 and the vote by MPAC shareholders will occur in the fourth quarter of 2018. Terms of the deal are laid out in this presentation.

The Industry

US Well Services was established in 2011 initially to provide diesel hydraulic fracturing (frac) pump fleets to Antero Resources. A quick word about the role of frac pump fleets for those who don't know the process.

A frac job "stage" has three steps. Once a well is drilled a large amount of frac fluids are pumped into the well at high-pressure by large pumps. The pressured fluids overcome the strength of the reservoir rocks and break them apart "fracturing" them. More frac fluid and propping agents are then pumped down the well to increase the fractures and pack them with proppants (usually sand) which keeps the fractures open after pumping ends. The proppants allow gas and oil to flow through these fractures in the rock. Finally, the frac fluids are removed and gas and oil flow.

A single well can have as many as 40 stages. Once the stages are complete in a well, pressure pumps are moved to another new well. USWS makes the pressure pump fleets for these "stages". The lower half of the picture below shows you what a fleet looks like.

All pictures sourced from MPAC company presentation.

Right now there are about 450 frac crews. So with only 10 fleets operating and only 2 of them Clean Fleet (electric powered pumps), USWS has about 2% market share and a lot of room to take share with the Clean Fleet technology.

The Company

In 2013, CEO Joel Broussard, using his experience in the shipping industry, developed the Clean Fleet technology in response to an effort by the Obama administration to reduce air and noise pollution from diesel powered frac pump fleets. Clean Fleet uses gas-powered turbines to create electricity to power frac pressure pumps. Electric turbines are a huge advance over diesel powered pumps. They are cleaner, cheaper and less noisy.

The noise and emissions reductions are very helpful to drillers for environmental and operational purposes. The most compelling selling point though is Clean Fleet also offers huge economic advantages over diesel powered pumps. First, diesel powered fleets consume a huge amount of diesel, 18,000 gallons per day. Clean fleet runs off of the natural gas coming off of the well. This input cost efficiency can be worth over $13 million per year, which translates to ~90% savings. See below:

Also, diesel has to be trucked in which can be a logistical hassle since many of these wells are in remote areas without great road access. Building or improving the road access to handle regular deliveries is a cost. The trucks also make a ton of noise and pollute themselves.

Business Model

The business model of USWS is an advantage over the competition. There is nothing proprietary about a diesel fleet and there are a lot of companies providing the service. Therefore most pressure pump fleets are usually booked on a short term basis in what is known as "dedicated agreements". These agreements mean the pump companies have to have the equipment available but the drilling companies can cancel at any time, leaving the pump suppliers completely exposed to drilling cycles which are determined by the prices of oil and gas. Needless to say most of these companies experienced a huge drop off in revenue and profitability in 2014-2016. That is the reason the industry trades at >4x median forward EBITDA. You can see below that even with that low metric, USWS is being purchased at an even lower multiple of 2.6x!

USWS runs its fleet on take or pay contracts that have traditionally run for 18-24 months. Drillers have to use the fleets or pay a minimum fee. This contract structure protects them from the vagaries of the industry more than the industry. In 2016, while its EBITDA dropped significantly, it was still positive while competitors like Propump (PUMP) and Keane Group (FRAC) were EBITDA negative. The company did have too much leverage in 2016 and reorganized with all stakeholders rolling their investment. EBITDA also rebounded very quickly the following year. Revenue and EBITDA are improving meaningfully as active fleets increase and also as cheaper deals signed during the downturn roll off.

The company earns revenue from service and equipment charges. They earn fixed monthly rental fees, where they provide a pump and a crew to manage it for 25 of 30 days per month. They also charge a small fee per stage they drill. They will also provide consumables but that is more of a service and many drillers are choosing to do this themselves.

The company currently has 8 diesel fleets and 2 electric Clean Fleet ones. They expect to build 6 Clean Fleet pumps during 2019.

It costs the company $63mm to build one of these Clean Fleets versus $38mm for a standard diesel fleet. The gross profits and cash flows for each are stated below.

As you can see and as mentioned above the company charges the same for the different pumps. The companies using them get all of the fuel savings stated above ($13mm per year per pump). This pricing should make for an easy sales pitch.

What can be missed above is the difference in useful life of the different pumps. Conventional diesel pumps can be run for 5 years before they essentially need to be rebuilt, giving them another 5 years at best. That gives you a payback period of 2.1 years but an MOIC (multiple of invested capital) of 2.4x, assuming you have good pricing for the life of the pump. In another words, you expect to earn $2.4 for every $1 invested in equipment.

Clean Fleet pumps have much fewer moving parts. This gives them a 20 year useful life. So while the payback period is 3.5 years given the higher price, the MOIC is 5.8x. The table above also assumes $4.6mm of maintenance capex annually for clean fleet. In practice, the company has experienced lower maintenance costs.

MPAC/USWS Deal

As mentioned above, MPAC holders will end up with about 40% of the newco/USWS assuming all shareholders convert their MPAC shares into USWS shares. MPAC shareholders have the choice to take shares or redeem their MPAC shares for their portion of the IPO proceeds plus interest less expenses, currently $10.12/share. Existing USWS equity holders will own about 34%. Crestview, a private equity firm, purchased a $135mm PIPE that will give it about 17% of the firm (it is also backstopping an additional $90mm to finance MPAC redemptions) and the sponsor, MatlinPatterson will own about 6%. Pro forma shareholdings are below.

The one risk to the numbers above is the number of shareholders who redeem. The proxy states that the company needs to come out on the other side of the deal with $280mm of cash. They have $135mm from the PIPE and $90mm backstopped by Crestview (to use for redeeming shareholders). The company still needs $55mm out of the $325mm to not redeem their shares. Over $100mm of shares have traded above $10 and the top two holders together would satisfy that $55mm requirement if they don't redeem. But if all other holders redeem, the company will have less cash to roll out fleet growth and will have to find other sources to do so.

The Numbers

The company has another diesel fleet coming on line under a 2-year take or pay contract in October and plans on rolling out 6 new Clean Fleets by early 2020. Therefore I think the ~50% EBITDA growth from $147mm this year to $225mm next year is realistic. As shown in the table right above, the pro forma market cap @ $10 is $801mm with net cash of $213mm. The company also assumes 4.6% of revenues as maintenance capex, which will equal $41.4mm using $900mm of revenue. Assuming no interest or taxes, $225mm of EBITDA would translate to $184mm of free cash flow ex growth capex. The company reduces this FCF number by $22mm of working capital in their projections. I do the same below.

$801mm Market Cap - $213mm Cash = $588mm Enterprise Value

= 2.6x $225mm 2019 EBITDA

= $162mm 2019 FCF, 27.6% yield

As seen above, the EBITDA multiple compares very well with comps such as PUMP, FRAC and LBRT. The FCF Yield compares very favorable as well. You can also compare companies by EV / Pro Forma Horse Power of the fleets. See below.

Almost any way you slice it, just getting to market comparable valuation metrics gets you around a double on the stock from $10.

Why Go SPAC?

OK so the technology is promising in a big addressable market but you're still buying in at 2.6x forward EBITDA. What gives? Well there are some good reasons for the low multiple. USWS has been looking for growth capital, but traditional sources haven't been too keen.

Private equity has been reluctant to enter the drilling services space recently given black eyes suffered in the energy industry writ large in the 2014-2016 downturn. Also, given the volatility of the profits of this particular sector, it is very difficult to add leverage to these companies. Buying the whole company without leverage is outside private equity's traditional business model.

Going public could have been an answer for USWS but not a great one. Perhaps they could have done a $100-150mm IPO. That would have been enough to cut most of the debt but not provided growth capital. Also, the liquidity of $100-150mm floats is generally bad, giving them less flexibility for future financings.

MPAC was in a lot of ways a perfect partner for USWS. MPAC as a spac needed to find an existing company with an existing in place management to purchase. They had no leverage requirements because most spacs are not looking to acquire all of a company. MPAC also had a large block of capital (which as discussed will vary in size to a degree based on how many shareholders choose to hold on versus redeem upon closing).

Moreover, with MPAC came David Matlin, the founder and chief of MatlinPaterson, a $10 billion alternative asset manager specializing in distressed/bankruptcy situations. Matlin has invested in approximately 450 passive non-control, active non-control and control situations across multiple jurisdictions including such high profile situations as Worldcom's bankruptcy reorganization. Of course, even the best investors have their misses, but Matlin's involvement is a pretty great stamp of approval in my book.

I know less about the lower profile Crestview but they have an excellent history in the energy sector.

How to Play It

MPAC's stock trades at $10. If you like the story, you can buy the stock and hold on. Even if you don't like the story, you can buy at $10 and redeem at closing and take in $10.12. The deal will be voted on in Q4. I think it's stupid to redeem just make the ~1% given the enormous growth potential and appreciation just getting the shares up to comparable multiples but it does mitigate your risk until the deal closing.

If you wanted to add a little leverage, you could buy the MPAC warrants (MPACW). Each warrant grants you the right to purchase half a share of MPAC at 5.75 or (2 allows you to buy a full share at $11.50). The warrants don't expire until 5/28/21 and cannot be forced conversion unless the stock trades above $24 for 20 straight days. Buying the Warrants at $.75 is like paying $1.50 for an almost 3 year call option on the stock struck at $11.50. If the stock pops 30% or more, you're golden. But even a move in the stock to $12 would juice the warrants a lot. MatlinPatterson bought 14.5mm warrants on the ipo in addition to their founders shares. The downside is if the deal doesn't close or if the stock doesn't climb above $11.50, the warrants are worthless.

The Risks

There is risk that too many shareholders redeem their shares and the company does not end up with $280mm of cash. That would scuttle this deal and leave Matlin looking for another deal for MPAC. I do not think this outcome is likely for reasons stated above.

Another risk is that some sell side firms believe that the pump space is crowded and that USWS is not a great investment for MPAC. I think the possibility for taking share whether for operational or environmental reasons mitigates that risk. You are also buying below the industry multiple, which by itself prices in a tough competitive environment given the low average multiple.

Conclusion

I think that after/if the deal closes, the company will actively appear at conferences and tell their story. The company has only done the web cast for the deal in July of 2018. I expect them to present well. The CFO is a recent addition to the company but led the investment in the company's loans by TCW. It says a lot to me that someone would leave an investment seat to manage a company and he should know how to communicate with the investment community.

In short, MPAC/USWS is a rare opportunity to take part in a disruptive technology in a large established field co-investing with some very smart guys. Right now it is floating under the radar with little company announcements and no sell side coverage (although given how awful the sell side tends to be in these names, lack of coverage might actually be a plus).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.