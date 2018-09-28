Culture Clash In Barrick/Randgold Merger Could Be Hugely Beneficial

If I were a Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) shareholder I would be enthused about the proposed merger of the company with Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD). Not only would Barrick be merging with one of the most successful companies in the gold mining universe over the past several years, it will return it to being the world’s largest gold miner (eclipsing Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) – which has only just become the current No.1) - but also by effectively buying new management with a totally different approach to the top tier gold mining sector. While Barrick’s current Chairman, ex-Goldman Sachs banker John Thornton, will be Executive Chairman of the combined company, two key executive management positions will be held by Randgold executives Mark Bristow as President and CEO and Graham Shuttleworth as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In some respects the merger could thus almost be seen as a reverse take-over. According to a quote in the UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, the Randgold execs will have the brief to “implement the Randgold way” across the enlarged company.

The merger is the biggest in the industry for many years and with inflation is probably the biggest ever in dollar terms. The initial statements from the two companies claim an $18 billion joint market capitalisation – which has already become around $19 billion through positive market reaction to the proposed deal.

In many respects the relationship between Thornton and Bristow will be key to the success or otherwise of the merger. Barrick controls some of the world’s biggest and best gold deposits and mines but is seen by many analysts as a poor steward of its resources, historically with a top-heavy and convoluted management structure. It has built up a large debt position in its pre-Thornton days when its mantra appeared to be expansion at any cost and is currently trying to unwind this with asset sales of non-core properties.

Randgold, on the other hand, has a policy of minimal top management, expansion without building up any debt and so far has only been focused on West and Central Africa. It has grown into a top tier gold mining company, from scratch from its inception by Bristow in 1995 to a gold miner producing around 1.7 million ounces of gold a year. Barrick’s own African gold operations, representing a small but significant part of the company's gold mining business, are in Tanzania with its 64%-owned Acacia Mining which is embroiled in a costly dispute with that nation’s government. Randgold’s Bristow has a reputation for maintaining positive relationships with the governments of countries in which his company has its operations and presumably one of his earlier tasks, should the proposed merger go ahead, will be to try and resolve the Tanzanian contretemps. Barrick also owns the Lumwana copper operation in Zambia, but this may well be disposed of as a non-core business should a buyer be found.

The proposed merger between the two companies would be an all-share deal and there is no premium involved which will disappoint Randgold shareholders, but one assumes that Bristow and his team are confident of turning Barrick into a lean, mean gold mining machine and developing big shareholder gains by so doing. One suspects that the challenges of running the world’s largest gold mining company will also appeal to Bristow and his colleagues.

If the deal is approved by the two companies’ shareholders and by any involved regulatory authorities, Barrick’s existing shareholders will end up with 66.6% of the merged entity and Randgold shareholders the balance. A link to the merger terms as published on the Randgold website may be accessed by clicking on this link: Terms of proposed merger.

Market reaction to the proposed merger seems to have been positive with both stocks up around 5-6% after the news was announced, despite a pretty flat gold price.

The key here, though, will be whether Bristow and a new executive management team can actually implement the kinds of policies which have seen Randgold grow so rapidly without incurring any debt. It has focused on developing smaller, but higher grade, significant gold mining projects, and building them up. Barrick, on the other hand, has tended to concentrate on massive new low grade mega projects with the huge capital costs involved in developing these with a commensurate debt burden. However its key, and highly profitable, Nevada gold projects are perhaps more in the Randgold pattern of major brownfield development around existing mines. But the corporate culture has been of throwing money at new projects to maintain output in its pre-Thornton days.

One assumes that one of the initial priorities of the Bristow-led team will be to dispose of more non-core assets accelerating debt reduction, as well as slimming down further Barrick’s management. Bristow appears to be a believer in a far tighter management structure and if I were a Barrick middle manager I’d be keeping my eyes open for job opportunities elsewhere in case the axe should fall. Bristow comments a follows “The merged company will be very different. Its goal will be to deliver sector leading returns, and in order to achieve this, we will need to take a very critical view of our asset base and how we run our business, and be prepared to make tough decisions. By employing a strategy similar to the one that proved very successful at Randgold, but on a larger scale, the New Barrick Group will leverage some of the world's best mines and talent to create real value for all stakeholders.” The statement about tough decisions suggests these will undoubtedly include redundancies and closures, or disposals where possible, of mines which may not meet enhanced profitability parameters.

The difference in culture may create problems for Bristow, though, in that Barrick is often perceived, justifiably or not, as taking an arrogant, and perhaps pugnacious, North American attitude to its dealings with host governments in jurisdictions outside the U.S. But Randgold, on the other hand, with its dealings with perhaps more volatile African government hierarchies has tended to take a more conciliatory path as it has always recognised that dealing convivially with its host nations’ key people can avoid much strife in the long term. It may initially be costly in terms of concessions on ownership and long term sustainability etc. but the company has always recognised the importance of a longer term partnership principle.

Randgold also has a rather more generous dividend policy than Barrick with a proposed latest payout of $2 per share and this certainly is well in excess of the current Barrick payouts which could total around 14 cents per share this year. Although each Randgold shareholder will receive, under the merger terms, 6.128 shares in the New Barrick company, the Barrick dividend would still only be worth around 86 cents a share for existing Randgold shareholders. Bristow may thus well move to increase the Barrick payout, but perhaps not until the combined company’s debt position is further substantially reduced.

Bristow is also not a believer in the All In Sustaining Costs (AISC) metric which most of the gold majors use in their comparisons. Randgold has eschewed this metric and probably free cash flow is the most important measure the company uses, although this may be represented as overall profitability. Whether this can be changed for Barrick in the North American regulatory environments remains to be seen. One suspects AISC will be retained as the analysts like it as a comparative measure, but perhaps downplayed in favour of profitability at the various mining operations.

Thornton in his statement does get to the crux of the matter behind the overall merger decision with the comment which does take in the question Randgold shareholders may ask about the lack of a price premium in the proposed deal. “There are no premiums in the merger because we strongly believe in the opportunity to add significant value for our shareholders from the disciplined management of our combined asset base and a focus on truly profitable growth.” he says.

If Bristow is successful in running the far bigger company in the Randgold way – and this is far from certain – it could result in other gold majors following suit. Even partial success could create a substantial improvement in Barrick’s bottom line so its direct competitors may take this on board. We would thus make Barrick our prime gold stock to follow next year. As one observer pointed out, Barrick’s current stock price is effectively where Randgold was 10 years ago, whereas Randgold is currently where Barrick was around 10 years ago.

If Bristow can succeed in getting Barrick back on track as the world’s top blue chip gold stock then the combined company could be dragged kicking and screaming from strength to strength on the profitability and stock price front. Even if half the culture change necessary to bring this about can be achieved it should be hugely profitable for Barrick shareholders.

In terms of timing, the merger could also be good for the new Barrick management team with gold perhaps currently at its nadir. Going forward continuously increasing demand, particularly in Asia, coupled with improving central bank interest and plateauing or declining new mine supply should be gold price beneficial in the medium to long term.

Investment take-away

The proposed merger, if the big culture clash can be handled by the new management, could be very positive for Barrick which has lost a lot of its luster over the past several years. If management can be further slimmed down and new deals to sell off non-core businesses can be achieved, while dividend payments can be enhanced and costs kept under control, this could be the kind of stimulus Barrick investors are looking for. There will have to be a certain amount of give and take on both sides, but the big growth prospects are primarily outside the company's very profitable North American core and much will depend here on whether Randgold's experience on working well with its African government partners can be transferred into other key environments.

Barrick has already built some good relationships with the Chinese with Shandong and Zijin which could further enhance its access to development funding, but Bristow will be keen to reduce debt, rather than expand it. He will also try and apply Randgold's very disciplined parameters on new mine construction in terms of size and profitability at less than $1,000 gold, but also expose Barrick to less costly investment in perhaps smaller, but potentially more profitable projects that the larger company might have ignored in the past.

There is actually little downside here for the Barrick investor. If the 'new broom sweeps clean' prospect does not work, the company will revert to where it was before, but with greater gold output and probably with a slightly slimmed down structure. The addition of the Randgold African properties might slightly enhance its diversity and the exposure to Randgold's African experience could serve Barrick well in its future dealings with other third world nations.

From the Randgold shareholder point of view a major stake in the world's largest gold miner with longer life properties should have an appeal, particularly if Bristow and his team can enhance Barrick's relatively paltry dividend payment structure. In other words this looks to be a win-win situation whatever the final outcome. But very positive indeed for Barrick should it all work out.

The proposed merger between a more traditionally-run gold mining major and an upstart mid-tier gold miner with a rather different management ethos, has already given the gold mining majors something of a boost. What is seen as a bold move by Barrick has also raised the prospect of other M&A deals in the sector and has, perhaps raised its profile, maybe temporarily, with the investment community. The writer sees the move as potentially hugely positive for the industry as a whole and could well stimulate the other gold mining majors to take similarly radical steps in terms of management structure and direction to the overall benefit of long term sector profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.