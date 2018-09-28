Forget About Tilray, This Cannabis Stock Gained 300% In A Month

We suggest investors stay away from this stock as all signs point to a bubble that is waiting to burst just like Tilray.

The stock gained more than 300% in a month's time after several announcements, but nothing substantive in our view.

Aleafia Health is a public cannabis stock that just had its debut on the TSX-V in March 2018 through a merger with Canabo Medical.

When it seems like everyone just can't stop talking about Tilray (TLRY), there is another cannabis stock that has been quietly climbing to new heights every day. Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF), the little-known TSX-listed cannabis company, seems to have attracted the same group of speculators that pushed Tilray to the brink of a meltdown.

Even after a brutal 22% drop on Wednesday, Aleafia remains one of the best performers among the cannabis stocks we cover with over 300% return in the last month. Tilray has receded from the mania but Aleafia has continued to show momentum on the back of several announcements at the company. We will demystify who is Aleafia, what caused the spectacular rise of this stock and why you should not touch it.

Who's Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health debuted on the TSX-V on March 27, 2018, through a merger with Canabo Medical. Aleafia was founded through the acquisition of licensed producer, AeroFarms Canada, and the company subsequently merged with Canabo Medical which is a network of 23 clinics focused on medical cannabis. The two companies merged and formed Aleafia, which we are discussing today. The most important part of the Aleafia story has been the involvement of several retired high-profile law enforcement officers on its Board.

Julian Fantino: Retired Chief of the Toronto, York, and London police departments and Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police

Retired Chief of the Toronto, York, and London police departments and Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police Raf Souccar: Retired Deputy Commissioner of Federal and International Policing. A member of the appointed non-person Marijuana Legalization Task Force appointed by the prime minister Justin Trudeau

The company has a total funded capacity of 317,000 square feet, with an anticipated annualized production of 16,500 kg by the end of 2018 and 38,000 by the end of 2019. The existing facility, Aleafia Farms, has 7,000 square feet in production currently. A fully funded expansion is underway to expand the facility to 150,000 square feet. Aleafia has also acquired an existing greenhouse in Niagara for $9.6 million in an effort to expand its production capacity. The facility will also include an extraction facility and some R&D.

In our view, the company has subpar production facilities and non-existent extraction and R&D as the Niagara facility is not yet completed. The fact that Aleafia chose to acquire an existing greenhouse facility with little retrofitting planned shows that it has opted for efficiency and speed rather than quality and control. The greenhouse was not purpose-built for cannabis and the company is not planning on major retrofitting to save time and cost.

Aleafia looks like a cannabis startup that came to the market relatively late and is trying to play catch-up through wholesale greenhouse acquisition. We think investors should be able to tell that this company does not have a strong track record in cannabis production. In other words, Aleafia's strategy is not to become the high-quality niche producer, similar to Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF), rather the company is focused on reaching some scale as fast as possible.

Irrational Exuberance?

For the next several months, since the company started trading on the public markets, the stock basically did nothing as the whole cannabis sector was going through a period of consolidation and range-bound trading. However, as you can see from the chart below, the stock took off in September and hasn't looked back since. What happened that caused this meteoric rise in Aleafia's share price? In our view, there are several announcements that together pushed the speculative moves in this stock to surpass even Tilray's spectacular rise. We think the 22% drop on Wednesday was only the beginning.

On August 28, Aleafia announced its 2018 Q2 results which saw its revenue reaching $1.2 million and its Canabo Clinics reached the 50,000 patient mark. The news marked the beginning of the rally.

On September 10, Aleafia announced that it has successfully sold its first batch of cannabis to Canntrust (OTC:CNTTF), under a partnership that was announced back in May. We think the partnership brought lots of attention to this little-known name and investors began to take notice of Aleafia.

The next catalyst came on September 20, when Aleafia announced a joint medical study with Cronos (CRON) on insomnia and daytime sleepiness. Cronos chose Aleafia to leverage its network of Canabo Medical clinics and the physicians who will be conducting the study. This news brought even more attention to Aleafia given the recent media coverage of Cronos after Citron issued a short report on the stock.

The biggest catalyst in our view was when the world's largest marijuana ETF, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF), announced the addition of Aleafia into the ETF as part of its quarterly rebalancing. Aleafia became one of the 9 stocks that were added to the popular ETF, along with Tilray (what a coincidence!). We think the buying power and additional volume from the ETF definitely helped but the exposure gained from this announcement has definitely contributed to the run-up in Aleafia's share price as we have seen recently.

The stock rallied from less than C$0.82 to $3.10 now, producing an even higher one-month return than Tilray as of Wednesday. Most investors would never believe that a chart like the one below would exist, where another cannabis stock could have outperformed Tilray in the last month.

Things became interesting on September 25 when the company announced that it has acquired a 51% interest in One Plant, a recreational cannabis retail company owned by the Serruya family. To remind you, the Serruya family was the early backers of Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and the majority shareholder of Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF). Clearly, the market loved the deal and Aleafia stock traded up another 28%. However, on Wednesday, the stock rose another 10-15% before it took a drastic turn to close down 22% on the day.

We have seen our fair share of extreme volatility in cannabis stocks but intra-day fluctuation of this magnitude is still rare and alarming. On Wednesday, the stocks traded a whopping 42 million shares according to Bloomberg! The stock has 137 million shares outstanding, which means that one-third of the entire shares outstanding changed hands on Wednesday.

Ontario Government Proposes Single Retail Limit

The latest news that came out after market close on Wednesday has the potential to significantly undermine the business model of the retail JV between Aleafia and the Serruya family. The Ontario government announced that it is considering legislation that would limit each licensed producer to just one retail location in the province.

Compared to other provinces that have instead decided to put a cap on the maximum market share a company could own (Alberta used 15% of all the licenses issued), the proposed limit of only one store per producer seems prohibitively low and could severely limit the economics for many proposed cannabis retail operations.

The official rules will be released later this week so we will have to see the fine print to understand the implications for all cannabis firms that are planning to participate in the Ontario cannabis market. We are talking about Aurora's (OTCQX:ACBFF) investment in Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) and Canopy's (OTC:CGC) acquisition of Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF). To show how the new Ontario could kill the Aleafia/Serruya JV, just look at the business plan of the One Plant per the press release:

Initial launch to include over 20 retail locations in Ontario, with a subsequent expansion plan across Canada.

If Ontario were to implement its single store limit for all licensed producers, we think it could potentially deal a death blow to the yet-to-be-born partnership between Aleafia and the Serruya and we could see a sharp reaction in Aleafia's share price as a result. We might even see the deal unwind as the transaction is still subject to due diligence and Aleafia could try to back out given the significant change in government regulation.

(Globe and Mail)

Putting Everything Together

After we have been following and analyzing the cannabis sector for several years, we believe that we have developed a pretty good sense of where does a particular cannabis company sit within the overall competition in terms of its management, strategy, financial resources, and operations. We think Aleafia at this point is at best a mediocre cannabis company with an uninspiring production profile accompanied by a relatively high level of execution risk due to its lack of track record.

The company has a small funded capacity profile, no provincial supply agreements, but has been given a large market capitalization of C$427 million. The rally in Aleafia's share price is unfounded as the developments are all nominal and low impact, such as the joint study with Cronos and the inclusion into the ETF.

More importantly, the Aleafia and Serruya joint venture that focuses on recreational retail in Ontario could face an existential crisis as the Ontario government proposes to limit one retail license for each licensed producer. We think the stock has been experiencing a period of irrational exuberance and we would suggest investors stay away from this stock despite the fear of missing out. When in doubt, just take a look at Tilray.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.