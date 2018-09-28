Essential Takeaways From Cairn Energy H1 Results

At the same time, reported production cost per barrel is too high.

It is justifiable as Kraken and Catcher oilfields began to bear fruit in 2017.

On September 11, 2018, Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY, OTC:CRNZF) presented its H1 2018 results. More specifically:

The firm reported revenue of $182.4 million which represents a 16.8x increase in comparison with the H1 2017 revenue of $10.8 million. I shall analyze it below.

EBIT is still negative, but the loss decreased by 34%, from $(52.4) million to $(34.5) million.

More interestingly, net operating cash flow is positive and equals to $30.7 million.

H2 2018 production guidance is 20.5-22 mboepd. The firm’s production cost is $24.3 per barrel. An essential remark is that Norwegian oil producers that operate in the same region spend much lower. Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY) spends $4.63 per barrel, Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) - $12, Equinor (EQNR) - $5. So, the expenses are far from excellent.

There is a long story that underlies these numbers. Let’s go into details.

FPSO in the Catcher oilfield. Source: Cairnenergy.com

Background

The 16.8x increase in revenue is stunning. A reasonable investor will ask what the rationale is behind it. A long story short, this is a logical step made in line with a big healing master plan as Cairn Energy's portfolio was fundamentally re-balanced.

In 2011, the company was focused on India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Greenland. Now it produces oil in the UK, develops projects in Norway, Mexico and Senegal and explores in Ireland, Mauritania, Suriname and Cote d’Ivoire. The company sold Cairn India to Vedanta Resources in 2012 (the deal was closed in 2017) and started to construct its oil reserves portfolio practically from scratch. Issues began in January 2014. The lawsuit resulted in the cancellation of operations in India.

In January 2014, Cairn UK Holdings Limited, a direct subsidiary of Cairn, received notification from the IITD that it was restricted from selling its shareholding of approximately 10% in CIL, which at that time had a market value of approximately US$1bn In that notification, the IITD claimed to have identified unassessed taxable income resulting from certain intra-group share transfers undertaken in 2006, such transactions having been undertaken in order to facilitate the IPO of CIL in 2007. The notification made reference to retrospective Indian tax legislation enacted in 2012, which the IITD was seeking to apply to the 2006 transactions.

In 2018, the lawsuit is still a concern as arbitrage continues. So, after the spin-off of Cairn India ended with a charge from the IITD, the С-suite transformed cash received from the transaction into 2P and 2C reserves and resources in the mature, emerging and frontier basins and prepared a solid ground for recovery by 2021-2023. After several years of the portfolio amelioration, the firm reached its goal. Kraken and Catcher oilfields produced their first oil in 2017. What is notable is that Cairn Energy financed all its exploration and development operations with its own cash, using a microscopic level of debt. The problem is that cash reserves are shrinking. To be honest, the firm is virtually running out of cash. It issued shares for cash, finally collecting $1.6 million. $94.4 million came from lenders.

Source: H1 2018 report.

On December 31, 2017, the firm had $86.6 million compared to $253.7 million on June 30, 2017. This trend will become more evident, if we put these numbers in the context:

Closing cash balance, FY2014, 2015. Source: Annual report 2015.

Closing cash balance, FY2016, 2017. The situation is exacerbated by increased spending. Source: Annual report 2017. It is apparent that fresh inflows from accelerating production are vital.

During the presentation, the CEO assured:

So cash flows from the Kraken and Catcher field provide our core funding for reinvestment in the development projects to ensure sustainable funding in the long term through cash flow generation but also sufficient funding to invest in our exploration activity as we will come on to summarize have an exciting program, multiyear material exploration drilling.

I don’t see any specific hidden issues that may cause scrutiny and disbelief. In my judgment, a capital discipline that executives showed in the previous years could be considered as a reason not to question this assurance.

And, finally, Cairn Energy is not in arrears. These data represent the financial health of the firm from the balance sheet perspective:

And this is the net worth of the UK-based closest peer of Cairn Energy, Premier Oil:

The balance sheet of Cairn Energy is fortified with assets, it is markedly more robust, the firm is able to painlessly cover all its short-term and long-term liabilities with current assets, and Premier Oil is more vulnerable.

Since the sale of Cairn India and the repercussions of the deal, CRNCY market capitalization has faced a vertiginous fall. CRNCY is worth about 6.3x times less than 6 years ago. Also, the firm’s dividend yield is expectedly equal to 0%.

CRNCY data by YCharts

Current state. Healing is difficult

So, the firm finances all exploration efforts with its cash and has a meager debt. Of course, executives deserve a credit for that.

Production

Currently, Cairn Energy produces oil from two oilfields in the North Sea: Catcher and Kraken. The company uses FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading). As the oilfields will deplete, the Nova oilfield (also in the North Sea) will sustain the output with peak production of 10 mboepd (with associated gas) from 2021. Let alone the contribution of Senegal liquids: 40 mboepd are expected in 2021-2023 (most likely in 2022). Currently, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy examines the Nova project. The approval is expected in Q3 2018.

Credit Suisse estimates Cairn Energy production to be 20, 27 and 26 mboepd in 2018, 2019, 2020 respectively. At the same time, executives shared the full-year 2018 capex guidance of $135 million for Kraken and Catcher, $75 million for the Nova oilfield (Norway) and SNE (Senegal).

Here is the excerpt on the Nova:

It will develop approximately 80 million barrels, produce at a plateau rate of up to 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent net to Cairn and generate significant levels of cash flow for Cairn in the period 2021 to 2023 when we anticipate being in the execute phase of the SNE development project in Senegal. This will be the third subsea development by operator Wintershall on the NCS and we’d like to commend them on reducing cost between concept select and sanction by 30%.

Exploration

The firm continues to tirelessly seek new oilfields to ameliorate its portfolio with new producing assets. The acreage and 2C resources are auspicious. In 2019, Cairn Energy will drill wells and examine oil resources in the UK, Norway and Mexico. Exploration expenses are expected to comprise $120 million, with $55 million allocated for the North Sea projects, $20 million for Mexico, $20 million on seismic processing in Ireland and Suriname and $25 million on new ventures in Suriname, Mauritania and Cote d’Ivoire.

Source. Cairn Energy Half-Year Results Presentation.

The Bottom Line

Financial reports of Cairn Energy are of extreme value from an accounting perspective, as they represent an incredibly notable case:

In 2012-2016, the firm has not reported any sales in the consolidated income statement, and the top line was empty which is atypical for the E&P company.

In 2012, operating loss comprised humongous $(247.3) million but the net earnings amounted to $72.6 million because of the tax credit. The source of financial income is a sale of Cairn India. This is a very remarkable example of financial engineering because zero sales, negative EBIT and positive net income represent an anomaly.

In 2013, the loss even increased up to $(879.1) million, and net profit turned negative and amounted to $(555.9) million. FY2014, FY2015 and FY2016 were unprofitable.

So, the operations were fruitless, while the company did great work to acquire new oil assets through continuous exploration.

In 2017, Cairn began to generate revenue and reported $33.3 million.

Next, the group suddenly showed a positive net income of $263.1 million driven by tax credit and finance income. Curiously, the accounting profit is 8x higher than revenue. So, if you divide net earnings by revenue, you will receive 800% margin as a result of ‘accounting magic’.

In 2014, 2015, 2016, net operating cash flow was negative. It turned positive in 2017. It is also the anomaly, as EBIT was negative, but net gain on de-recognition of financial assets and finance income resulted in $28.8 million of net cash from operations.

What should investors expect?

Cairn Energy expects to produce first oil in Mexico and add new assets in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, as well as in the British sector in 2019. In the long run, according to the executives, the company will be able to extract value from production in Africa, in the first place, in Senegal. In fact, 2020 is a turning point and landmark for several reasons:

Cairn Energy will put a period on the mediocre business cycle, as wells engineers on the currently undeveloped oil fields across its diversified portfolio will report first barrels of crude.

The income statement will normalize from the current atypical allocation of figures with paltry sales and net income 8x higher than the top line.

What is more, the C-suite should strive for lower production cost as vast spending makes the firm more sensitive to the commodities market fluctuations.

I assume the milestones will be reached as the firm candidly outlined the development blueprint and proved its ability to operate efficiently and timely even under harsh pressure and zero sales.

Ultimately, investors should observe the trial in India as the lawsuit is still a concern.

Conclusion

UBS sees upside of 31.8%. In sum, the firm will put a period on the recovery and the income statement healing at the beginning of the 2020s, as its African and new Norwegian assets will bear fruit.

It is worth mentioning that oil prices are of great importance. By all accounts, recuperated Brent price will support the top and bottom lines. By contrast, reiterated correction wave on the commodities market would destroy it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.