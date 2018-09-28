ZTO Express - Another Gem Amid The Battered China Sector

ASP is affected by intensifying competition in the industry yet ZTO is more than capable of withstanding the competition.

Now is a great time for investors to establish a long position in ZTO Express (ZTO) as the stock’s current valuation does not fully reflect its business value. The current weakness in the name is due to the market’s decreased appetite for Chinese companies in light of Macro trade concerns and concerns over increased competition in the China domestic Express delivery space.

The company and the industry

For those of you who never heard about the company, ZTO is an Express delivery firm in China which is growing rapidly over the past few years thanks to the booming China e-commerce market. The company is backed by the biggest e-commerce merchant Alibaba which invested $1.38 billion in ZTO for 10% stake in the company back in May.

Apart from being in a high entry barrier industry, the company further consolidate its leadership within the industry by investing heavily in technology. The firm developed the Zhongtian system which is heavily involved in all parts in the delivery process.

Competition within the industry is intensifying. After a decade of rapid growth, the Express delivery industry in China is maturing and competition is intensifying between firms. ZTO will likely to be a beneficiary of the trend given that it is backed by the largest e-commerce giant in China and is leading the industry in cost efficiency as it successfully increased its market share while decreasing its cost per parcel.

Source: Company Presentation

Growth

The company has been growing rapidly. Revenue grew by 33.2% in 2017 and is projected to grow by 34.2% in 2018. The firm delivered 2.12B parcels in 18Q2, increasing 42% YoY and management projected 3Q18 volume to be between 2.07B~2.12B (up 35% ~ 38% YoY). Despite the strong growth in delivered volume, revenue per parcel decreased 7.5%from 1.994 RMB to 1.844 RMB. Management explained the decline was driven by three factors: decrease of average weight per parcel; as well as the incremental incentive we provided for additional volume growth; and also the consistent use and the increase of e-waybill. Despite lower ASP may be beneficial for growing market share in the short run, management specifically mentioned that they are not planning to lower ASP aggressively in exchange for market share.

Source: Bloomberg

The growth in revenue is accompanied by the growth of net cash provided by operating activities and most of that cash is reinvested into its infrastructures and technology to further expand its lead within the industry.

Source: Morningstar

In the short run, volume is likely to continue to grow in the second half of the year yet ASP may further decrease as competition remains fierce, however, management mentioned plans to increase efficiency in the earnings call which I believe will alleviate some pricing pressure.

Looking at a longer term, the company is likely to grow rapidly as the e-commerce market in China is still expanding and the penetration rate of online shopping is merely 70%. Pricing pressure may persist in the near term yet when the industry completes its consolidation phase, ZTO’s margins are very likely to further expand.

E-commerce Sales in China

Source: Statista

The share of internet users who shop online in China (Penetration rate)





Source: Statista

Valuation

At first glance, the stock may be fairly valued as it is trading at 26.34x TTM earnings while its historical average is 25.67x and median is 25.91x. However, if you factor in the growth and look at its forward P/E, it is merely trading at 17.89x earning, while the industry average is 22.4x. In addition to that, its TTM P/E is still below the industry average while the firm has the highest revenue and EPS growth. (Please note that YTO and SF Express are listed in Shanghai instead of the USA)

Source: Bloomberg

The average target price for the next 12 months on the street now is $23.54, implying a 36.9% upside.

Technical and positioning

Source: Bloomberg

The stock has a 78.9% buy rating and short interest is moderate.

Although the stock dropped more than 25% from its July historic high, its long-term uptrend is still intact, the lower boundary of the channel is currently at $16.04 which is 6.74% lower than closing price today. Using the street prevalent target price as the price target, If investors build the long position at the current price and set a stop loss at the lower boundary, the risk to reward ratio of the trade is 5.4 to 1.

Source: Tradingview

Risk

Intensifying competition. There is certainly a chance that the company does not survive the consolidation phase of the industry and fail. However, that possibility is very very slim as it is backed by Alibaba, China’s biggest e-commerce giant and the firm’s above average efficiency and financial performance.

Policy risk. Chinese companies’ businesses and stock prices are extremely sensitive to policy shifts, that also applies to ZTO however as the industry is already too big to not have, the chance of China putting a more stringent regulation on the industry is slim.

Conclusion

ZTO is one of the leading Express delivery firms in China and still has a lot of room to grow. Its stock price is now suppressed by the weak sentiment against China sector as a whole and the intensifying competitive environment. Given that the firm is backed by Alibaba, its chance of falling to its competition is low and once consolidation of the industry is complete, the stock is likely to reward investors handsomely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.