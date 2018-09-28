Avis: A Costs And Debt Analysis

A considerable portion of Avis' debt is exposed to interest rate risks. I believe that a mere 1% increase in rates during 2019 would materially impact CAR's full-year results.

In my view, Avis has structural issues that require fundamental changes to the business model. However, it looks like management is busy fighting potential activist investors.

At a glance, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) appears to be a promising company in the transports sector. CAR has roughly $9 billion in annual revenues, global footprint and a seemingly cheap valuation. However, after looking under the hood, we realize that it's not all sunshine and rainbows. CAR is a hugely indebted stock. Its outstanding corporate debt of $3.5 billion is greater than its current market capitalization of $2.5 billion. Not to mention its vehicle-related debt of $9.2 billion. For additional context, its total debt is 26x its cash and equivalents.

Furthermore, there are structural and management issues within CAR. It has a seemingly entrenched management team that’s occupied drafting poison pills, instead of paying down CAR’s debt. Moreover, CAR also suffers from secular changes due to competitors and disruption. For this reasons, I believe that investors should pass up on Avis. Its negatives far outweigh any positives.

Image: An Avis rental center.

Avis’ structural issues

In my view, there are a couple of structural issues with Avis.

Avis’ cost structure is 75% variable and 25% fixed. Avis’ crushing debt burden.

My first issue with Avis is not bad in and of itself. A lot of successful companies have a similar cost structure. However, I think that in this context, CAR’s cost structure caps its potential upside. You see, most of its costs are variable. This means that additional profits require additional revenues.

After all, margins are difficult to improve under variable cost structures. This is because fixed costs can be scaled away (like rent, PPE, etc.). However, CAR's variable costs are mostly fleet related (like depreciation expenses, repairs, and maintenance). Naturally, these fleet-related costs are much harder to reduce in any meaningful way.

Put differently, if CAR always has about $0.75 in variable costs per $1 of revenues, then the only way to significantly increase profits is by increasing revenues. Unfortunately, Avis’ revenues appear to have stalled. Thus, profits are likely to remain flat as well.

I'll concede that cost-cutting initiatives should translate into higher margins. However, the nature of these costs doesn't allow for significant improvements. For example, repairs, maintenance, and insurance can only be reduced so much. In reality, CAR's cost-cutting efforts are focused on personnel reduction (predominantly in SG&A), rather than anything else. This means that cost cutting won't improve earnings materially either. They'll produce marginal improvements at best.

Hence, Avis’ profitability is stuck due to: 1) The majority of costs are variable and difficult to improve via cost-cutting efforts. 2) The only way left to grow earnings is through increasing revenues, and unfortunately, revenues have remained stagnant at a 5-year CAGR of 2.8%.

However, my second issue with Avis complicates things even further. You see, CAR's operations depend on extraordinary levels of debt. Avis' debt can be broken down into two types: 1) Corporate debt. 2) Vehicle-related debt. Corporate debt is used to finance Avis’ operations. This debt amounts to approximately $3.5 billion.

The vehicle-related debt stems from Avis' need to buy cars to keep its fleet updated. This figure comprises the bulk of CAR’s debt (approximately $9.2 billion). This can be further broken down into two types as well: 1) program vehicles and 2) risk vehicles.

Program vehicles are cars that Avis purchases directly from manufacturers. These have repurchase agreements, which allow the company to resell them back to manufacturers at fixed prices. These vehicles have to fulfill specific requirements before being resold, like not being damaged and having regular maintenance appointments. Program vehicles are great for Avis because they result in a fixed depreciation expenses, which allows for easier budgeting and cost savings. Furthermore, this protects the company from the used car price fluctuations. On average, approximately 37% of Avis’ fleet are program vehicles.

Unfortunately, this makes the majority of Avis' cars "risk vehicles." These have to be resold in the open market. CAR generally uses sales channels like traditional auctions, online auctions, direct-to-dealer sales, retail lots and its Ultimate Test Drive program. This leaves the majority of CAR's fleet exposed to costs like demand for used vehicles, consumer interests, pricing of new models, fuel costs and other general economic conditions. If you're interested, I've recently written another article on Hertz (HTZ) where I touched on the used car market.

Avis’ variable debt impact

Remember that most of Avis' debt is vehicle-related. The majority of vehicle-backed borrowings bears variable interest rates, which CAR hedges against interest rate fluctuations depending on seasonality. We also know that during the year, Avis tries to match its fleet size with demand. To achieve this, the company purchases/sells cars depending on the time of the year. Thus, during the year, Avis’ unhedged interest rate sensitive debt ranges from $2.8 to $5.1 billion (seasonal peak). I assume that the rationale is that when business is booming, hedging becomes unnecessary.

Source: Avis’ 2017 annual report (10-K).

This creates a problem for CAR's operations because as interest rates continue to rise, payments will put further pressure on earnings. In fact, vehicle-related interest payments are more prominent than corporate interest expenses. Thus, the majority of CAR’s debt is variable and materially exposes Avis to changes in rates.

It’s difficult to model the impact of Avis’ variable debt, but let’s say rates rise 1% during 2019. This should translate into roughly $40 million of additional interest expenses (average of $2.8 and $5.1 billion at 1% interest = $40 million). For context, the average yearly earnings for CAR has been $279 million, and $40 million would be 14% of that. This is undoubtedly a material impact on profitability. Moreover, such additional costs are likely to erase CAR's cost-cutting efforts.

These risks can be hedged. However, this is not easy. It often requires very precise implementation. Also, hedges are expensive and should only be used when truly needed. If Avis always had hedges on, then those premiums would also result in material costs. Either way, CAR is likely going to get hit by interest rate increases.

Avis’ debt impact on valuation

Lastly, I want to show how leverage can skew CAR's valuation multiples. For this, I've calculated a "leverage ratio" based on CAR's corporate debt divided by its cash and equivalents. Then I simply multiplied the leverage ratio by its regular valuation metrics. This is how I obtain the debt-adjusted figures from the table below.

At first glance, Avis trades at a seemingly attractive PE ratio of 8.55 (based on analysts' 2018 full year estimates). However, its debt-adjusted metrics tell an entirely different story.

Above you can see that CAR's debt-adjusted PE is 62.4, and its PS ratio is 2.07. I believe these multiples make much more sense. The safety figure is the difference between the earnings yield and the risk-free rate (as measured by the US 10-year bond yields). This would be similar to Ben Graham’s margin of safety concept. Thus, it’s safe to say that Avis isn’t cheap after all.

Conclusion

Avis is trying to cut its costs through fleet management initiatives, demand-fleet-pricing yield management, and machine learning, etc. However, it’s likely that these efforts won’t yield significant results because of the structural issues I've previously mentioned. In particular, Avis' principal costs stem from depreciation and interest expenses, repairs, maintenance, and insurance. These costs are difficult to reduce meaningfully.

Furthermore, future rate increases will likely impact CAR's profitability through its unhedged interest rate sensitive debt. These additional expenses will at least erase/offset any progress on other cost-cutting efforts. For these reasons, it's advisable that investors avoid Avis.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

