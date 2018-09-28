There's A Lot To Like About Continental Resources

The company has a weaker balance sheet than its peers but it has been reducing debt levels and will likely improve its financial health.

Continental wants to increase its output to as high as 325,000 boepd by YE-2018 and deliver a 20% increase in production in 2019 but it will still generate free cash flows.

Continental Resources can break even in the low-$40s a barrel oil price environment and deliver strong profits as well as free cash flows with oil close to $70 a barrel.

Continental Resources (CLR) will deliver double-digit production growth in the current and next year which will fuel earnings growth. The company has transformed into one of the lowest cost operators among Bakken-focused oil producers. But the great thing about Continental Resources is that even though it is targeting ~20% increase in production, it will still be living well within its cash flows.

In fact, the company believes that it can generate up to $900 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. The excess cash will then be used for debt reduction purposes, which will further create value for shareholders. Barring any unforeseen drop in oil prices, I believe Continental Resources stock will move higher in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay.

Continental Resources used to focus primarily on production growth from its oil-rich properties in North Dakota’s Bakken Shale which fueled its earnings growth. That worked until oil prices plunged in 2014 which exposed the company as a high-cost operator that struggled to post profits in a weak oil price environment. The company reported a string of losses in its quarterly results as oil prices dipped to less than $40 a barrel.

But since then, Continental Resources has worked to reduce its cost structure and improve the performance of its drilling operations. For instance, the company has been experimenting with completion techniques in the Bakken Shale and has increased its type curve EUR by 22% in the last 12 months to 1.2 million boe per well which has allowed it to double the rate of return from oil wells.

Continental Resources has become one of the lowest-cost oil-weighted producers in the US. It needs oil prices of low-$40s a barrel to break-even. This would make Continental Resources one of the lowest-cost Bakken oil producers. The region’s operators need $45 to $80 WTI price to break-even, as per data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance. A low $40 break-even makes Continental Resources as good as a Permian Basin producer. The Permian Basin, located in West Texas and New Mexico, is the most prolific and lowest cost shale oil play in the US where break-even prices average around $40 a barrel.

Continental Resources is now positioned to deliver strong returns in the current oil price environment of more than $70 a barrel. Its Bakken wells can generate 175% rate of return in a $70 per barrel oil price environment. Continental Resources also operates in Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays. The Woodford Oil development at SCOOP can generate returns of 80% at $70 oil while STACK’s over-pressured oil window promises 120% returns at a similar price. The company’s Springer oil project at SCOOP, which is currently under development, can deliver a strong rate of returns of 215% at $70 WTI.

Continental Resources has recently shown that it can generate solid returns in a little less than $70 a barrel oil price environment. In the second quarter, the spot price for WTI averaged $68 a barrel, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. For Continental Resources, this translated into a realized price for crude oil of $63.35 a barrel. At this price, and with the production of 284,000 boepd, the company produced a net profit (as adjusted) of $272.9 million, up from a loss of $1.8 million a year earlier when it pumped 226,000 boepd.

The reduction in cost structure has also made it easier for Continental Resources to live within its cash flows while generating double-digit production growth (prod. up 25.6% in 2Q18 on YoY basis). In the second quarter, the company generated $753.8 million of cash flows from operations of which it spent $714.2 million as capital expenditure, resulting in free cash flows of $39.6 million ($753.8Mn-$714.2Mn). Excluding the impact of changes in working capital brings free cash flows to $104.4 million.

Continental Resources is now refocusing on growing its production by double digits. But what I like about the company is that unlike in the prior years, Continental Resources is now taking what it calls “a disciplined approach to production growth.” The company wants to increase its production while delivering strong free cash flows and solid corporate returns. For the current year, Continental Resources expects to increase production to the range of 290,000 boepd and 300,000 boepd, depicting a gain of 22% at the mid-point from last year.

It wants to exit the year with a production of between 315,000 boepd and 325,000 boepd. Note that the company produced 285,700 boepd in the first half of the year which is less than the mid-point of the company’s annual guidance. This implies that the production may increase to 304,000 boepd in the second half of the year. The growth in the second half will come as the company moves some of its rigs to SCOOP and STACK, benefits from the strong performance of Bakken wells, and deploys new rigs at Bakken and Oklahoma’s oil plays.

Continental Resources will continue growing production in 2019. The company has forecasted a 15% to 20% increase in output for next year, which seems achievable considering that if its production for 2019 comes in just 5% higher than the upper end of the guidance for this year’s exit rate, then that will translate into 16% production growth. Also, note that the company will further increase drilling activity next year and is targeting additional gains in well productivity and efficiency.

Moreover, the company is working with seven rigs on the first phase of the SpringBoard project (Springer) which is scheduled to produce first oil at the end of Q3-2018 and the second phase will start producing oil from Q1-2019. That will also play a key role in fueling oil production growth from late-2018 and 2019. The company has estimated that the SpringBoard development alone can lift crude oil production by 10%.

These are high margin barrels that can deliver a strong rate of return in a $70 a barrel oil price environment, as discussed earlier. In other words, the production growth will fuel significant earnings growth. Meanwhile, the company will remain focused on living within cash flows. Continental Resources expects to generate $800 million to $900 million of free cash flows this year (ex. working cap. changes) and additional excess cash flows in 2019.

Continental Resources does, however, have a weak balance sheet with high levels of debt. At the end of the second quarter, the company carried a net debt ratio of 52%, which was one of the highest among large-cap oil producers. Companies such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), EOG Resources (EOG), Marathon Oil (MRO) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have net debt ratios of less than 40%.

However, Continental Resources’ debt levels have been declining. Its net debt has fallen from $6.31 billion at the end of last year and will likely head lower. The company can use the free cash flows to repay some of its debt. It has already said that it will draw cash from the revolving credit facility to repay some of its debt and will then use the free cash flows to repay the revolver.

In line with this thinking, the company recently redeemed $400 million from its $2 billion of 5% senior notes due 2022 and will likely make additional bond calls in the near future as it continues to report free cash flows. That will bring its debt levels lower. I expect the company to achieve its target of reducing debt to $5 billion in the coming quarters.

Continental Resources stock has climbed 13% in the last six months and I believe that with strong production growth, earnings growth, free cash flows and debt reduction, the stock will continue moving higher. The stock was at $66.82 at the time of this writing and, if oil prices remain strong, then I believe it will move to high-$70s after crossing the 52-week high mark of $69.90 in the near future. Although I wouldn’t recommend loading up on Continental Resources stock at this price, which is close to 52-week high, I would rate it as a hold and buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.