The Name Is Relic, New Relic

Still, the company focuses on growing revenue per customer, as opposed to the industry trend of sacrificing margins for growth.

New Relic is one of the leaders in the application performance management market.

It is a SAAS player, but more expensive than many of the listed SAAS companies.

New Relic (NEWR) is one of the more expensive SAAS plays, devoid of the typical characteristics of cloud companies! The contradictions keep on building, right from the name to the business strategy. Despite the stock and valuations having run up quite a bit, there may be scope for more upside.

While the expectation of further stock returns defies conventional logic, strength in the underlying business can lead to sustained shareholder returns.

What’s in the name?

On reading the name New Relic, the first thought that crosses the mind is what kind of a name is ‘New Relic’. Why use an oxymoron for a company name – how can a relic be new – unless it is the anagram of the founder’s name. Mr. Lew Crine (re-arranged as New Relic), the founder of NEWR, has over 20 patents to his name and sold his last company to CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in 2006. No wonder NEWR has been consistently featured as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for application performance management (APM) over the past six years.

APM provides analytics around the time taken to execute codes and complete transactions. Gartner's definition of APM includes digital experience monitoring, application server performance (and diagnostics) and automated discovery of performance and event patterns.

The growing performance requirements of IT systems have necessitated adoption of APM tools. Gartner expects:

By 2021, the need to manage increasingly digitalized business processes will drive enterprises to monitor 20% of all business applications with APM suites, up from 5% in 2017.

Data collected through APM methods tie in to the broader machine data assessment of an organization. In fact, in 2017, NEWR had tied up with Splunk (SPLK):

The Splunk Platform collects, analyzes and visualizes machine data from all levels of the IT stack, including applications, infrastructure and wire data on the network so organizations can make business critical decisions tied to troubleshooting, reliability and planning. New Relic’s Digital Intelligence platform collects and traces data from agents inside application code and infrastructure so organizations can make decisions on customer experience, application dependencies and code performance. Both solutions support cloud, hybrid and on-premises data center architectures.

Source: Splunk Press Release

In March 2018, NEWR tied up with IBM (NYSE:IBM) to expand in Europe and also resell NEWR’s products.

However, going forward, the APM market is likely to see some pricing weakness.

Industry estimates (Technavio, Marketsandmarkets, Research and Markets) suggest that the APM market was worth ~$4 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% until 2023. Gartner’s estimate of the quadrupling of the percentage of applications monitored (20% in 2021 from 5% in 2017) implies a volume growth of over 40% (without accounting for growth in the number of applications). The cumulative impact of these assumptions could be price declining at a compounded rate of over 20% over the next three years.

Thus, NEWR’s emphasis on growing its non-APM business to help alleviate pricing pressures looks well thought out. NEWR's non-APM business includes automated software testing, real-time analytics and associated services.

Business Strategy

The company has a three-pronged approach towards growing business:

Focus on adding high-end customers: The management does not view the loss of smaller ticket size customers as a matter of concern. Grow revenue from existing customers: Across 10K’s and management commentary on revenue growth points to NEWR’s intentional focus on value vs volume. Critical technology initiatives: The company’s go-to-market strategies are directed at cloud adoption, DevOps and digital customer experience.

This ‘land and expand’ approach across business-critical aspects has resulted in NEWR’s recognition as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for APM suites. A notable aspect of Gartner’s research is customers citing NEWR as relatively unyielding on the pricing side.

Point 2 above warrants additional attention. Across SAAS companies of all sizes, managements are happy to sacrifice pricing for volume growth. Here is a company that is flowing against the tide! This intense financial discipline has held the gross margins in good stead.

Source: 1Q19 Results Presentation

The management claim of the company having the best gross margins in the SAAS market has stood true over time.

In the context of the overall pricing, the gross margins also paint a rosy picture.

Despite pricing and volume growth slowing, the gross margins have improved. It is only now that NEWR plans to enter Europe does the management expect gross margin to cool off around the 83% levels. This control over gross margin lends further credence to the management’s ability to execute.

Financials

During NEWR’s 1Q19 results, the management reiterated its 3-year goal of reaching a billion dollars in revenue run rate and 10%+ operating margin by F2022.

Source: 1Q19 Results Presentation

While the focus on gross margin and pruning opex are likely to help achieve the margin goal, even with the upside from the non-APM business, revenue target of a billion may be a stretch.

Source: NEWR Financial Model

Another factor is going to be the volume indifference (almost).

We’re most focused at the moment on the largest enterprises in the world, particularly those enterprises that are most aggressively adopting cloud, DevOps, and digital. And we believe that while I love the idea of democratizing the category and that’s one of the reasons -- one of the strength of our product, how easy is to use, from a business perspective, we see the greatest growth opportunity on the high-end of the market. And so customer count may be long way to think about success, although we always love it when more people use our products.

Source: 1Q19 Earnings Call

CAGR (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull % Change in avg paid business accounts 5.0% 6.0% 7.0% % change in ARPU 13.8% 15.1% 15.9% Total revenue 19.5% 21.9% 24.0% Average (2018-25E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 80.3% 82.2% 84.1% R&D margin 19.2% 18.3% 17.3% S&M margin 41.2% 40.1% 38.9% G&A margin 11.4% 10.3% 9.3% Op income margin 8.6% 13.5% 18.5% FCF margin 12.5% 16.1% 19.6%

Source: NEWR Financial Model

Bear Case: In the worst case, the non-APM business may not fully mitigate the pricing weakness. However, margin discipline should ensure cash flows come in at acceptable levels.

Base Case: The base case assumes that non-APM business is primarily able to offset the weakness in the APM business.

Bull Case: In the more bullish case, NEWR should expand into adjacent areas while ensuring pricing discipline. The cumulative impact should be evident as significant operating leverage.

Valuation

On for the challenges in valuing software (especially SAAS) companies is the dollops of SBC, which upsets GAAP profitability. A grouse regarding SBC has been that while SBCS is a deferred expense, it which jacks up the cash flows.

Here again, NEWR presents a contradiction – SBC as a % of revenue has been declining at a rapid clip and was around 11% for the full year F2018.

The combination of incremental market adoption, strong execution, margin discipline and a clear path to GAAP profitability make NEWR one of the few SAAS candidates worth considering for a DCF.

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 96.2 Base 177.2 Bull 371.9 Average 215.1

Source: NEWR Financial Model. Note: A dynamic visualization of the NEWR Financial Model is available here

Scenario Implied P/S Bear 12.9x Base 23.3x Bull 47.8x Average 28.0x

Source: NEWR Financial Model

On a P/S basis, NEWR looks expensive (even for a cloud company). However, NEWR is devoid of most of the characteristics of a typical SAAS company (particularly the pride that many cloud vendors have about their inability to achieve GAAP level profits).

Source: NEWR Financial Model

The founder’s successful track record should further help the company come out with flying colors. NEWR’s partnerships (SPLK, IBM) should allow for additional avenues of growth. The only challenge to buy would be getting boxed as an expensive SAAS company. If one is willing to look under the hood, NEWR is a beautiful contradiction with significant upside.

Notes:

All historical financials have been sourced from the company's SEC filings and investor presentations

Unless explicitly stated, all margins are non-GAAP

Unless explicitly stated, all forecasts are for the base case of the NEWR Financial Model

For the full NEWR Financial Model, please inbox the author

