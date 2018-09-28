iPhone XR And XS May Be Apple's Most Profitable iPhones Ever

Introduction

You’ve really got to give it to Apple (AAPL) for doing what no other company has: become a highly profitable trillionaire from creating products and services from scratch. Apple didn’t stumble upon a large gold mine, or a large oil well, and it certainly didn’t get its trillion-dollar valuation through a heavily inflated stock like Amazon (AMZN) briefly did (and may soon achieve again). Apple simply made a few products, distributed it globally, and made a heck of a lot of money on each device sold. A lot of people do not understand that this type of fruition comes from unprecedented logistics, skill, engineering, marketing and so much more; Apple is the only company to achieve this and it wasn’t luck. The good news is that there's still more to come.

Now that Apple’s new iPhones have been released it seems very likely that Apple is going to hit us with a number of record-shattering earnings reports over the next year. In fact, there’s a high possibility that we will see gross margin, ASP, unit, and revenue growth come from these new devices. If investors don’t realize that Apple is worth more than it is today, Apple will simply prove it and cause a post-earnings rally or two as it typically does.

iPhone Gross Margin, Unit, & ASP Growth

Predicting the Gross Margin Decline

At the end of 2015 I was pretty sure that gross margins were about to decline for Apple. I even called it “Out of Sync with Reality” in an old Seeking Alpha article. At the time, Apple was relying on poor up-selling tactics that went on at least one year too long. Whether it was a Mac, iPad, or iPhone, Apple would create an underwhelming entry-level product that almost required an upgrade. Such examples included 16GB iPad and iPhones, as well as 4GB of RAM on MacBook Pros. Apple made it very clear that customers were stuck with what they initially invested in. That being said, forcing a customer to upgrade in a competitive market is never a sustainable method of profitability. The growth of the cloud and competition eventually forced higher storage iPhones that stopped many from upgrading. Margins fell by about 200 basis points since that article was written:

AAPL Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Prediction: iPhone XR & XS to lift gross margin

iPhone X was a preview of iPhone’s next generation: Face ID and edge-to-edge displays. However, since it launched alongside iPhone 8 and carried a hefty price tag many customers weren’t sure if they should upgrade. Furthermore, since iPhone 8 was seemingly no better than iPhone 7 and 6S because the latter was far cheaper yet similar, any positive impacts on gross margin felt by iPhone X were offset by the sales of lesser iPhones. I believe iPhone XR and XS have similar margins (explained next paragraph). Also, since these next generation devices make the lesser iPhones (8, 8+ and 7) look outdated, it should make it very easy for customers to decide their next iPhone (iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max)

iPhone XR and XS likely have very similar margins. iPhone X may have brought in a monstrous profit per sale with its $999 price tag but even with a $200 higher price tag than iPhone 8+, its profit margin was barely any higher. This is largely due to the OLED display, which costs Apple about $110 according to IHS; the display in iPhone 8 costs about $43 and about $52 for the 8+. The iPhone XR has a far lower resolution than iPhone 8+ while neglecting a 3D Touch sensor. This could put its cost somewhere in between; say $45. Based on IHS’s figures, Apple’s cost of goods for iPhone X are approximately 37% of its retail price. The difference in retail price between iPhone XR and XS is $250. If Apple’s cost difference in the display is $65 (that would be $175 to the customer), then the display alone is responsible for 70% of the price difference between iPhone XR and XS. The telephoto camera lens premium, stainless steel chassis, higher RAM, and faster charging among other items could easily make up the other 30%.

That being said, the gross margin for iPhone XR and iPhone XS are likely the same if not very close even though they vary in retail price by $250. With similar gross margins and a far lower retail price of iPhone XR, Apple has volume on its side. The similar gross margins are likely to cause a strong lift in Apple's gross margin. Gross margin last quarter was 38.27% and Apple has guided for 38-38.5% next quarter. Just a few years ago when Apple was selling iPhones that started at $649 it had a gross margin of 40%; Apple is on track to reach $262B in revenue this year, and even if revenue remains flat next year but improves its gross margin by a mere 150 basis points, an extra $4B in gross profit would be added to Apple's bottom line. Even after taxes, that's more than what Amazon made in 2017. With high-margins iPhones that start at $749 and are priced as high as $1449, there is good reason to believe that a 40% gross margin is possible for Apple next year. If Apple manages to grow its revenues as well this would lead to a nice increase in valuation.

Source: Me

A big jump in average selling price (ASP)

The gross margin of iPhone XR and iPhone XS are likely very similar, which should move the needle for gross margin. When it comes to ASP, Apple has eliminated a factor that caused its ASP to be a rather light $724 when it has a flagship device that starts at $999. If iPhone X was its most popular device, it would have to have sold a lot of iPhone 8s to have an ASP of just $724; even the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. The most likely scenario was that sales of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were impeded by 7, 7 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus. iPhone 7 was a whopping $250 cheaper and iPhone 6S was $350 less; any average person would not be able to distinguish these devices and the 7 and 6S suddenly become very good options.

iPhone XR should be a big hit for Apple and I suspect it to be the most popular device. With a starting price of $750 and as a volume device, we should see Apple crush last quarter's $724 ASP. Apple has filled the price difference between iPhone X and iPhone 8. Since the next cheapest device, the iPhone 8, is only $149 cheaper this time while appearing far less capable, the XR suddenly becomes an easier sale. Furthermore, with the addition of iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1099 and is priced as high as $1449 it is very likely that Apple's ASP will break $800. Apple's highest ASP was during its last holiday quarter, which was $797 thanks to a late launch of iPhone X.

Source: Me

Unit Sales Growth

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus when combined are considered one of the most popular phones of all time and the iPhone 6S wasn't far behind. Many customers still use these devices (myself included) but have been looking for a good reason to upgrade. When Apple introduced the iPhone X, its $999 price tag was a setback and the $699 iPhone 8 that was launched alongside it was very underwhelming. It was the early adopters who jumped on board first, followed by anyone who could not wait and needed an upgrade. Overall, it's difficult to say exactly how successful iPhone X was. Sure, Apple called it the most popular device but did iPhone 8 and 8+ when combined outsell it? If not, it's likely that iPhone 8, 8+, 7, 7+ outsold iPhone X, which makes the success of this flagship hard to judge.

Without a doubt, there will be a market for iPhone XS and even XS Max but there is most likely a stronger market for a $750 iPhone XR, since it is cheaper and just as capable. Last quarter's ASP of $724 makes it clear that customers are willing to spend more for iPhones, but to me this figure brings light to a big price gap between the average price for an iPhone and the "most popular" iPhone X. A $750 iPhone sits perfectly between that gap, but the most important part about iPhone XR is that it's sales are unlikely to be impeded like iPhone 8 was. iPhone 8 was a $699 phone that was very difficult to distinguish from iPhone 7 and 6S. There is a very clear distinction between iPhone XR and the lesser phones. Customers have the option between a premium XS device, a standard XR device, or what seems to be a very old iPhone 8 and lower. Of course, those devices will still sell but the iPhone 8 when compared to iPhone XR is far less appealing than the iPhone 7 was compared to iPhone 8.

Valuation

At $225 per share, Apple is worth $1.1 trillion. As big as that valuation is, Apple's strong earnings performance has made its stock far from expensive. Last fiscal year Apple earned $229B in revenue with a net profit of $48B. With one more earnings report left this fiscal year, it has already passed $202B in revenues, $45B in net profits, and for next quarter it has guided for $60-62B in revenue with a gross margin of 38-38.5%. (Apple's Q3 report). With a PE ratio of 19 and 10%+ revenue growth, Apple is by no means expensive. Apple's PE ratio is 10 points lower than Microsoft, one-third of Walmart, and 1/9th of the next wealthiest public traded company, Amazon.

I see iPhone yielding some growth in 2019 and what lies beyond that is up to Apple's next iPhone launch. A PE of 19 is very fair for Apple; growth isn't as extreme as a company like Amazon or Netflix (NFLX). If Apple lifts its gross margins, revenue, net incomes and continues to repurchase more and more shares, Apple's EPS will rise - and even if Apple holds its PE of 19, Apple's valuation will rise too. I believe there is some room for a PE of 20-21 as Apple has shown strong growth in categories outside of iPhone. In the last 12 months Apple has sold 217 million iPhones and in February reported an active install base of 1.3B devices. This is only adding fuel to its Services business that grew by 31% last quarter and reached $9B in revenues. Even its wearable businesses, which was up 38% YOY, just received a brand new, far more capable Apple Watch. With $9B in services revenue, which is likely high-margin, that department alone may have produced more profit last quarter than Amazon did from its $52B in revenue.

AAPL Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Apple's wealth has always lied with its iPhones and with each release investors seem to have varying perceptions. One thing that's been quite clear is that Apple continuously exceeds expectations. With iPhone XR and iPhone XS, it seems very likely that gross margin, unit sales, average selling prices, revenue and net income are all about to rise. Furthermore, each device sold is fuel to Apple's product ecosystem, especially wearables and Services. The Apple Watch just received its first significant redesign since its initial launch and its Services business is just shy of $10B while growing at over 30% each year. With higher revenues, gross margin, net income and share buybacks, Apple seems like an great option for each portfolio. It remains my largest position and I continue to add in small increments on pullbacks.

