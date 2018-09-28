MPX Bioceutical: The Cheapest U.S. Cannabis Play?

We recommend investors take a basket approach when it comes to investing in the U.S. cannabis market given its early-stage nature and a scattered competitive landscape.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

As we continue our expanded coverage of the U.S. cannabis sector, we would like to discuss MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF) as another viable option for investors to invest in the market. We have geared up our coverage on the U.S. cannabis sector as we sensed that the easy money has been made in the Canadian producers and we expect bigger opportunities to be found in the U.S. market in the next few years. We think MPX checks many boxes as a potential investment in the U.S. market as it follows its peers to operate a vertically-integrated operation, from cultivation to production and retailing. The U.S. regulatory landscape determined the different path that American cannabis firms need to take compared to Canadian producers. U.S. businesses are able to integrate and control the entire value chain due to the regulations in select states, leaving them better equipped at handling sales and building a brand with its own products.

So far we have initiated coverage on a number of U.S. cannabis plays including iAnthus Capital (OTCQX:ITHUF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF), and now MPX Bioceutical. We will continue to provide coverage on more U.S. names as we start to develop our thesis around the U.S. cannabis market, especially after the huge run-up in the Canadian cannabis stocks. We think U.S. names are more likely to produce higher returns as the country slowly moves towards legalization.

Operations

MPX currently has 9,000 kg of cultivation capacity in the U.S. and has funded capacity for an additional 2,000 kg of extracts. The company also operates 4 retail stores in Arizona with plans to open 6 more in Massachusetts and Maryland. The company has a strong footprint in Arizona with 4 dispensaries up and running supplied by its 2 production sites. MPX has identified three additional states (Massachusetts, Nevada, Maryland) as its near-term focus.

(Source: company presentation)

The most recent transformation acquisition happened in March 2018 when the company acquired Arizona assets for $15 million. The Arizona assets acquired generated LTM revenue of $15 million and even had a positive EBITDA of $3.5 million before the acquisition. The acquisition significantly improved MPX's Arizona operation by building upon its existing operation in Arizona.

In December 2017, MPX also acquired assets in Nevada which included an existing production facility and it intends to apply for retail licenses in Las Vegas in order to establish a vertically integrated chain.

MPX has received approval for two dispensaries in Maryland which means that its three locations in the state will be open by fall this year. The company also entered into extraction agreement with a supplier in California, paving the way for MPX products to enter one of the largest cannabis markets.

Competition

Among the U.S. cannabis companies that we have covered so far, most of them have overlapping end-markets with MPX:

Nevada is a crowded market but MPX is one of the only two players to have operations in Arizona but Liberty only has a limited presence in Arizona. Nevada is crowded which will most likely limit each company's ability to dominate that particular market, however, we see opportunities for MPX to create a market leading position in Arizona due to limited competition. The company has also avoided the worse markets such as Colorado, Washington, and Oregon which are all suffering from severe oversupply.

MPX also has a Canadian operation that is still relatively early-stage. The company has signed an LOI to acquire a producer with around 1,000 kg in annual capacity in Ontario. MPX paid $18 million in total for the assets. The Canadian operation will focus on oil extraction and will carry MPX's proprietary Melting Point Extract product lines.

Trading and Valuation

MPX is one of the more mature cannabis company in the U.S. market given its strong existing revenue and long history since its initial listing on the CSE in January 2017. The stock has traded rangebound for the most part of this year so far, however, it has risen sharply since the sector-wide rally that happened in late August. The company has underperformed its more recent peers such as Green Thumb, which has benefited from a strong second quarter and affiliation with Billionaire Leon Cooperman despite having little revenue.

On the other hand, MPX appears to be trading at a more reasonable multiple given its modest market capitalization of ~$275 million, compared to Green Thumb who has a market capitalization of >$2.0 billion. The table below shows the current market cap to sales for the top 5 cannabis companies in the U.S. We can see that Golden Leaf and MPX are two of the cheapest stock based on this metric, with MPX having the lowest multiple given its mature revenue stream and modest market capitalization. We think investors looking for value cannabis plays would find MPX attractive compared to its peers.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Financials

MPX generated C$14.4 million in revenue during Q2 2018 and had negative EBITDA of C$1.8 million and a net loss of C$5.1 million. Revenue grew more than 3x from last year due to increased store traffic and new store openings. Among the U.S. names we covered, MPX already generates a large revenue due to its operating stores similar to Green Thumb. Newer entrants such as iAnthus are still in their early stage of the business plan and had only less than $1 million in revenue. A large part of the revenue growth was driven by the March acquisition of Arizona assets and the company does not report same-store-sales-growth metrics for its existing stores.

(Company filings)

Last time MPX raised capital was the issuance of C$49 million of convertible debentures in May 2018 with a conversion price of C$0.74. The company has C$31 million in cash which makes us think that there is a high probability that new financing is required at some point in the near future. The company generated negative cash flow of C$15 million from operating and investing activities during Q2 which means that the current cash balance is not enough for more than two quarters if the current cash flow burn continues. We have seen a few U.S. cannabis companies raise capital in the last few weeks including MedMen who raised C$75 million and iAnthus who raised C$30 million through a bought-deal equity offering. While it is uncommon for growth companies to raise capital, we still remember vividly when all cannabis companies rushed to raise equity during the peak of the mania before the sector entered correction that lasted for more than half a year.

(Company filings)

Conclusion

We recommend investors take a basket approach when it comes to investing in the U.S. cannabis market. The market is in its early days of the development and a number of players are actively pursuing consolidation opportunities. We have so far covered iAnthus, MedMen, Green Thumb, Golden Leaf, Liberty Health and now MPX. The reason we are calling for a basket approach is that the U.S. sector resembles the Canadian market in its early years. The likes of Canopy and Tilray were hard to spot in the initial years and investors could have easily picked the wrong horse. However, one similarity among the current winners in the Canadian cannabis sector is that most of them started very early and had a headstart compared to some of their more recent peers. Using the same logic, investors ought to invest across the current players in hope that one or few of them will turn into a future Canopy or Tilray. Among the companies, MPX is a formidable force given its sizeable operation in Arizona and upcoming expansions into several other states.

Risks to adopting a basket approach include a lower return because not all stocks will appreciate to the same extent. There will be some outperformers and some laggards. Investing in the U.S. cannabis sector is also inherently risky due to the uncertain timeline of legalization and political unpredictability. Investors should also recognize that these stocks trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange which might limit liquidity and access.

