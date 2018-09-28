Accumulating High Quality Dividend Champ Texas Bank Reasonably Priced With Insider Buying

The bank, of course, is not risk free; its unique business model makes it vulnerable to three specific but manageable risks that investors must understand and monitor.

For these reasons I am accumulating more shares in one of my 14 favorite buy-and-hold bank stocks.

Cullen/Frost's forward P/E valuation is 9% below its 15-year average and one of its directors recently bought 138,922 shares at prices 9% higher than today's $104.99 close.

This High Quality bank has generated strong 9%+ Risk-Adjusted Returns on Equity since 2003 and is a solid way to invest in the fast-growing Texas economy.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is one of few publicly traded banks to increase its dividend every year for the past 25 years.

Purpose of this Post

The purpose is this post is to describe why I recently began buying more shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR). The analysis is divided into five parts.

My CFR investment history

Why CFR is considered a High Quality bank

Business model and balance sheet review.

Price-to-earning ratio overview

Risks that threaten CFR

Part 1: My CFR Investment History

About five years ago I invested in a group of High Quality banks located in different geographies and of different sizes. Each had a distinguished history of Operational Excellence and returns on equity consistently greater than their cost of capital. CFR was one of those banks bought for this buy-and-hold bank portfolio.

In February 2016 I bought more shares in CFR a day after learning that CFR’s long-time CEO bought nearly $2 million shares at $48.93 a share. I wrote about this event in a September 29, 2016 Seeking Alpha post that compared the absence of insider buying at Wells Fargo (WFC) to the buying of shares by the CEOs/chairs at CFR, Citicorp (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and KEY (KEY). Chart 1 below is a graphic from the September 2016 analysis. Data from www.openinsider.com.

Chart 1

Cullen/Frost's CEO’s purchase was especially compelling since he had already announced his retirement and owned a lot of CFR. He had little reason to accumulate more shares beyond a strong conviction that the bank's stock price was too cheap to ignore. He proved right. Chart 2 shows how the insiders at CFR, JPM, C, and KEY have fared compared to investors in WFC, the S&P 500, and S&P Financial ETF from February 2016 through September 25th of this year.

Chart 2

Recently I began accumulating a few more CFR shares for two reasons. The first relates to the bank’s current valuation, a topic which will be addressed below. The second is because of recent insider buys by a relatively new CFR director.

Chart 3 is from www.openinsider.com. Note the four purchases of nearly 139,000 CFR shares at prices ranging between $114.05 and $116.34. Director Weston's open market purchase of $16 million of CFR is among the greatest of any U.S. bank director during the past two years. It also should be noted that CFR’s price today (9/26/2018) is $104.99, a discount of about 9% from the insider’s big buys.

Chart 3

CFR shareholders likely know that the bank's board of directors is not a run-of-the-mill bank board. Here’s why: In addition to Weston, three other independent directors (Messrs. Alvarez, Edwards, and Kleberg) hold material positions in CFR per the bank’s 2018 Proxy. See chart 4. It is unusual to see so many independent directors own such large stakes in the banks they govern. In my opinion bank investors are always better served by independent directors who not only act like but are meaningful owners of the bank.

Chart 4

Director Share Ownership YE 2017 Source: 2018 Proxy Director Since Shares Value Sept 25, 2018 Alvarez 2001 375,337 $ 40,209,853 Edwards 2005 264,202 $ 28,303,960 Frost, P. 1997 960,712 $ 102,921,077 Green (CEO) 2016 253,367 $ 27,143,207 Kleberg 1992 41,762 $ 4,473,963 Weston* 2017 22,500 $ 2,410,425 Weston* 161,422 $ 17,293,139

Part 2: CFR is a “High Quality” Bank

Having addressed my motivations for investing in CFR, let’s shift the analysis to an overview of the bank.

CFR came to my attention about 30 years ago. At the time I was in Texas working for NCNB (became NationsBank in 1992 which merged with Bank of America in 1998). NCNB had taken over the two largest Texas banks in 1987 during the Great Texas Depression. Over the next few years more than 800 Texas banks failed.

Of the state’s 10 biggest banks at the time, only CFR survived, a remarkable feat for sure. (For a fascinating discussion of Texas banking at the time, including CFR, see “The Great Texas Banking Crash” by Joseph M. Grant, University of Texas Press, 1996. Bank investors are wise to know why and how banks fail, a topic addressed by Grant and also covered in my first book, “Broke: America’s Banking System” published in 2013 by the Risk Management Association.)

By 1993 the Texas economy decisively turned forward and CFR was on its way to an impressive run that would prove it to be the state’s best bank 25 years later. Chart 5 shows the bank’s earnings since 1993.

Chart 5

Impressive as CFR’s 25-year earnings trend is, hard-core bank analysts and serious CFR investors should know that CFR’s earnings dips in 2008 and 2009 were influenced adversely by the banking industry’s accounting convention for potential bad loans.

As a reminder, bank earnings are reduced when a bank takes a Provision expense for future loan losses. This non-cash transaction reduces income and increases the bank’s Allowance for Loan/Lease Losses, a balance sheet item. When banks incur a Provision expense for a future loan loss, it does so in anticipation of a future loan charge-off. However, sometimes those losses do not materialize.

Chart 6 shows that CFR incurred Provision expense in 2008-2009 that was $29 million greater than net charge-offs. When that happened, the bank’s Allowance for Loan Lease Losses mushroomed. By 2011-12 it became obvious to CFR’s management and board (and regulators and outside auditors) that the bank had too much Allowance relative to expected future losses. Consequently, the bank began in Q1 2011 and continued for the next 11 quarters to reduce the Allowance. As a result, negative Provision expense bolstered earnings from 2011-13, the opposite of what happened in 2008-09.

What this tells CFR investors is that the bank’s credit quality did not deteriorate as much as 2008-09 Provision expense suggested. This fact comes as no surprise to the banking community’s risk executives who have long considered CFR to have one of the best risk management cultures in the industry.

Chart 6

Having exceptional risk management and even steady earnings do not in themselves prove a bank High Quality.

My view is that for a bank to be considered High Quality, it must have a 15-year Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity (RAROE) of at least 9%. (For a full explanation of RAROE and High Quality, see my September 23rd Seeking Alpha post.) CFR’s 2003 – Q2 2018 RAROE is 9.34% (source: www.bankregdata.com which reports FDIC Call Report data).

Further evidence of High Quality can also be seen in CFR's 25 year history of dividend growth. This impressive achievement is even more remarkable given what happened to the banking industry from 2008-2009. As I document in my 2016 book about bank investing, 40% of U.S. banks cut their dividends and another 25% eliminated dividends altogether during the Great Panic. CFR is one of only 31 publicly traded banks to increase its dividend annually from 2008-2010. Chart 7 shows the 25 year dividend history of CFR.

Chart 7

Part 3: CFR’s Unique Business Model

CFR's business model is characterized by four distinct attributes that set it apart from other banks. All data for Part 3 of the analysis come from www.bankregdata.com unless otherwise noted. The data reflect Frost Bank as compiled on its FDIC call report, not the holding company.

First, the bank has one of the industry’s lowest loan-to-asset ratios and highest securities-to-assets ratios. As of June 30, 2018, as chart 8 shows, loans make up 44% of assets while securities represent 39%.

Chart 8

Of the industry’s 723 publicly traded banks, CFR’s 44% loan-to-asset ratio is the 22nd lowest in the country. Banks with low loan-to-deposit ratios generally are safer than banks with high loan-to-deposit ratios all things being equal. One reason this is true is because banks with low loan-to-deposit ratios tend to hold an outsized asset position in investment quality government securities that have historically proven to be safer than loans. Offsetting this advantage are risks that will described shortly.

Second, the bank is deposit rich and has a low cost of funds. CFR’s loan-to-deposit ratio on June 30 was 53%, a ratio that places it as the 17th lowest in the country. Given its relatively low need for deposits, it should come as no surprise that CFR’s cost of funding (i.e., interest paid for deposits) is among the lowest in the country at .27% versus peer banks which, according to www.bankregdata.com are at .74%.

While CFR does not face the same funding pressures experienced by most U.S. banks (median U.S. bank has a 90% loan-to-deposit ratio), CFR has chosen to deliberately raise deposit rates as the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee increased rates. The bank’s CFO explained this action in the Q1 2018 earnings call.

“We certainly believe that we want to provide a fair deal to our customers as we've said before. And so really what we'll do is we'll be looking at market conditions as we go forward, but certainly I would expect that as we – if there are future rate increases, we will continue to move up, deposits and really look at what market rates are doing.”

The operative words in the CFO’s comments are “fair deal.” CFR is protecting its reputation as a fair dealing bank. Evidence of their success in serving clients is the bank’s nine straight years of being the number one customer service bank in Texas according to J.D. Power.

Likely one reason CFR has not seen stock price appreciation in recent months is because the bank saw funding costs increase in Q2 over Q1 by 11 basis points. Bank analysts covering CFR’s Q2 2018 earnings call asked several questions and seemed to express concern about the bank’s rising deposit costs and the impact on net interest margin. In my opinion these concerns are misplaced.

Long-term investors in CFR are well-served by a management team that does not dance to the tune of bank analysts who are paid to develop quarterly EPS models that establish short-term price targets and investment opinions. Buy-and-hold investors either trust the bank’s management to price deposits appropriately for both short-term and long-term profitability or they don’t. If investors don’t trust management to strike the right balance, they should not own CFR.

It should be noted that Texas banking is dominated by three megabanks, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo. These three banks hold 45.4% of the state’s total deposits per www.bankregdata.com. CFR holds just 3.11% of total statewide deposits, suggesting ample opportunity for deposit growth, especially if the three big banks continue to not pass along higher interest rates to depositors. (Just to be clear, there is evidence that all three big banks will pay up for large commercial deposits; but there is little evidence of doing so for consumer deposits. This is not a criticism but a statement of fact.)

Third, CFR is a business bank. While CFR clearly serves retail customers well as shown by the J.D. Power studies, the balance sheet reveals that the bank is principally focused on small and mid-sized commercial customers.

As reported in the 10-Q for June 30, 2018, 37% of the bank’s loans are Commercial & Industrial (C&I). Only 20 of the nation’s 723 publicly traded banks have a higher ratio of C&I lending. These tend to be my favorite banks.

As readers of my book on bank investing know, banks with significant C&I exposure as a group were the second best performing banks from an RAROE perspective from 2004-2014. (Farm lending was #1.) In addition, C&I lenders historically having suffered lower credit losses when the economy turns than lenders of others types of credit. C&I brings a second advantage to banks: These loans generally float with prevailing interest rates, and consequently, benefit from the rising interest rate environment.

Energy lending represents CFR’s largest lending concentration. See chart 9 for an overview of Energy lending trends over the past 5.5 years. Energy loans constitute 11.1% of the bank’s total loans for the most recent reporting, down from 11.4% at year-end 2017 and 11.6% at year-end 2016. As a percentage of total assets, Energy loans equal 5% of the bank’s 2Q 2018 total assets.

Chart 9

CFR does little non-business lending. CFR avoids home mortgage lending (3% of total loans), the loan category that historically produces the industry’s worst RAROEs. CFR’s mortgage lending activity is the 41st lowest of the publicly traded banks, placing it in the bottom decile of US banks. Based on my experience, my guess is that the mortgage loans CFR holds on the balance sheet are Jumbo loans (higher rates) done as a special accommodation for high value clients.

It is also worth noting that the bank’s exposure to auto and credit card lending is a mere .1% of total loans; both categories are dominated by megabanks with massive scale advantages that CFR and other mid-size banks struggle to match.

Fourth, CFR is a pure play on the Texas economy. No one should invest in CFR if uncomfortable with the Texas economy. CFR's CFO addresses the Texas economy at the front end of every quarterly earnings call.

According to the bank’s 2017 annual report, 100% of the bank’s Commercial Real Estate loan portfolio is in Texas. The CRE portfolio is diversified within Texas, with San Antonio representing 26.6% of CRE loans and the largest property type being office buildings at 19.8%.

Further evidence of CFR’s dependence on Texas can be seen in its investment portfolio as reflected in its 2Q 2018 10-Q. Well over half the bank’s investment portfolio on June 30 is in State and Political (tax free municipals) securities. Of the $7.85 billion, 98.3% of the securities were issued by state or political subdivisions or agencies based the state of Texas.

Summarizing CFR’s business model, CFR is unlike any bank in the country. It has a unique bank “DNA”: It is almost pure Texas, has a heavy business focus, and has a balance sheet model with about a 50/50 loans and securities split.

Part 4: Price-to-Earnings (P/E) History

Chart 10 shows that CFR’s Trailing 12 Month P/E as of September 26 market close was 16.85, a number slightly greater than the quarterly average of 16.4 since 2003. The bank’s Forward P/E (as estimated by bank analysts) is 15.5, which is roughly a 5% discount to the bank’s P/E 15-year average. While CFR is not bargain-priced at $104.99 a share (9/26), it appears reasonably valued.

What would constitute a bargain price for CFR? Clearly a P/E closer to 12 which is what CFR’s P/E was in mid-February 2016 when the bank’s CEO/chairman bought nearly $2 million shares. The February 2016 P/E ratio decline came at a time when CFR was suffering from a double-whammy of problems. First, there were fears that oil prices were headed to under $20 a barrel which spelled big trouble for CFR’s Energy loan portfolio. Second, investors feared a slowing economy that would trigger lending problems. History proved both fears were exaggerated.

Chart 10

Monitor Stock Repurchase Plan Activity in 3Q 2018 Earnings Report

In October 2017 CFR’s board approved a $150 million stock repurchase plan. According to the bank’s 2Q 2018 10-Q, no shares have been purchased under this plan as of June 30. My observation is that CFR’s board and management have been prudent in not overpaying for CFR shares they are authorized to repurchase. Investors should monitor the bank’s 3Q earnings report to see if the bank repurchased shares in the third quarter. If so, investors may want to pick up the pace of buying shares given the board’s implied voice of confidence in the fair value of CFR.

Here is another context for assessing fair value of CFR shares based on repurchase history. According to the bank’s 2017 10-K, CFR purchased 1,134,966 shares for $100 million during 2017 and 1,485,493 shares at a total cost of $100 million in 2015. The 2017 repurchased shares had an average price of $88.11 which in line with historic P/E averages. In contrast, the 2015 shares repurchased on average at $67.30 appear to be at a 10%+ discount to CFR’s 16.4 P/E average for the past 15 years.

Part 5: Risks

In addition to “normal” risks all banks face (a slowing economy that turns to a recession, cyberattacks, information systems failures, unsound lending practices by local market competitors), CFR investors face heightened risk in three areas: Duration/Interest Rates, Texas Economic Conditions, Crude Oil Prices.

Duration/Interest Rate Risk

CFR needs to do a better job in its 10-K reporting Interest Rate Sensitivity and duration risk. The bank should check out how another of my 14 buy-and-hold banks, Commerce Bank (CBSH), reports interest rate risk. See CBSH’s 2017 10-K, pages 46-47, which cover the impact of three scenarios for rising rates and the estimated impact on earnings.

Charts 11 and 12 are my best attempt to depict interest rate sensitivity based on the bank’s most recent 10-K.

Chart 11 shows the maturities and sensitivities of loans to changes in interest rates at year-end 2017. For this chart the $11.3 billion loan total was divided into six populations based on maturity and whether a loan has fixed rate or variable rate pricing. Note that 34% of the loan portfolio is fixed rate and 66% variable. The variable loans demonstrate no sensitivity to interest rates. Of the fixed rate loans, the good news is that roughly a third mature within a year. This means approximately one-quarter of the loans are sensitive to rising rates. Unfortunately, that’s all we really know. Investors deserve and need more insight, but with that said, CFR does not appear to be terribly exposed to rising rates as is the case with too many banks.

Chart 11

Not surprising, the bank’s securities portfolio ($11.94 billion as of 6/30/2018) faces more duration risk than its loan portfolio. Chart 12 shows the breakdown of maturities broken out into securities Held to Maturity and Available for Sale. Again, it would be helpful if the bank shed more light on interest rate sensitivity if interest rates rose 100, 200, and 300 basis points. This seems especially important given the fact that 49% of the bank’s securities mature in more than 10 years.

Chart 12

With all that said, it must be noted that CFR held $3.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2018 (source: 10-Q of same date). This is a meaningful number that reduces, but does not eliminate, interest rate/duration risk concerns.

Texas Economic Conditions

As a bank with almost all earning assets located in Texas, it goes without saying that CFR remains vulnerable to a downturn in the Texas economy. That said, more than half of the bank’s earning assets are investment grade securities. This fact clearly mutes risk.

In addition, as a bank investor, I consider CFR’s Texas concentration an advantage, rather than a liability. Here’s why. Bank investors can build a highly diverse pool of bank stocks by investing in community and regional banks that do business across the United States. While there have been two major economic downturns impacting banks during the past 35 years (1986-1991 and 2008-2010), my research shows that neither downturn impacted all 50 states. A bank investor with a moderate appetite for risk can invest in 15 banks covering 15 markets and get excellent diversification, especially if the investor sticks with High Quality banks like CFR.

Crude Oil

As investors in oil patch banks experienced in early 2016, banks located in those markets are viewed by some investors as a proxy for oil prices. It was amazing to me to see how the stock prices of very good banks like Bank of Oklahoma (BOKF), Prosperity Bank (PB), and CFR got hammered when fears of $20 oil spread across the market.

When oil prices kept going south two-and-a-half years ago, CFR’s management did an excellent job on quarterly earnings calls explaining in great detail why they remained confident in the bank’s Energy portfolio long-term.

As already noted, CFR had $1.53 billion in Energy loans as of 2Q 2018, representing 11.1% of total loans and 5% of total assets. The 10-Q for June 30, 2018 shows that the bank has set aside $51.5 million in Allowance for Loan Losses for Energy loans. This number is 33% of the bank’s total Allowance of $155 million. This means that CFR recognizes that Energy lending is three times riskier than their other lending businesses. It also means that the Allowance for Energy loans is almost 3.5% of total Energy credits. Bank investors know that a 3.5% Allowance for loans is almost unheard of even in the darkest days of banking.

My sense is that the risk-return dynamics for Energy lending today favor lenders. The drop in oil prices shook up a lot of banks that had little or no energy lending expertise. Those that had bought into nationally syndicated Energy credits have now exited the market. As an investor, I welcome having a bank in my portfolio that knows Energy lending as well as CFR does. My guess is that Energy lending profitability trends are quite favorable now for CFR, and are about to get even more attractive if energy prices move north to $80+.

Summary

CFR remains one of my favorite buy-and-hold banks. It also is one of the banks I respect most for having survived the Great Texas Depression.

At the September 26 closing price of $104.99 a share, CFR is not exactly a bargain, but it is priced for steady accumulation. Dividend reinvestment makes sense given the bank's 25 year history of dividend increases.

I have added modestly to my position in recent weeks and will continue to be a modest buyer if the stock price falls closer to $100. If the price slips below $90, I would expect to be a more aggressive buyer.

Investors should pay close attention to the bank's 3Q earnings report, especially to see if the bank repurchased shares during the quarter.

In summary, CFR is a High Quality, 9%+ RAROE bank that belongs in the long-term portfolio of bank investors seeking geographic and business model diversification.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFR, JPM, CBSH, BOKF, PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee (2011) I continue to have certain financial interests in BAC but do not own BAC shares as of this time.