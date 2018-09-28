Gold Weekly: Still Waiting For The Great Wave

Wave, Paul Klee (1938)

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR). BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

The data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represents the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by FastMarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Spot gold daily

Source: Net Dania

Although spot gold prices have come under downward pressure following the conclusion of the September 25-26 FOMC meeting (for more details, please refer to my note: Gold: What To Expect After The Fed's Meeting, September 27, 2018), they are still above their year-to-date low of $1,160 per oz.

While the negative momentum favours shorts in the very short term (1 month), I strongly believe that the downside potential in spot gold prices is limited. In fact, the near-term risks to spot gold prices (3 months) are skewed to the upside.

Consequently, I see any price dip in spot gold prices as a buying opportunity, awaiting the great wave.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts rarely involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewelry.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affects the value of BAR because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, has a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net short gold by 34 tonnes as of September 18. This is the 6th consecutive week that non-commercials are net short gold.

Over the latest reporting period of September 11-18, gold's speculative deteriorated for an 8th week over the past 10.

The net short fund position held by non-commercials increased by 10 tonnes, which was driven primarily by long liquidation (8 tonnes) and reinforced further by short accumulation (2 tonnes).

The net spec length (-34 tonnes as of September 18) is close to its year-to-date low of -42 tonnes established on September 4, which is the lowest net spec length since July 2000 when the net spec length was at -68 tonnes.

The net spec length reached an all-time low of -275 tonnes in the week ending November 4, 2011. It reached an all-time high of 983 tonnes in the week ending July 5, 2016.

Against this, it is fair to say that the speculative positioning has become quite stretched on the short side. Although a further decrease in the net spec length cannot be ruled out in case of a further deterioration in the macro backdrop for gold, I argue that the lower the net spec length, the stronger the reversal in spec positioning.

This should produce a massive wave of speculative buying in favour of gold, pushing spot gold prices and therefore BAR higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,039 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of September 21, according to FastMarkets' iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Over the latest reporting period of September 14-21, ETF investors left their gold holdings unchanged. This comes after 17th straight weeks of gold outflows.

ETF investors have cut roughly 10 tonnes of their gold holdings over the past month and 84 tonnes since the start of the year.

In June, ETF investors sold 57 tonnes in June, marking the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017.

Trading positioning

I expect gold spot prices to rebound in the final quarter of 2018 and rise even more pronouncedly next year.

To take advantage of the expected rally in spot gold prices, I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF. I implemented this long position on May 7, 2018, at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my fund.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the fund is to replicate the performance of the price of spot gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of Comex gold, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars. BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while GLD and IAU have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

As of September 26, BAR traded at a slight premium of $0.04 per share or 0.03% to its net asset value (NAV). Yet, I expect the deviation to remain minimal due to arbitrage opportunities. The historical behavior of BAR's value since its implementation corroborates my view, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Granite Shares

BAR's average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.02%, which is lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

BAR's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is $2.02 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at $125.69 million.

As of September 25, 2018, BAR's assets under management totalled $283 million, with 2.4 million shares. BAR's gold holdings were at 7.32 tonnes. In contrast, IAU's assets under management amounted to $10.295 billion, with 983.5 million shares. IAU's gold holdings were at 266.46 tonnes.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my research, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.