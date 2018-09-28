Limbach: Potential 3-Bagger, A Surprisingly Feasible Scenario

We believe that 2019 EBITDA that could approach $37-$41mn vs. $18-20mn in 2018. Additional acquisitions or reimbursement from claims settlements could add further EBITDA upside.

Limbach (LMB) is a leading HVAC company with a wide array of top-tier customers across the Commercial, Educational, Entertainment (theme parks, sports arenas), Hospitals/Medical, Industrial, and Office segments and an over 100-year operating history. It has been, and remains among our Fund’s top holdings, and has weighed heavily on this year’s performance. Yesterday, it closed at $10.65 and is down 23% year-to-date.

We have covered Limbach at length, including our most recent article on the company in August. However, since then, Limbach, announced the acquisition of Dunbar Mechanical which should contribute $4.5mn to 2019 EBITDA (roughly 20% of 2018 EBITDA), which we view as a game changer. Further, at the recent D.A. Davidson Conference, Limbach management seemed optimistic that the troubles of the Mid-Atlantic, which have weighed heavily on 2018 results, seem to be well under control. We don't expect Dunbar to open the floodgates to acquisitions, but according to commentary from management, it seems the acquisition pipeline is robust. As we have had the opportunity to review the impact of Dunbar and the likely organic growth of the Limbach business in 2019, we are left feeling that EBITDA could double or more, without much going right. The path to dramatically higher profitability seems shockingly feasible. If things are better than expected, as illustrated below, numbers, and likely with it, stock performance, could be truly spectacular. As things stand, a doubling in EBITDA in 2019, and a potential tripling in stock price seems extremely conceivable, without stretching valuation - in fact, this can occur even with Limbach's stock trading at a 1-2 EBITDA turns discount to peers.

Limbach's year-to-date stock performance makes sense, given that Limbach reduced its EBITDA guidance on it's 2Q earnings call from $20-$24mn to $18-$20mn, however we believe that the vast majority of the company is operating exceptionally well, and the issues that have weighed on the stock 1) are almost entirely in the rear-view, and 2) largely contained at this point. Given the dramatic decline in the company’s stock price, shares are now trading at 6x very depressed EV/EBITDA – levels which we believe reflect an exceptionally draconian outlook and include non-recurring expenses. Specifically, we note that guidance includes $8.1mn in write-downs associated with cost overruns in its Mid-Atlantic region. We believe many less conservative companies would have "one-timed" these expenses, and used an adjusted EBITDA number excluding these costs, in which case, 2018 would have represented a year with healthy growth and upside.

If we could eliminate Limbach’s challenges in the Mid-Atlantic, the company would be enjoying a spectacular year. “If”, of course, is the operative word — after all, if pigs had wings, they’d be birds.

With that as prelude, we see a path to Limbach being a $30 stock in 12 months. Importantly, this doesn't rely on vast, or even modest market share gains, additional acquisitions, or a whole lot going right. The company merely has to execute to plan and not screw up.

Year-to-date, Limbach is massively underearning. On its 2Q conference call, the company stated that it has experienced $8.1mn in year-to-date write-offs. Without these write-offs, the company would be projecting 2018 EBITDA of $26-28mn, well above the company's initial guidance. We recognize that it's easy to discuss what if scenarios — Limbach did incur these write-offs. But our view is that this is a situation that can and will be remedied. We believe management has a handle on the issues, and that they won't persist into 2019.

Notably, on September 20, Limbach announced the acquisition of Ohio-based Dunbar Mechanical, Inc., a $75mn in revenues construction company focused on industrial, healthcare, higher education and general institutional buildings, with a long history of partnering with Limbach. Management indicated that Dunbar has been over-earning in 2017, and 2018, but that normalized EBITDA is approximately $4.5mn, for which Limbach paid $20.2mn, or 4.5x, comprised of 402,000 shares ($4mn), $3.6mn in a sellers note, and $12.6mn in cash funded by a term loan. In addition, while potential operational and revenue synergies exist, none are relied upon in the valuation.

Investors have been waiting patiently for several years for Limbach to move forward with a transaction, and we see this as something of a game changer for the company. While we don't expect the floodgates to open, it appears several may be live and relatively near-term, further augmenting the company's 2019 growth trajectory. We'd anticipate a steady cadence of acquisitions in coming quarters and years.

So we see a very, very nice pipeline of opportunities. And some of those opportunities tied very nicely into our strategy that we've discussed and reiterated....I think we are very strategic in what we pursue, but we're very focused on making sure we're not heavily concentrated in any one sector. But in that pipeline, we are looking for other industrial, manufacturing type opportunities to complement this, including looking at geographic plays that would allow us to enter some new markets and leverage the commercial side too. So we're pretty excited about this pipeline, and what we're looking at. And it’s nice to see that there are other deals maturing right after this. - Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon (Bold added)

While the focal point of the Dunbar call was the acquisition, CEO Charlie Bacon indicated that progress has been made on the issues in the Mid-Atlantic. Specifically, he commented:

And our COO reported in that it's well organized. We have the right staff. Staffing resource is appropriate. So the work on correcting the past is well underway on track. And we look forward to the third quarter earnings call reporting with more detail. But I'm very happy with the progress we've made down there in turning the branch around. - Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon (Bold added)

In our view, if there are no more shoes to drop when the company reports 3Q results, shares are going higher. Conceivably, they are going considerably higher.

When we look at 2019, the story becomes extremely exciting. If we assume that Mid-Atlantic expenses do not recur, we start at a baseline of $26-$28mn of EBITDA. We then assume revenue grows 5% in 2019, which we believe is exceptionally conservative when we look at a chart like the following.

Source: Limbach 2Q earnings presentation

Given that backlog increased 7.6% sequentially in 2Q, while promised/committed, but not booked backlog was up an astonishing 48.1% q/q, we think 5% revenue growth in 2019, is conservative. Based on this growth, we generate $4mn in incremental EBITDA in 2019.

Similarly, we believe that margins in 2019 are likely to increase substantially, given better pricing on current backlog, but we are modeling just 60bps of gross margin improvement. To give context, excluding Mid-Atlantic cost overruns, gross margin would have increased 160bps y/y from 13.2% in 2Q 2017 to 14.8% in 2Q 2018. Resulting in gross profit dollars that would have been up a staggering 25% y/y, all organically.

Source: Limbach 2Q earnings presentation

We are conservatively modeling that EBITDA margins improve just 60bps in 2019 versus 2018, resulting in just $3mn in EBITDA improvement.

Thus our EBITDA build for 2019 looks like:

Source: Dane Capital LLC estimates

Or in a graphic format the 2018-2019 EBITDA Bridge looks like:

Source: Dane Capital LLC estimates

At the midpoint, Limbach should see EBITDA grow from $19mn in EBITDA in 2018 to $39.5mn in EBITDA in 2019, if they merely execute.

In the likely event that Limbach makes an additional acquisition, EBITDA would be higher. Further, it's likely that Limbach will recover some of its cost overages. While the settlements might be one-time in nature, just as they took a hit on the losses, the company should get some credit for any reimbursement. The point of all this is that Limbach hardly seems to need to do anything heroic to have a much, much better year in 2019 than in 2018.

At it's current price, Limbach appears to be left for dead and a huge bargain relative to peers.

Source: FactSet, Dane Capital LLC estimates

We note that in the above, we include Dunbar, and its contribution to share count, debt, and EBITDA in our 2019 estimates, but exclude its impact in the conservative case if for some, high unlikely, reason the transaction does not close. The growth, and massive valuation disconnect, in the modest growth scenario, is striking. We remind readers, that NV5 (NVEE) was a sub-$30 million enterprise value company that went public 5 ½ years ago, which now commands the premium multiple in the sector and sports a market cap in excess of $1 billion. We'd suggest, that in terms of business similarities, Comfort Systems (FIX) is most similar to Limbach. At a 7-turns discount to Comfort Systems, despite magnitudes more rapid anticipated growth, Limbach is at a tremendous discount.

Given the moving pieces to Limbach's capital structure (specifically, multiple tranches of outstanding warrants) the below table shows share count and EBITDA multiple at various stock prices.

Source: Company Filings, FactSet, Dane Capital LLC estimates

Please note that in the above, we are including all the incremental shares and debt from the Dunbar acquisition in 2018, without giving any of the associated EBITDA benefit. As the above illustrates. without significantly stretching valuation - and with valuation still at a 1-2 EBITDA turns discount to peers, shares could triple from current prices.

We note that we stop growing public warrant share count when the stock hits $24 because that's the price at which Limbach can use its right to a cashless conversion.

However, we believe that it's likely that Limbach will address its outstanding warrants far sooner, and use some type of exchange offer for stock in the relatively near-term. If we were management and believed in our company's future, as we believe Limbach does, it would be far less expensive and dilutive to eliminate warrants before the stock appreciates, especially if the potential for appreciation is dramatic, as we've outlined.

We also believe that simplifying the capital structure will increase the number of potential shareholders who will be attracted by greater transparency and a simplified capitalization structure.

Management has been increasingly emphatic about simplifying its capital structure and included the following slide in its most recent investor presentation.

Source: Limbach September Investor Presentation, page 30

To summarize, we believe that virtually any scenario other than a disaster when Limbach reports 3Q will result in shares moving higher (if things aren't getting worse, they're going to get better). A 2019 which is flat from what 2018 would have looked like, plus the Dunbar acquisition, should result in significant stock price appreciation. A 2019, with growth, margin expansion, and Dunbar, could easily result in a doubling or tripling of shares without valuation becoming extended. And additional acquisitions, positive settlements on cost overruns, a warrant exchange (public 1/2 warrants trade under LMBHW), and growth beyond our forecasts could result in far greater upside. We don't see a likelihood of much if any downside from here and believe the risk/reward is highly asymmetric.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB, LMBHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.