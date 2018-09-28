Is Bed Bath & Beyond A Bargain Around Its 18-Year Lows?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported its fiscal Q2 results yesterday, after the markets closed. The earnings report was disappointing once again and caused the stock to plunge 14% in post-market trading, towards $16. The stock has not traded at this level since the year 2000. It has dramatically underperformed the market, as it has plunged 76% in the last five years whereas the S&P has rallied 72% during the same period. Nevertheless, as such a compression of a stock price may sometimes lead to extraordinary returns, the big question is whether BBBY has eventually become a bargain.

First of all, the earnings report was daunting once again. Revenues were flat and comparable sales fell 0.6% while analysts were expecting 0.4% same-store sales growth. In addition, the gross margin decreased from 36.4% to 33.7%, primarily due to increased coupon expenses and customer delivery expenses. Moreover, SG&A expenses rose due to increased technology-related expenses.

Overall, the operating profit plunged 53%, from $169 M in Q2-2017 to $79 M in Q2-2018, and the earnings per share [EPS] plunged 46%, from $0.67 to $0.36. It is remarkable that BBBY enjoyed a steep decrease in its tax rate thanks to the tax reform, from 37% to 24%. If it had not been for this decrease, its EPS would have plunged even further.

Unfortunately, for the company, the latest earnings report is typical of what we have witnessed for several quarters in a row. During the last six years, sales have slowly increased but the company has incurred great pressure on its margins due to intense competition. Its gross and operating margins have decreased for six consecutive years, from 41.4% to 35.7% and from 15.0% to 5.6%, respectively. As a result, its earnings have declined for six consecutive years as well.

BBBY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to the fierce competition in its business, BBBY has been unable to stop the bleeding process in its margins, which has been caused by the extensive use of coupons. Unfortunately, if the company reduces the number of its coupons, it runs the risk of losing many of its customers. Consequently, the retailer continues to base its marketing strategy on coupons, which however are harmful to its margins.

The biggest mistake of management was its denial to face the reality of business deterioration from the beginning. Instead of tackling the troubling issues, management tried to mask the problems via aggressive share repurchases. Thanks to this strategy, the EPS remained essentially flat from 2013 to 2017 even though the earnings decreased 34% during this period. Due to this denial, problems have aggregated and hence the company is now fighting at all fronts in order to stop the bleeding process.

It is spending hefty amounts to improve its online sales, it is remodeling its stores, it is testing market personalization tactics and it is trying to optimize its supply chain in order to reduce its operating expenses. All these efforts involve great challenges and hence they require great focus and efforts. Therefore, as the company is fighting at all fronts simultaneously, it is not likely to succeed in most of them and stop the decline of its performance.

It is also important to note that management wasted excessive amounts on share repurchases in recent years. More precisely, in the last five years, the company has spent $5.5 B on share repurchases. As the current market cap of the stock is only $2.1 B, it is evident that those share buybacks were implemented at an average stock price that is almost triple the current stock price. In other words, as management saw the heating competition in its business, it would have been prudent to preserve those funds and implement share repurchases at much lower prices instead of aggressively repurchasing overvalued shares.

Ironically, now that the stock price has fallen to 18-year lows, management has remarkably reduced buybacks. While it spent more than $1 B per year on share repurchases until early 2017, it has spent only about $250 M per year on buybacks in each of the last two years. To cut a long story short, management chose to execute aggressive share repurchases at high stock prices in order to mask its deteriorating performance in the short term without caring for the long-term enhancement of shareholder value.

Investors should also note that management expects deteriorating results to persist in this and next year. In fact, management expects the EPS to continue to decrease until 2020. As the company will continue to execute share repurchases, this guidance essentially means that the earnings will continue to decrease at a fast pace until 2020. Therefore, investors should not expect the bleeding process to reverse anytime soon.

Some investors will claim that the stock has become particularly cheap, as it is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.1. However, while this P/E ratio is indeed low, it is critical to note that the earnings of the company are in a prolonged downtrend. Therefore, the valuation of this stock cannot be compared to the valuation of the broad market or other retailers, whose earnings are in an uptrend.

To conclude, as management expects to continue to post decreasing earnings per share for more than a year, the stock is likely to remain under pressure for at least another year and hence I advise investors to stay away from the stock over this period. On the other hand, if management proves correct in its projections for a beginning of a turnaround in 2020, the stock is likely to bounce like a compressed spring when the first signs of improvement emerge.

Overall, I advise investors to be prepared to purchase the stock at bargain levels in about a year from now. Nevertheless, I advise them to wait until they witness some signs of stabilization of the earnings before they pull the trigger. Otherwise, they run the risk of incurring heavy losses, just like all the investors who were tempted by the multi-year lows of the stock in recent years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.