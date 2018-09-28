Google's Drama Makes Me Nervous

With the EU already pushing for a more fair Alaphabet, I think we'll see more billion dollar fines coming their way if they mean to maintain their practices.

With the criticism of their business practices more and more under the microscope, I worry the unconquerable may very well face tailwinds.

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) stock is becoming a question of whether you can handle the federal inquiries and big money fines. It’s an interesting situation, because the company continues to grow revenues and create big operating income. In regards to earnings, it’s a slightly different story. Billion dollar fines and the possibility of heavier regulatory oversight are warranted causes for concern. To own this stock, the question becomes: can you stand the heat?

There’s a lot of chatter about the big tech companies meeting before the Senate Commerce Committee to discuss issues regarding data privacy for consumers. It’s a hot button issue. In particular, Alphabet is taking heat over its cavalier allowance of data harvesting through email accounts. The debate sort of transcends the importance of stock prices. That being said, the pressure for the company to alter its ways has been mounting for some time.

The company has already quarreled with the European Union this year related to enticing manufacturers to favor its apps over others. The issue resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine that drastically damaged their second quarter results. The fact that Alphabet is dealing with confrontations on different fronts, for different unethical acts, makes the earnings potential somewhat questionable. I think the fines will keep coming. The company can’t afford to lose dominance in terms of search engine usage or data collection. To that end, they can’t stop abusing their power. In result, there will be continued pressure from governments. At the same time, one can’t ignore the continued revenue growth.

In the last two fiscal years, Alphabet increased revenues by more than 20% annually. In their most recent quarter, the company grew revenues by 26% year over year to $32.76 billion. Gross income of $18.88 billion marked a 20.7% year over year improvement. The big drawback was the nearly $5 billion fine that ate away at their net income. $3.2 billion was actually lower than last year’s $3.52 billion. This is an issue that cannot be overlooked. It creates a conflict for investors. Do you follow the remarkable sales? Or do you take caution over the company’s tendency to push the rules?

Personally, I think there’s way too much happening here to take a position in this stock. Kudos to the souls that have made money on it this year, but I don’t like the situation. Long term, I think antitrust legislation will become a real thing. The company has controlled too much of the search engine business for a long time, and the abuse of some of its privileges will only bring on further criticism. The current discussion around an executive order from the Trump Administration that would direct an investigation into the practices at big tech names is a bigger deal than people realize.

We’ve heard President Trump berate companies like Alphabet or Facebook (FB) before for silencing “conservative” voices. While his moves to induce an investigation might be political, the results could very well be economic. It’s no secret that it’s hard to compete against Google in terms of Internet searches. It’s clear that they use their position with Android to attempt to drive preference for their apps and search engines. There’s real potential here for monopolistic charges. Furthermore, they’ve openly admitted to some wrongdoings in terms of user privacy. All of this just seems like a cocktail for trouble. With fines that have already damaged earnings, I fear there is simply too much drama building up right now. There may very well be gains in the near term, but the overall picture seems complicated.

Consider the simple consequences of regulations. If the government were to take steps to stop the company from its current data practices, it will hamper their ability to do targeted ads, and drum up advertisers. That would directly impact their revenues. Moreover, any Federal threat to their ability to “favor” chrome search engines on Android systems would cut the legs out from under them. A decline in their search engine dominance would threaten the revenue streams they are using for all of their other projects. This situation requires some real monitoring. If it escalates, you’re talking about huge shifts in how this company makes money. European scrutiny of the company’s practices resulted in a $5 billion dent to their second quarter results. Imagine what would happen if the United States Courts starting implementing penalties.

