Wanna Win? Forget About Your Stocks

Introduction

This market makes new all-time highs as if there is no end despite the fact that a lot of things have happened since the bull market started: the euro crisis in 2011, the Brexit, the unexpected election of Donald Trump, the threat of a trade war, the rising credit rates, etc.

But have you, the individual DIY investor, really taken profit of this very long bull market? Just to make sure, this is the rise of the S&P 500 (SPY) since that awful Big Recession:

If you look the CAGR (compound annual growth rate), it is more than 15% annually. But what is your performance? Because, despite the big talk and the bragging, it is a fact that most individual investors underperform.

The Facts

Most individual investors underperform compared to the market... by far.

I know that this graph is already five years old, and I am pretty sure Energy wouldn't be in the first place anymore, but what is important is that it is a constant factor that individual investors underperform the markets substantially.

Here is another graph from one year later, 2014. The survey was done by JPMorgan (JPM) but reported about in Businessinsider.com:

The average investor can barely keep up with the inflation, which is at 2.4%, just an outperformance of 0.1% with 2.5% versus 9.2% for the S&P 500. In percentages, it may not seem so, but in money, this is dramatic.

If you would invest for 35 years (for example from age 30 to 65), then $10,000 would add up to just $23,732. And if you take the inflation into account, then you would only have a real value of $11,907. That is what I call a dramatic return for an investment of 35 years.

If you would have simply parked your money in a low-cost ETF, with for example an expense ratio of 0.2%, your $10,000 would grow to $204,140 or $90,623 in real value, inflation adjusted. And the 0.2% is already a high expense ratio these days.

Three Reasons Why Individual Investors Underperform

There are several reasons why individual investors underperform. But there are three important, in my opinion. The first reason is very simple and yet the most difficult thing to control: psychology. You also have the fact that individual investors hold on to too much cash and are not (almost) fully invested. And the third reason for the underperformance is the fact that investors act too much.

1. Investors' psychology

The first (and most important?) reason for the fact that the average Joe underperforms the market is psychology, or in plain English: sentiment.

When stocks rise, investors all start to suffer from FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out. When stocks collapse, investors start to panic and sell their shares.

You may have seen this graph before, but I still think it is so valuable:

While it is a classic, I regularly hold this image before my eyes, often literally, if I consider selling a stock. It is a good reminder that I shouldn't be the victim of my own emotions, which of course I have, just as every other human being. Well, apart from psychopaths and sociopaths, but let's not give them too much credit for their cold behavior.

I have written about the Chinese social interaction app Momo (MOMO). I first recommended it in July 2017. This is what it did just after that:

MOMO data by YCharts

I especially took a time frame until mid June of this year, because then you see the similarity with the graph above. Afterwards the stock headed south again a bit because of the trade war fears. At a certain moment, Momo was 50% under water. A lot of readers doubted. That was why I wrote an article titled "Sell Momo? No, No!". I mostly got very positive comments from readers, but also several comments like this one:

I wrote another article when the stock was down deep in the red, in January of 2018: "Momo? Give Me Mo Mo Mo!". My readers appreciated the fact that the stock price didn't affect my investment thesis. It feels good to have somebody who reaffirms your own thesis when one of your stocks is down so much. For me the writing process fulfills the same purpose.

I have written five articles about JD.com (JD) this year. The first was in January. This is what the price has done since:

JD data by YCharts

And the story repeats itself: a lot of investors are tempted to sell while it is a time to buy or average down (if you are not overexposed yet). This commenter will be out soon probably:

If you want to outperform the market, you have to get your emotions in balance. You have to know what is emotional and what is not, so you can make the distinction between the two. Again, for me, the graph of the typical investor's train of thoughts through a cycle helps me to get rid of my biases as much as possible.

2. Too much cash

A second reason why individual investors underperform may be somewhat more surprising to some: they hold too much cash. The AAII (American Association of the Individual Investor) holds a monthly asset allocation survey. That survey shows that the individual investor holds a historical average of 23% in cash in his or her brokerage account, although this percentage is lower in the last survey that of August 2018:

Index funds are always 100% invested and mutual funds often 95% and more. That already explains something.

If the market goes up by 310%, as it has done now, but you are only invested for 75% on average, your gains are actually just 233%.

Investors are still afraid because of the huge market drops of 2000 (the Nasdaq (ONEQ) especially) and 2008 (a general meltdown). But if you look at it historically, you shouldn't be that afraid. On average you recover quite fast. In a normal bear market (28% drop), it only takes 12 months. If you have averaged down, it will be much faster.

And yes, I know that it took a lot longer for the Nasdaq to recover after the 2000-2003 crash and for the S&P after the 2008 crash, but these were extreme "mega-meltdowns". Again, if you would have averaged down, it wouldn't have taken you so long to recover and your return (for the S&P 500) would have been much more than "just" 310%.

If you invest with the really long-term in mind, you should be almost fully invested. Hoarding cash for a crash doesn't really help since you will underperform all the way to the next crash. And then if the crash stops, how will you know when the crash is going to stop? Very few people (none actually) can time the market perfectly. Most even can't even do it approximately. Just keep investing every week, month, quarter, year, whatever works for you.

I really like this quote from Ken Kam, a Forbes contributor:

In April of 2017 when the S&P 500 was up 7% for the year, CNBC reported that 83% of fund managers thought the market was overvalued. Since the S&P 500 closed out 2017 up more than 21%, 83% of fund managers were wrong. (Source: Forbes.com)

Not convinced yet? Here is another argument to stay fully invested:

JPMorgan Asset Management illustrated how much an investor's returns collapsed when they missed a few of the best days in the market. They found that if an investor stayed fully invested in the S&P 500 from 1993 to 2013, they would've had a 9.2% annualized return.

However, if trading resulted in missing just the ten best days during that same period, then those annualized returns would collapse to 5.4%. (Businessinsider.com)

And Peter Lynch, one of the best investors ever, advocated staying fully invested probably in the most funniest way:

I'm always fully invested. It's a great feeling to be caught with your pants up. (Source)

3. The Acting Impulse

When something happens, we as human beings have the tendency to act. If our child is in danger, we will defend it; when our house is on fire, we will try to extinguish the fire; and if the light bulb doesn't work anymore, we will replace it immediately. And in the same way, we will try to do something when our stocks go down. Remember: cut your losses, let your winners run; that is how the old saying goes. That is doing something, acting. But the example of Momo already showed something: doing nothing is often better.

And there are so much more examples of this.

AMZN data by YCharts

This is Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) chart. Yes, you could have sold, lots of people will have, but you could also have averaged down. By the way, the top is about $75. Would you have cried your heart out now that it is at almost $2,000? And if you would have been averaging down all the way to $11?

If you would have bought at the top, at $75, you would have a CAGR of 18% per year. If you would have averaged down to $50, you would have had a CAGR of 20%. If you would have been able to buy at the bottom, it would be 30% annually. But I don't think anybody would cry over 20% per year. At an average price of $50, your $10,000 investment would have grown to $405,000. Those that got out will probably be bragging again. They have acted and their 50% rate of return makes them excited. In the meantime, you may have 39,500% rate of return. But you don't mind, let them yell. You held on, you are rich.

Netflix (NFLX) in June 2011 had a huge drop that lasted until September 2013.

NFLX data by YCharts

I'm pretty sure that those who kept the stock were called bag holders by a lot of investors, probably spreading the message that they cut their losses at -10%. The stock went to less than $8 from a high of $42. That is a haircut of 80%. The stock was above $400 until recently.

You may think I cherry pick, but I don't. If you go against the grain, you outperform:

On an annualized basis, portfolios that buy the least-loved ETFs see gains of 12.9%, more than twice the 5.7% gain of a portfolio that buys funds with the highest inflows. (Source: Marketwatch.com)

Replace the "least-loved ETFs" with least-loved stocks and you get the same result. So if you are in a stock that is very unpopular at this moment, stay in, because it will get better. Think of averaging down.

We go back to Peter Lynch. He made the investments for the Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990 and had giant returns of 29% on average on an annual basis for 13 years long. But something strange happened. I quote from innovativewealth.com:

He (Peter Lynch, FGTV) was easily one of the best performing fund managers for his asset class. It should be noted that this was not a secret. Fidelity's Magellan fund became one of the largest mutual funds due to its success under Peter Lynch, so it is clear that investors were aware of its performance. Whether the investors in the fund were chasing performance or investing due to his expertise is unclear. What is clear is that investors learned that Peter Lynch was investing in a method that worked. Given all that, you would expect that the investors in his fund made substantial returns over that period. However, what Fidelity Investments found in their study was shocking. The average investor in the fund actually lost money. You read that correctly… The average investor lost money in the Fidelity Magellan fund under Peter Lynch's tenure during a period of time when the fund returned around 29% annually.

And from the same article:

According to Jason Zweig, in the 1980s Paul Andreassen, a psychologist, created a number of experiments which showed, "paying close attention to financial news can lead investors to trade too much and to earn lower returns than those who tune out the news." I concur that this is not only a real problem, but it is getting worse since everyone has access to the news instantaneously with 24-hour news stations. If you are a day-trader, this might be relevant to your daily activities. However, most investors are long-term focused. If your investing timeframe is long term based, you should largely ignore the daily news.

So tune out, leave your portfolio be. You will be a better investor. Or look for a way in which you can control your emotions. Set and forget. Maybe even literally.

Still not convinced? James O'Shaughnessy revealed on Bloomberg radio that the people who had forgotten that they had stocks performed the best.

How to invest then?

If the conclusion is that you should buy and hold your stocks, what is the implication for your investing then? For me it is that you should search for quality. Don't buy turnaround stories, don't buy "cigar butts", as Benjamin Graham called them. Those were lousy stocks that were worth more from liquidation value than their market cap. Don't buy stocks just because they are cheap. Good stocks will (almost) never fall to single-digit P/E ratios.

Think of the future and try to see the trends. What could be bigger in 10 years from now? Virtual reality maybe. Facebook (FB) is in a great position there. Self-driving cars probably. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be a great option there. More e-commerce. So, Amazon. China will be the biggest economy. So think Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD.com or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Think of what Warren Buffett said:

This emphasis on quality is what made Buffett the most successful investor ever, and not his tutor Benjamin Graham.

Conclusion

Individual investors lag the indexes by far. The reasons are sentiment, and the fact that individual investors hold too much cash and the need to act. The best thing you can do with stocks is just buying and holding. You will have some big losers, but your winners will make up more than you lose and will make you outperform the market. Make sure that you buy quality, because otherwise it is not worth to hold it for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, JD, MOMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.