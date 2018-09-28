Tesla: Breaking Down The SEC News

It was late last week when I said someone needed to wake up regarding Tesla (TSLA). Whether it was a ratings agency downgrading the firm's credit rating or a government body taking action for one of possibly numerous items, something had to happen. Well, Thursday afternoon came the big news that many were figuring would eventually come. Today, I'll provide my thoughts on what this news means for all parties involved.

What actually happened:

After the bell, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk detailing false and misleading public statements - relating to the notorious August 7th "taking Tesla private at $420, funding secured" tweet. The complaint alleges that Elon Musk was reckless in making certain statements, and that he had not satisfied numerous additional contingencies involved. The SEC then held a press conference, which CNBC happened to pair with Elon Musk's smoking on a recent podcast to create the following image which many will find funny:

(Source: teslacharts twitter, seen here)

Later in the afternoon, Elon Musk came out with his own response:

This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed. I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors. Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way.

Elon Musk's response seems rather straightforward and was probably done through the help of his legal team. However, anyone that has followed the Tesla story know that what he said here is extremely questionable, given many of the past statements he's made that have turned out to be quite false and some of Tesla's biggest failures.

One important item to note is that the lawsuit filed on Thursday only involves Elon Musk at this point. Initially when the news broke, there was some confusion that Tesla as a company was also involved. So far, no one else at the company has been included in the complaint, but things can always change depending on additional evidence that is found. Should Tesla eventually be included, it would open up another legal can of worms for all involved.

The next steps involved:

Since Elon Musk has provided an initial statement, we likely won't hear anything else from him or the SEC in the near term unless the two parties reach some sort of settlement agreement. With the SEC looking to permanently ban Elon Musk as a director or officer of a public company, it leaves his future at Tesla up in the air.

In the near term, it is up to Tesla's board to decide the best course of action. Of course, it is hard to say that given how many board members have deep personal connections with Elon Musk or are big supporters of him. There will be many out there calling for a leave of absence to be taken, but does this board have enough guts to challenge Elon Musk? Also, if this were to happen, who would take over, as we've seen a numerous amount of executive departures recently that have really depleted management depth. The board has reportedly issued the following statement backing Elon Musk, so I guess the crew figures it will go down with the ship if the captain does:

(Source: Drew Harwell Twitter, seen here)

There are those that believe that removing Elon Musk from Tesla is actually a good thing in the long run. The company really could use a COO, and someone that isn't involved with so many other major projects (SpaceX, Boring Company, etc.). Getting someone in place to clean up the financials and provide more realistic forecasts has been an argument for some time. Of course, a new accounting head came in recently only to leave shortly thereafter. I have argued that Elon Musk should resign as CEO, staying on as Chief Product Officer to a real business-type CEO, but the SEC action would seem to make that almost impossible now.

The timing of this event:

This news was released after the bell on Thursday, September 27th, 2018. The SEC wasted no time in getting this action done, coming less than two months after the initial tweet that started all of this. It also comes as Tesla looks to make a late quarter push to meet delivery and production targets as it looks to be profitable in Q3, something that many believe will be extremely difficult to do.

However, we are not just approaching the end of the quarter for Tesla, the company. Today, September 28th, is the last trading day of Q3, which is very important in the market. Large firms will be required in the next month and a half to report their end of quarter holdings, and you can see Tesla's top 15 holders at the end of Q2 in the graphic below.

(Source: NASDAQ Tesla institutional holdings page)

If you are one of the above firms, especially one that has a couple of billion on the line, what do you do today? If you hold Tesla shares, you likely will have to face investors (and bosses) that will question why you are holding shares in a company whose CEO has been charged with fraud. About 4 million shares were traded in the after-hours session, but likely several times that will be traded later, which will certainly increase volatility in the stock.

Tesla shares ended the after-hours session down about 12% to roughly $271, with the fall seen in the chart below. If they fall even further, many will start to question the possibility of margin calls for Elon Musk, who has pledged a substantial amount of his holdings for personal debts. Those lenders may be a bit more nervous now as well, making the situation even more complex.

(Source: cnbc.com)

This may just be the start:

There's been plenty of talk regarding SEC action since the day Elon Musk issued the go private tweet. With the news out Thursday, many would argue that a substantial overhang has been lifted from the stock, but of course, it brings up a lot of other issues that I've detailed above. Unfortunately, investors should consider the possibility that more shoes will drop.

There already have been many lawsuits filed from investors who have lost money during this whole fiasco. Additionally, there may be even more action from a number of government bodies. Who knows if the SEC is looking at other items like the Model 3 production ramp or the mysterious solar roof product? Perhaps they might even take a look at this blog post where Elon Musk talked about discussions for going private going back two years. He's bought tens of millions in Tesla shares since, so would that be trading on material non-public information (insider trading)? Perhaps an investigation is started related to end of quarter sales tactics, where it seems Tesla is holding back deliveries of vehicles despite consumers paying for them. Some say this would be an effort to add much needed cash to the balance sheet or book unearned revenues for quarter's end.

Final thoughts:

While some are calling the SEC news on Thursday the end for Tesla, in many ways it is just the beginning. This is likely only going to increase the debate over this company, and probably will be a drawn out legal process (or multiple ones). Shares of Tesla dropped on the news, making the Elon Musk margin call issue more important, and major holders have a short time to decide whether or not they want to be holders at the end of the quarter. Some may say that this is the best thing for Tesla the company in the long run, but this name is still troubled financially and the potential loss of Elon Musk will damage the believer base. Fortunately for many, the warning signs have been there for quite some time.

