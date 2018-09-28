Analysts Are Underestimating Microsoft Again

It's hard to believe that anyone could be underestimating Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as the company has once again become a growth story. The same thing couldn't be said a few years ago. From around 2000 to about 2014, the stock was considered as dead money. Investors became frustrated as they received annual dividend increases, but not much else. By 2015, the stock finally broke a more than decade long dead money streak. The question facing investors today, is where do the shares go from here?

Microsoft goes All Access

Microsoft competes on many fronts with many different companies. It's ironic that the future of the company can be seen in a recent decision related to its Xbox business. Way back in year 2001, the first Xbox was released, and some questioned why Microsoft would get into the gaming business. These questions started to dissipate by 2002, as Xbox Live was introduced and 150,000 subscribers signed up in the first week alone.

Over the next decade or so, Microsoft and Sony (NYSE:SNE) battled each other to try and take the console crown. Today gamers have multiple choices of consoles, whether it be a PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X. However, Microsoft is making a move that may change the way many gamers think about console ownership.

Xbox All Access is a new service that combines either of the two most recent Xbox consoles, Xbox Live, and Xbox Game Pass into one purchase. The idea is, gamers might not be comfortable paying several hundred dollars for a new console with each release, but paying a monthly fee to spread this cost out over time may increase sales.

The two options seem to offer a decent value to gamers, and the benefit to Microsoft is a more predicable revenue stream.

Xbox One X option:

$499 for the Xbox One X console

$59.99 times 2 for two years of Xbox Live service $119.98

$9.99 per month for 24 months of Xbox Game Pass

Total Cost $858.74 (over 24 months $35.78)

Cost of Xbox All Access for the X console = $34.99

Savings $0.79 per month

Xbox One S option:

$299 for the Xbox One S 1tb console

$59.99 times 2 for two years of Xbox Live service $119.98

$9.99 per month for 24 months of Xbox Game Pass

Total Cost $658.74 (over 24 months $27.45)

Cost of Xbox All Access for the S console = $21.99

Savings $5.46 per month

Given that gamers will save money over the cost of buying these services separately, and the fact that the cost is spread over time, this reminds me of when Microsoft introduced Office 365.

Instead of making customers choose whether they wanted to upgrade to the most recent version of Office every few years, Microsoft offered a $99 annual subscription with extra benefits to move users toward this service. Office was always a cash cow for Microsoft. The company is hoping Xbox All Access can do for the Xbox business, what Office 365 did for the productivity business.

10% Revenue growth is far too low a guess

While Xbox All Access is a small piece of the pie for Microsoft, it shows the company is willing to give customers a better deal, if it can count on subscription revenue. This move toward services and away from product sales has been slow. However, over the last year service sales have moved up in a straight line, from $10.2 billion in September 2017, to nearly $13 billion in the last quarter.

If we look at a slightly longer time frame, Microsoft's three major segments have been reporting steadily increasing growth and margins.

Given this backdrop, it's hard to reconcile how analysts expect just 11% revenue growth this year and a 10.5% revenue growth rate next year. The prior charts show a trend, but looking at the company's core growth rate over the last four quarters is more instructive.

Quarter Core Revenue Growth Core Op. Margin September 2017 11.9% 31.4% December 2017 12% 29.7% March 2018 15.5% 30.6% June 2018 18% 34.6%

(Source: September 2017, December 2017, March 2018, and June 2018 10-Q reports)

These figures look at core revenue and margins including Microsoft's three major business segments. Since Microsoft is seeing improving revenue trends and margins, it's difficult to understand why this growth would slow so significantly over the remainder of this year and next.

Microsoft has consistently outperformed expectations. The fact that faster growth is a multi-quarter trend, it seems more realistic that revenue growth will come in at a higher rate than analysts currently predict. Historically, Microsoft has been able to turn its revenue growth into even greater earnings growth. This begs the question, if the stock is valued based on current assumptions, what happens if Microsoft continues to fool analysts?

A valuable lesson

Microsoft goes head-to-head with companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on a regular basis, as the two fight it out for productivity services, devices, and search. On the surface, it might be easy to dismiss Microsoft as a lesser investment than a high-flyer like Alphabet, but the comparison isn't as straightforward as it might seem.

A few years ago, investors were writing off Microsoft as dead money. In 2015, I suggested analysts would be wrong about Microsoft and the stock was poised to rebound. In June of this year, I pounded the table again for Microsoft's value saying, "Analysts are underestimating the company's growth." Since the article in 2015, the stock has a compound annual return of more than 37% and that is without all the dividends along the way. Since the June article, the stock is up another 13%.

It seems analysts still haven't learned the lesson. Let's look at how Microsoft compares to Alphabet to get a sense of the stock's value.

Company Yield Forward P/E Growth in EPS 5yr PEG+Y Alphabet n/a 24.7 17.4% 1.42 Microsoft 1.6% 23 12.4% 1.64

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The PEG+Y ratio is something that Peter Lynch used to compare companies with a dividend to those without. It's essentially the same as the more often used PEG ratio, but it adds the dividend yield to the company's growth rate. As with the PEG ratio, the lower the number, in theory, the better value. At first glance, Alphabet would seem to offer investors a better value.

However, I always look at how a company has performed relative to estimates. It's easy to take analyst estimates at face value if the company has been matching these predictions. However, if a company is constantly beating estimates, it could be an indication that estimates are somewhat low.

In the last four quarters, Alphabet beat estimates in two quarters, but also missed in two quarters. By comparison, Microsoft beat estimates each of the last four quarters by an average of 11%. If we adjust earnings growth projections based on how each company has performed relative to estimates, we get a bit of a different picture.

Company Yield Forward P/E Adjusted Growth in EPS 5yr PEG+Y Alphabet n/a 24.7 17.4% 1.42 Microsoft 1.6% 22.7 13.8% 1.47

I know that some are reading this and thinking, what's the point, it still looks like Alphabet is the better investment. Keep in mind, the estimates for Microsoft earnings are based on 10% to 11% revenue growth in the next year or so. We've already seen that these estimates are probably too conservative.

In the last quarter, Microsoft turned 14% adjusted revenue growth into 18% annual EPS growth. The company's revenue growth has been accelerating, so what would happen if Microsoft posted say 15% revenue growth next year instead of the 10% that is expected?

At present, analysts are calling for about 15% annual EPS growth for Microsoft's 2020 fiscal year. The company routinely turns in EPS growth that is a few points higher than revenue growth. It's not unreasonable to suggest that a 15% revenue growth rate could turn into 18% or even 20% EPS growth.

There is another force at work, and of course that is Microsoft's history of raising its dividend. At present the dividend yield is 1.6%, but over the last few years, the company has routinely raised the payout by 7% to 10% per year. With just a 7% increase next year, Microsoft's present yield would move up to 1.7%. Since Microsoft's core free cash flow payout ratio sits at around 43%, the company clearly has room to continue increasing the dividend in the future.

Given how closely Alphabet and Microsoft are valued, this increasing income stream is a key reason to tip the scales toward Microsoft. Analysts were wrong about Microsoft in 2015, and they were too conservative just a few months ago. It seems like they are being too conservative today. Long-term investors should continue to opportunistically add to their positions, as this growth and income story keeps improving.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.