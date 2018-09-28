21% Yield Straight From Narnia

Some froth is out of the price, so current entry is less problematic.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) has a fixed dividend policy of distributing 21% of its net asset value. This is one of the closed-end funds with a managed payout structure and one that has attracted legions of fans for its high payouts. We examined to see if this fund deserved a "buy" for the average investor.

The fund

CLM is rather unique due to the fact that its top holdings include a bunch of other closed-end funds.

Source: CLM Semi-Annual report

The stock holdings on the other hand seem to mimic the largest holdings of the S&P 500 (SPY). The fund's 21% yield which works out to 23.65 cents a month is definitely not generated from the underlying holdings.

In fact, after management fees, CLM generates a rather unimpressive less than 1% yield just on its earned income. This makes sense as its current market yield is around 2%, and the 1.18% fee takes away about half of that. Obviously, with such a magnificent payout, we were curious to see how this impacted the only metric that matters, total return. We can see below that over the last 5 years, CLM has not just lagged the broader index-tracking ETFs, it has been killed by them.

CLM Total Return Price data by YCharts

An underperformance of this magnitude should make anyone question whether this fund makes absolutely any sense to own. Perhaps, we will see something different if we go out longer? No. A resounding no.

CLM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Why the underperformance

There are a few reasons for the underperformance. First being simply mediocre management, coupled with a higher expense ratio than the index-tracking ETFs. Another reason is that a managed payout requires a constant extra headache for management and making decisions which stocks to liquidate and which to hold, simply because the fund is distributing cash back to shareholders. This likely interferes with performance.

A third reason is that the large payouts reduce returns as NAV base is constantly declining. We will address this later. However, one rather important reason for the big underperformance over the last 5 years has been the incredibly high premium that starry-eyed investors were ready to pay over and above the NAV just to get their money handed back to them. Starting at a 36% premium over NAV was not a very good place from where anyone can generate fantastic returns. This is especially true when your ending value is at a 7.29% premium.

CLM Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Is there any reason at all to own underperforming managed payout funds?

Sure. If you totally enjoy getting your money handed back to you under the pretense of tax savings, it makes sense. Total return always trumps everything else in our books, but even if taxes are a concern, we believe their consequences are overestimated by a vast majority. Let's quickly look at tax consequences if you had tried to generate a 20% yield on SPY. To do this 5 years back, you would have to sell about 18% of your shares in the first year.

Assuming just a monthly sell where you are not targeting any specific tax reduction strategy, the total gains would be $4,030.20 on an initial investment of $168,140 or about 2.4%. Assuming 30% taxes, the net hit to NAV would be about 0.72%. We continued this exercise in years 2 and 3 targeting a 20% yield on NAV.

We did the same for years 4 and 5.

The total taxable gains with this strategy were $31,046.88 on a cost of $161,840 or close to 19%. This would result in 5.75% net tax on original cost, assuming 30% average tax rate. We have not yet added in the dividends from SPY which would have netted the holder an additional 13% in returns.

Generating such a selling program would be incredibly efficient and outperform CLM by a decent margin. While CLM does return a lot of capital back, it is hardly tax efficient as can be seen by the "net realized capital gains" category.

These taxable gains handily outpace gains generated from a passive liquidating strategy. Total realized gains were close to 26% of original NAV (versus 19% for our strategy).

The real total return

One reason CLM appears to perform really badly is that it does not receive credit for its liquidating strategy. The index tracking funds are not distributing money back and hence don't have declining NAVs as we mentioned above. However, with what we have done above, we can compare the "apples to apples" returns.

The winner is rather obvious and by a large margin.

Conclusion

While we picked on CLM, we wanted to basically show that there is nothing remotely magical (or Narnia-like) about generating a high yield through return of capital. People fearing the word "taxes" like the bubonic plague run to these, but the joke is on them as their total return even after taxes lags what they could have achieved by themselves. With the premium now decompressed, investors do have a better chance of making returns out of CLM, but with scores of closed-end funds trading at a discount, we are not interested in paying a premium.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

