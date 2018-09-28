T: AT&T Spawn Xandr Positioned To Bring In Big Returns

AT&T offers not only predictable returns from its traditional business (and 5G is coming) but also high growth potential from Xandr and Warner Media.

With Xandr, AT&T is in a position to become a new kind of data-driven, digital advertising and media company that consumers will trust, unlike Facebook and Google.

Xandr is uniquely positioned to leverage data, premium content, and analytics to make ads relevant. Xandr has already penned deals to sell TV advertising inventory for Altice USA and Frontier.

AT&T just unveiled Xandr, a new kind of advertising company that aims to connect people with the brands and content they care about. Accomplished advertising executive Brian Lesser is the CEO.

Thesis

Sure, AT&T (NYSE:T) is a nice dividend-paying stock to keep in your grandmother's investment portfolio, but you may miss out big time if it's not in yours. On Monday, the company that was founded by Alexander Graham Bell in 1885 unveiled Xandr, whose stated goal is to make advertising relevant again. It's a multibillion-dollar opportunity, even if AT&T wins only a fraction of it. Consider that worldwide advertising spending is expected to exceed $557.99 billion in 2018. It should be noted that AppNexus will be a strong revenue producer in its own right as its services are also consumed by competitors of AT&T.

Moreover, when you mix the capabilities of Xandr and WarnerMedia, you have a next generation media company that should redefine how both content producers, broadcasters and advertisers make their money - namely by presenting a compelling option to consumers who will opt-in to having highly targeted personalized content and advertising come their way without necessarily having to pay high prices to watch television.

This is similar to what they are already doing when they use Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram. One differentiator that AT&T has over them is that the consumer trusts the company with their information. We have been having conversations over AT&T's wires for all, or most, of our lives.

Put these new revenue-generating capabilities together with the dividend-paying, stable investment that T is today and you have the best of both worlds: safety with the high growth potential of a startup.

About Xandr

Earlier this week, AT&T hosted elite advertising, media and marketing executives at the Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara to discuss the future of advertising. This occurred at an event, The Relevance Conference, where AT&T unveiled a new business, Xandr, which is an amalgamation of properties it already owned, some of which include advanced TV, AdWorks, ATT.net, AppNexus and other holdings that were part of AT&T's Advertising & Analytics unit. Though some might dismiss it as a renaming, Xandr's "coming out" came with a clearly articulated mission to "Make Advertising Matter and to connect people with the brands and content they care about."

Xandr's CEO Brian Lesser is one of Advertising's most successful executives. He was CEO, North America of Group M before he joined AT&T about one year ago. Lesser said he wants to make people stop hating advertising. This is something that is highly possible when you combine AT&T's rich trove of customer data and analytics to understand customers and deliver personalized experiences.

Lesser has in his line of sight a strategy where viewers can stop a show or broadcast by speaking into a voice remote or Alexa-type speaker. They would then potentially be able to learn more about a product that has appeared on their screen without being disruptive, or they can simply give an order to buy and then get back to their show from where they paused.

If this were done with laser-like precision and the offers were effectively personalized and targeted, many of us would be delighted, let alone, not mind it. Take for example, a recent ad that popped up on my computer screen for a waterproof, fiber mascara. I had searched the web, specialty retailers and department stores for such a product and was unable to find one that delivered on its promises at all. Then one day, an offer from Thrive cosmetics (a brand I have never heard of) popped up on my screen.

It had all of the functionality I wanted plus it was environmentally-friendly. I clicked on the ad, paid for the product with PayPal, it arrived at my doorstep a few days later and I am thrilled with it. I had spent hours in retail stores looking for something like this. So, here is a case where I love advertising because it saved me time and delivered exactly what I wanted without my having to ask for it.

Needless to say, this is not the way I usually experience advertising, but if Xandr can help brands pull this off and make it repeatable, it can make people stop hating advertising. There's a huge business opportunity here.

At Relevance, Xandr also revealed that it has entered into agreements with Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) to aggregate and sell their national addressable TV advertising inventory. This first step establishes the foundation of a national TV marketplace for advertisers and premium content publishers. Xandr announced that it has also agreed to collaborate with a4, Altice USA’s advanced advertising business, to help expand a4’s nationwide addressable digital advertising capabilities.

About AT&T

AT&T is a massive conglomerate that dominates or near-dominates its many markets. It is the world's biggest telecommunications firm, the world's second-largest provider of mobile telephone services (but second to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in the United States), and the largest provider of "fixed telephone" (landline) services in the United States. It has limited competition because of the infrastructure required to deliver its services. It would require time, expertise, and a great deal of capital to replicate.

On June 14, 2018, AT&T became the world's largest media and entertainment company (in terms of revenue) via its acquisition of Time Warner (now known as WarnerMedia.) Fellow Seeking Alpha author David Bradshaw provides a compelling argument about what Time Warner delivers to AT&T and its investors here.

Xandr is not yesterday's advertising and analytics powerhouse, but advertising re-imagined for the modern content consumer of the digital era who is losing trust in properties like Facebook, Instagram and Google. People have trusted AT&T over their lifetimes and brands likely will too because the right ethics and best practices are encoded in its DNA.

AppNexus cannot be lost in the mix; it is the leading software platform that enables and optimizes such programmatic online advertising. It brings to AT&T's portfolio a high-growth start-up where AT&T itself is a customer. I wrote about it here.

The Case For A Buy

Investors already view T as a dividend growth stock and those dividends will likely improve as T's revenues and profits grow. This is happening.

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

With Xandr and WarnerMedia in the mix, this growth will likely accelerate, even as AT&T pays down debt.

While that may be a reason to buy in and of itself (Christopher Price makes a strong case for a buy at today's price here), what is at least as compelling, is what AT&T has set itself up to look like in the future. After all, as one of the largest (or largest) telecom providers in the world, it has a giant trove of consumer data. As the owner of WarnerMedia, it knows the content consumption preferences and patterns of individual households.

Via its ownership of WarnerMedia's content assets including HBO, Cinemax, CNN, Warner Media (including Warner Sports), it has the properties to win attention. It owns the pipes to deliver the content. And with Xandr, AT&T is in a unique position to put it all together to deliver the right offer to the right person at the right time in the right context that will delight, rather than irritate, the consumer.

This comes at an opportune time as brands worry about whether they should advertise in places like Facebook and Google which have misused customer data and lost trust. This isn't true of AT&T. Think about it: You can find plenty of people who don't trust Facebook. AT&T, not so much.

Conclusion

It's hard to find a reason not to think about buying AT&T T whether it's for your retirement portfolio or your kid's college fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.