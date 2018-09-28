ECB Council Meeting: No Need To Hurry

There is evidence that supports the thesis that the market overreacted to the most recent ECB rhetoric. The latest data releases and fundamentals of the euro area economy failed to convince me that the ECB has enough reason to engage in real rate hiking cycle any time soon. With that said, most recent euro gains and upward pressures on yields seem to be short-lived.

The ECB kept its monetary policy stance and communication unchanged at the September meeting. If I would have to use just one sentence to describe the meeting outcome, I would opt for the Commerzbank’s title of the ECB meeting flash note – If it moved any slower, it would stop.

Indeed, the ECB confirmed its intentions to lower monthly bond purchases from EUR30bn to EUR15bn at the end of this month before ending them completely at the year end. It is worth noting that the ECB failed to explicitly commit to end bond purchases in December, but rather stated that it “anticipates” the end of QE depending on whether the published data confirm its medium-term inflation outlook.

The staff macroeconomic projections showed one tenth downward revision to GDP growth in both 2018 and 2019 (to 2.0% and 1.8% respectively) after 2018 growth has already been revised downwards by three tenths in July. While president Draghi noted negative impact of external factors (EM developments, financial market volatility and trade protectionism), he stated that euro zone economy continued to show strength in the recent period.

Table 1: September 2018 ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area

2018. 2019. 2020. Change in real GDP 2.00 1.80 1.70 March projection 2.10 1.90 1.70 Unemployment rate 8.30 7.80 7.40 March projection 8.40 7.80 7.30 HICP inflation 1.70 1.70 1.70 March projection 1.70 1.70 1.70 Core HICP inflation 1.10 1.50 1.80 March projection 1.10 1.60 1.90

Source: ECB

On inflation, the ECB still expects that underlying inflation will increase gradually over the medium term supported by the ECB’s monetary policy measures. President Draghi stated that the uncertainty surrounding inflation outlook is declining and the updated projections showed just minor changes. In detail, headline inflation in the euro zone is expected to stay unchanged at 1.7% for the coming three years. Updated projections showed a 10bp downward revision to core inflation in 2019 and 2020 (to 1.5% and 1,8%, respectively).

The forward rate guidance remained unchanged with the ECB once again stating: “We continue to expect them (interest rates) to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.”

Basically, the ECB did its best to express its intention of keeping the ultra-loose monetary policy intact without causing unwanted reactions on the market. First of all, if the ECB proceeds with bond purchases beyond the year end, it will soon hold more than one third of sovereign bonds of certain countries, leading to legal problems due to the OMT ruling of the European Court of Justice. The fact that the ECB failed to explicitly announce the end shows how strongly it tends towards a loose monetary policy. Secondly, the ECB used date dependence guidance (by stating at least through the summer 2019) to show the market that it has no intention to opt for an early rate hike. The ECB inflation forecast suggests that inflation will stay at 1.7% through the next three years. The latter in combination with interest rate hike dependence on inflation data leaves the ECB with more than enough room to keep interest rates low for quite some time. Thirdly, while Draghi did its best to sound optimistic regarding the economic development, the fact that the ECB revised its growth expectation downwards for the second time this year speaks for itself. Last but not least, the ECB promised to reinvest the principal payments from maturing bonds for an “extended period of time” after the end of net asset purchases.

Now let’s take a brief look at the fundamentals. Euro zone growth peaked last year which means that most fragile countries are having less leverage when coping with high debt burden and unemployment levels. Average public debt of the euro area is hovering around 90% of GDP. The situation is particularly worrying in certain countries such as Greece (178.6% GDP in 2016), Italy (131.8% of GDP), Portugal (125.7% of GDP) and Spain (98.3%). Increasing interest rates at those debt levels while growth is decelerating would put additional pressures on the debt burden of the mentioned countries. This might lead to the so-called “snowball effect,” which is the impact on the debt-to-GDP ratio provided by the difference between nominal growth and the implicit interest rates paid on debt. Euro zone unemployment rate remains roughly 1pp above pre-crisis level (see chart below) while investment to GDP ratio is roughly 3pp below the pre-crisis peak.

Chart 1: Euro zone unemployment rate

Source: Reuters

This week governor Draghi told the European Parliament that the bank remains confident that it could consistently hit its inflation target in the years ahead due to the strength of the euro zone’s jobs market. The euro appreciated after Draghi’s comments and EUR/USD hit 1.1815 – its highest level against the dollar since June 14. Yield on 10-year German bond increased by 5bp to an over three-month high of 0.5127%. Italian, French and UK 10-year bonds yields also faced upward pressures, rising by 8.3bp, 4.7bp and 4.5bp respectively.

Indeed, German inflation rebounded in September to 2.2% after a three-month slowdown. However, the rise was driven by a 7.7% increase in energy prices. Core inflation, that excludes movements of volatile components and is therefore better indicator of the current economic conditions, remains hovering around 1%. Central banks respond to movements of core inflation rather than volatile changes in energy prices.

Being optimistic is fine but you need to have the data to support it. Indeed, fundamentals suggest that the ECB has no reason to initiate a real rate hike cycle in the coming two to three years. With that said, I believe that the ECB will not deliver anything more than occasional 10-15bp rate hikes in the coming period. Anyone who buys the story of higher interest rates in the euro zone and stronger euro is doing so at its own peril. Once all this becomes clear, I believe that we will see solid EUR/USD decline and I would use any levels above 1.18 to short the euro. After all, the Fed confirmed its intention to hike rates one more time this year and three more times next year which means that spread differential between the economies will widen further as the ECB remains on hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.