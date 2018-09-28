Petrus Resources: Strong Upside If Management Delivers

If the company delivers, the share price can triple. But management relies on sustained oil prices and better gas prices during winter.

Yet, management forecasts some free cash flow for 2018 while growing the production.

Petrus Resources is not producing at a profit and the net debt is high.

Despite management presenting the company as a low-cost operator, Petrus Resources (OTCQX:PTRUF) does not operate at a profit at current oil and gas prices. And the elevated level of debt increases the risks for shareholders.

But the company still targets some free cash flow for this year while growing the production. Management expects to achieve these goals by producing more oil.

With a low valuation, the market does not believe the company will reach these objectives. If management delivers 2018 results as announced, with favorable oil and gas prices, the share price could triple.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A low-cost producer?

Before getting into the figures, it is worth mentioning that the chairman is Donald T. Gray. He is the CEO, president, and chairman of the low-cost Canadian gas producer Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF).

The table below summarizes Petrus' corporate netback during the last few quarters.

Source: Q2 2018 results

With a realized price of C$22.92/boe in Q2 2018, the company has generated a 46.12% netback margin, without taking into account the hedge losses.

I compare below this margin with the performance of other oil and gas companies producing a similar mix of oil, NGL, and gas.

Source: author, based on company reports

Bellatrix (BXE), with its difficulties, does not operate at a competitive margin. Petrus' netback margin is lower than Arc Resources' (OTCPK:AETUF).

I did not add Peyto to the group of comparable because Peyto does not produce oil. But as a comparison, Peyto has generated a 58% netback margin this quarter, excluding hedges gains.

The table below shows the low operating and transport costs for Petrus. But the company does not profit from the same scale and financial position as Arc Resources.

Source: author, based on company reports

Either Petrus realizes lower prices because of a lower oil production proportion compared to Arc Resources. Or Petrus' costs are not low enough compared to a company that produces less oil like Peyto for instance.

In any case, Petrus' netback margin is below the margin of some other similar producers.

Replacement costs

We have seen that Petrus' netback is not the best in the industry. We still have to evaluate the replacement costs of the depleted resources.

The table below shows the depletion and depreciation expenses for Q2 2018 and H1 2018 compared to last year.

Source: Q2 2018 results

The table below shows the proved and PDP FD&A costs over the last four years.

Source: reserves report 2017

The acquisitions and dispositions disturb the FD&A figures. In the slide below, the company provided the economic overview of Ferrier, the company's core area.

Source: presentation September 2018

Management highlighted the IRR and payout but I am more interested in the F&D costs I have highlighted to determine the replacement costs. Taking into account tier 1 and tier 2 wells, the F&D costs for this area amount to an average of about C$10/boe.

All these data show that replacement costs are within the range of C$10/boe - C$14/boe.

Compared to the same group of companies, my estimation of Petrus' replacement costs are not competitive.

Source: author, based on company reports

My estimation of Bellatrix and Arc Resources replacement costs represent about 32% of the realized prices against a much higher 52% for Petrus.

We have seen the company has generated corporate netbacks, excluding hedges, between C$6.08/boe and C$13.16/boe. Adding the replacement costs between C$10/boe and C$14/boe, the company is not operating at a profit.

With this context, the high debt is a threat.

The Debt Threat

At the end of Q2 2018, the net debt amounted to C$135.1 million.

Besides a C$35 million term loan that expires in October 2020, the rest of the C$129 million long-term debt comes from a credit facility.

With the reduced capex during H1 2018, the company has directed the free cash flow to the reduction of the net debt. The net debt has decreased by 9% since December 31, 2017.

But with the capex program ramping up in H2 2018, management does not expect any extra debt decrease by the end of the year. Thus, net debt should stay at almost 3x the funds flow in 2018.

Source: presentation September 2018

Despite management's expectations for this ratio to drop below 2x by year-end 2019, the lenders don't show a great confidence. The syndicate of lenders decreased the borrowing base from C$120 million to C$110 million after the Q2 2018.

The company complies with the debt covenants listed below. But the debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.6x confirms the high level of debt, considering the company is not operating at a profit at these oil and gas prices.

Source: Q2 2018 results

Against such a debt, management is protecting the cash flow with a consistent hedging program.

The Company endeavors to hedge approximately 50 to 70% of its forecast production for the following year, and approximately 30 to 50% of its forecast production for the subsequent year. The Company's hedging strategy is intended to provide stability and sustainability to the Company's economic returns, funds flow and capital development plan.

Source: Q2 2018 results

With this policy, the slide below summarizes the hedging position of the company.

Source: presentation September 2018

Of course, the hedging position follows the evolution of oil and gas prices. The company has less oil hedges and less gas hedges for 2019.

What next?

With Q2 2018 oil and gas prices, the company does not operate at a profit. Yet, for 2018, management forecasts at least C$10 million of free cash flow while growing the production by 2%.

Source: presentation September 2018

Considering the low gas prices and the improved liquids prices, the company prioritizes light oil drilling. As a result, oil production at year end 2018 should reach 22% of the production against 16% in Q2 2018.

Source: presentation September 2018

Management also expects more cash flow from structural better Canadian gas prices during winters. Following this strategy, the table below shows the drop of the capex and the drop of the gas production during low gas prices this summer.

Source: August 2018 monthly letter

For the rest of the year, the capex will increase to reach the 2018 production and free cash flow objectives. The management indicated:

The Company's 2018 capital program is scheduled to recommence in August and Petrus expects to drill an additional 7 (3.7 net) Cardium light oil wells during the second half of 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 results

Valuation

At C$0.94/share (US$0.71/share), the market values the equity of the company at C$45 million. If the company generates the estimated C$10 million to C$15 million free cash flow, the company is cheap at less than 4.5x the low estimation of the free cash flow. This valuation looks even cheaper if we consider the production's planned growth of 2% and the net debt reduction at 2x cash flow by end of 2019.

From a flowing barrel valuation, the market prices the company at a low C$17,335 boe/d.

At this price, the market does not seem to believe the free cash flow estimations of the management.

We have seen that the company does not operate at a profit. Management will have to show it can improve corporate netback. For this, the company needs to take advantage of a higher oil production while controlling costs to produce and replace reserves.

If the company delivers the free cash flow in the mid-range of the guidance, the market could value the company at 12x the free cash flow. The market capitalization would amount to C$150 million which corresponds to a triple of the share price at C$3/share (US$2.3/share).

Conclusion

While Petrus has not operated at a profit over the last quarters, management forecasts free cash flow above C$10 million for 2018. The company relies on increased oil production and better Canadian gas prices during the winter to reach this goal.

By valuing the company at less than 4.5x the low estimation of the free cash flow, the market is less optimistic. The net debt at almost three times the funds' flow is a real risk for the shareholders. And there is no guarantee that the company can generate profits while producing more oil.

With current oil and gas prices, the increased production of oil will generate higher revenue. But the company needs to control the cost to improve netbacks at similar oil prices.

While the share price can triple within the next six months if the management delivers, the risk for the shareholders exists. The high net debt and the low netback margins constitute the main threat.

