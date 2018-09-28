The Reason(s) Why Oracle's Growth Story Is Crumbling

Here, we examine some of the possible reasons for this slowdown.

Revenue growth slowed down considerably, with lackluster growth by the pivotal cloud segment shouldering much of the blame.

Oracle's (ORCL) latest quarterly earnings were a disappointment by almost any meaningful yardstick, with overall revenue growth and margins shrinking.

More worryingly, Oracle inexplicably decided to lump the cloud business together with the legacy on-premise business, suggesting all is not well at the pivotal segment. Although Oracle's latest sleight of hand makes it near-impossible to discern the exact growth figures, the company's weak 1% overall growth - which the company pinned on forex headwinds - suggests that cloud underperformance was a key reason for the sudden caginess (Oracle's trailing 12-month revenue growth clocked in at a healthy 5.4%, excluding the latest quarter).

Several SA contributors have provided their take on those earnings, though, in my view, this piece by Shock Exchange puts it quite succinctly: Oracle's cloud growth may have peaked. Indeed, Oracle's Fiscal Q4 2018 cloud revenue of $1.57B was $200M below the Wall Street consensus, while 31% growth paled in comparison to SAP's (SAP) 40% and Microsoft's (MSFT) 53% for the same segment. For perspective, Oracle's cloud revenue growth was 66% just a year ago.

These concerns have been weighing on ORCL stock, which has badly lagged key peer SAP stock as well as the Technology Select Sector Fund (XLK) and even the broad market S&P 500 ETF (SPY). ORCL stock though is only slightly off its all-time high.

Source: CNN Money

YTD Returns 3-Year Returns SAP 12.3% 91.7% Oracle 9.2% 40.0% XLK 16.7% 86.2% SPY 8.63% 48.6%

Wall Street: Oracle's Vexing Cloud Strategy?

Wall Street observers have advanced several plausible theories to explain Oracle's slowing cloud growth.

Commenting on Oracle's first quarter cloud numbers, Steve Koenig, analyst at Wedbush Securities, said:

The challenge for ORCL is with its database business, namely getting its database customers to choose Oracle Cloud instead of deploying their Oracle licenses on AWS, Azure, or Google."

Another analyst holds an even less flattering opinion of Oracle's cloud business. Last year, venture capitalist and Social Capital CEO and founder Chamath Palihapitiya fired an ominous warning about IBM's (IBM) and Oracle's cloud prospects. First off, he took a swipe at IBM's AI and machine learning platform, Watson, labeling it a ''joke'' and opining that the platform owes much of its success to Big Blue's considerable marketing muscle and not because it's a superior product.

IBM's rejoinder:

Watson is not a consumer gadget but the A.I. platform for real business. Watson is in clinical use in the U.S. and 5 other countries. It has been trained on 6 types of cancers with plans to add 8 more this year," IBM told CNBC. "Beyond oncology, Watson is in use by nearly half of the top 25 life sciences companies, major manufacturers for IoT applications, retail and financial services firms, and partners like GM, H&R Block HRB +0.85% and Salesforce.com. Does any serious person consider saving lives, enhancing customer service and driving business innovation a joke?"

Palihapitiya then went on to disparage Oracle's cloud strategy:

"Oracle… is not a business that is going to win tomorrow," he told CNBC. "It has an unbelievable sales and marketing machinery that will figure out how to tax its existing customers in umpteen numbers of Byzantine ways.''

His polemic can be summarized below:

Vendor lock-in, especially with existing customers. Oracle has a well-known 'Business is War' mantra that it seems to relish applying on its cloud customers. To wit, Oracle engineers its Exadata hardware system to optimize it for the Oracle Cloud. This makes it harder for older customers to migrate workloads to competing clouds. Oracle has also recently changed the fine print of its license terms, effectively doubling the cost of running Oracle software on rival cloud platforms including AWS and Azure while leaving the cost of running Oracle Cloud unchanged.

Draconian licensing policies (aka the nuclear option). Oracle has perfected the art of licensing its software under highly complex (or Byzantine, as per Palihapitiya) legal conditions. The secret is to trick customers into using features they haven't actually licensed. With a dazzling array of pre-installed options and management packs that are enabled by default, it's easy to misuse the products and end up attracting hefty audit fees. Oracle responds to such misuse by sending the customer a breach notice with the implicit aim of adding cloud credits to their existing contracts in lieu of heavy out-of-compliance fines.

Gouging customers. Oracle CEO Mike Hurd is on record saying:

When a customer who is on-prem paying us support moved to the cloud, they pay us more money. They don't pay us one to one, they don't pay us two to one, they pay us more like three to one. In some cases more than three to one.''

While investors might appreciate Oracle's practice of charging as much money for its products as the market can bear (hint: it's indicative of the company's considerable pricing power and a key reason for its fat margins), customers might not necessarily feel that way. A key business benefit of customers move to AWS and Azure is lower operating costs as compared with on-premise alternatives. Oracle's strategy, therefore, seems to run counter with expectations.

Unlike IBM, Oracle did not parry Palihapitiya's damning commentary.

Oracle's M&A Strategy

I have never used Oracle's enterprise products (including its cloud) and have no anecdotal evidence to support or disapprove Palihapitiya's views. It's, however, noteworthy that this is not the first time that claims of Oracle using overly aggressive marketing techniques when upselling its cloud, including the infamous use of the dreaded breach notice, have come up.

Regarding costs, Oracle Cloud actually outguns AWS on some pricing categories on Gartner's Peer Insights. On Pricing Flexibility, Oracle receives a score of 4.2 out of 5 points against AWS's 4.0 on Gartner's Peer Insights, though from a much smaller sample of 13 reviewers vs. 910 for AWS. The tables, however, turn in the Evaluation and Contracting category with AWS managing to narrowly edge Oracle Cloud with a score of 4.2 vs. 4.0. It's quite possible that Hurd was talking about the lifetime revenue of a customer who transitions to the cloud and not one-time migration costs.

Overall, 80% of reviewers recommend AWS with 58% giving Oracle Cloud the nod.

Oracle is the 5th largest public cloud vendor, with about one-third Amazon's/Microsoft's cloud revenue. When it comes to enterprise cloud adoption, however, Oracle lags far behind the market leaders.

And that brings me to my main point.

I think a key reason why Oracle's cloud growth has slowed down considerably lies in the fact that the company appears to have slammed the brakes on M&A activity. Oracle is one of the most acquisitive tech companies - the company has so far purchased 65 companies since January 2010. That works out to ~7.4 acquisitions every year.

There's a method to Oracle's madness though. The company has never shied away from buying business that fills its ever-expanding war chest of applications, going as far as executing hostile takeovers when it feels the need (PeopleSoft). The trend seems to have picked up steam in the cloud era, with Oracle primarily buying cloud companies in a wide variety of verticals then folding them into its cloud ops. It appears that the company's objective is to cover as many bases as possible and become the go-to cloud for every imaginable SaaS application. Oracle has even brazenly acknowledged that it creates many of its innovative products by simply buying them from others:

It's crazy to say you will only grow through innovation," Larry Ellison told the New York Times. "It's bizarre that there's a stigma to buying something rather than building it yourself."

Meanwhile, former president Charles Phillips is on record saying:

Companies are cheaper than in the Internet bubble. We can bring in innovation outside of Oracle. Anyone remotely thinking about selling their company is going to come to us. We've become the IPO market for the enterprise software industry."

In this article published two years ago, I argued that Oracle's trigger-happy acquisition strategy was likely to start paying off when cloud revenues became a significant part of the company. What I had not counted on was the company suddenly losing its acquisitive appetite. Oracle has made ''only'' eight acquisitions since the beginning of 2017, with machine learning platform DataScience (undisclosed terms) and construction management platform Aconex ($1.2B) being the only high-profile purchases. That's about half the company's usual clip. Either the $9.3B NetSuite acquisition in 2016 sated its huge appetite or startups have been playing hardball.

The slowdown is not for Oracle's lack of wherewithal though. The company exited last quarter (Fiscal Q1 2019) with free cash flow of $6.3B compared to $6.1B a year earlier though cash and marketable securities declined 10% to around $60B. Oracle returns most of its cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks - the company reduced its share count by nearly 9% over the past 12 months with management authorizing another huge $12B program.

You can argue that those copious buybacks are used to artificially goose EPS. But would you rather the company focus more on its forte of hunting for M&A deals?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.