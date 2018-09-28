WTI Daily 27 September 2018: Balance Development Continues, Large Commitment Of Trade Developing At 72.07s.

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

27 September 2018:

As noted in Wednesday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Thursday’s auction would be for balance development higher from the key demand area, 71.50s-71.65s, following the initial pullback phase. While key resistance, 72.20s, failed as resistance during the Globex auction resulted in price discovery higher to 72.60s where buyers trapped, developing balance, 72.60s-72.22s, before selling interest emerged early NY, developing balance, 71.72s-72.29s, through the remainder of the NY auction, settling at 72.12s.

Thursday’s auction saw price discovery higher early in Globex, following Wednesday’s NY close as sellers trapped there. Price discovery higher developed to 72.60s, into the London auction, where buyers trapped, halting the buy-side auction. Balance development ensued, 72.60s-72.22s, into the NY auction. Initiative selling entered, 72.25s, driving price lower out of balance, driving price modestly lower, achieving the stopping point low, 71.71s. Low volume buying interest emerged amidst large bid liquidity. Two-sided trade developed, 71.71s-72.29s, through the remainder of the NY auction, settling at 72.12s.

As noted Wednesday, the highest probability path for Thursday’s auction based on market structure was for balance development. Buying interest emerged early in Thursday’s Globex auction driving price modestly higher to key supply area where selling interest emerged, developing balance around the high-volume node, 72.07s, as inferred on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure for Friday’s auction would be for price discovery higher to challenge the key supply overhead, 72.66s-72.78s should Thursday’s key demand, 71.85s-71.71s, hold as support. The continued development of the high-volume node (24.8k contracts) is indication of meaningful commitment of trade in this area. Large commitment of trade generally precedes directional activity.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s auction saw balance development around an increasing commitment of trade near the major supply area. The coming days and weeks are a critical juncture for WTI in the larger context.

