OIH: Higher Oil Prices Will Lead To Higher Stock Prices

OIH and oil services names in general appear significantly undervalued, as oil prices are likely to continue to trend higher and could remain elevated longer than many market participants expect.

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) has been on a wild rollercoaster ride over the past few years. Since the great oil decline in late 2014, OIH has crashed by about 62% from peak to trough. But despite oil nearly tripling (up 180%) off the 2016 bottom, OIH is up by only a meager 15% in the same time frame.

So, why are OIH and oil services stocks in general underperforming oil so badly? The apparent lag is likely due to the "catch-up effect" in oil services companies' earnings relative to the price of oil. Oil prices recover much faster than prices of oil services firms, and given the likelihood of oil staying higher for longer, stock prices pertaining to these companies are likely to appreciate substantially, as revenues and EPS continue to increase in the years to come.

About OIH

OIH is designed to mimic the price and yield of a basket of oil services stocks. The fund has net assets of roughly $1.3 billion, has a total of 25 holdings, and produces a dividend yield of about 2.74%. OIH is a top-heavy ETF as its top 3 holdings account for about 40% of total fund's holdings, and its top 5 positions account for about 50% of total holdings. Top holdings include Schlumberger (SLB) (20% of net assets), Halliburton (HAL) (13.5% of net assets), National Oilwell Varco (NOV) (6% of net assets), and others.

The Oil Bull Market is Just Getting Started

It's difficult to make a bullish scenario for OIH and oil services names in general without discussing the price of oil and mapping out a case for higher oil prices going forward. Firstly, oil is up a lot, roughly 188% from peak to trough, since the bottom in 2016. But that does not mean oil prices can't and won't stay elevated or proceed higher in coming years. To the contrary, the current bull market is likely just getting started, and prices could go much higher and stay higher for longer than many market participants expect.

If we look at oil prices throughout history, we can see that uptrends and bull markets typically last much longer than just a few years. In the 1970s, oil surged from about $20 to over $120 (inflation adjusted) in a 7-year period. Another major bull run ran for about 10 years and took oil all the way from about $18 to roughly $162 (inflation adjusted) in the 1998-2008 cycle. The current bull cycle is also likely to take oil prices to $100 and possibly far beyond in future years.

Worldwide oil demand continues to increase and should eclipse 100 million barrels per day next year. Yet, production caps and supply constraints are still being implemented by OPEC and Russia. Furthermore, even as the world's biggest oil producers begin to introduce slightly more oil into the market, it is not likely to have a detrimental effect on price.

Daily Worldwide Oil Demand

Both Russia and Saudi Arabia are extremely dependent on stable and relatively high oil prices. If one thing can be said with near certainty, it's that neither country wants a replay of the pandemonium that occurred in the 2014-2016 bear market in oil. The economies and social fabrics of both nations were significantly impacted and nearly wrecked in some cases during the brutal declines of 2014 and 2015. It is likely they will do whatever it takes to avoid a repeat of such a scenario going forward. Also, the representatives of these nations may say that they are content with $60, $70, or even $80 oil, but in reality, it is likely that these states would much rather see $100 plus oil, as it is their chief export, is one of their governments' main funding sources, and has a significant and direct impact on the social and political structures of their nations.

In addition, due to the U.S. and internationally imposed sanctions, some major oil producers like Venezuela, Iran, and others have been forced to reduce output, which takes out additional supply from the worldwide market. In fact, the IEA recently came out with a report that suggests output from these nations could drop off a cliff by 30% going forward. So, even if Russia, Saudi Arabia and others increase output gradually, the supply drop-off from nations like Iran, Venezuela, and others should offset the additional supply in the market.

OIH Components Set to Grow Revenues, EPS, and Share Price

Oil services companies play an extremely important role in the energy sector and are highly profitable when oil prices are at an elevated level. In fact, a recent study identified that the break-even cost for wells with lateral length of 4,500-10,500 feet is now only $21-48 per barrel. Oil prices are well above $50 and are likely to continue trending higher from here, so the underlying oil services companies are likely to become increasingly more profitable in coming years.

OIH is a very top-heavy ETF, and a small number of companies account for the lion's share of its holdings. Moreover, many stocks in the oil services sector generally move in tandem with the leading names in the segment. So, evaluating OIH's top 3 holdings that account for about 40% of OIH's assets should provide a pretty good idea about where OIH and the overall sector are headed in the future.

Schlumberger (20% of OIH's Net Assets)

Schlumberger is a massive oil services enterprise with over 100,000 employees, an $85 billion market cap, and over $30 billion in sales last year. Moreover, both revenue and EPS growth are robust at the company. The company is expected to grow revenues by about 11% this year and 12% next year. Perhaps more importantly, double-digit growth could continue into 2020 and beyond, especially if oil prices continue to move higher.

EPS growth looks even more promising. This year, EPS growth is expected to be about 23%, but next year growth is set to accelerate, as the company is expected to earn $2.65 per share (consensus estimate). This represents a YoY EPS growth of about 44%. Furthermore, 2020 consensus EPS estimates call for earnings of $3.79 per share, and 2021 estimates call for $5.50 in EPS. So, clearly robust earnings growth is expected to continue beyond 2019, which suggests the likelihood of a higher stock price. In fact, the average analyst 12-month price target on the stock is $75, which is about 25% higher from current levels. Additionally, 12-month price targets go up to around $90 per share, which are about 50% higher from current levels.

Currently SLB trades at roughly 23 times forward earnings which may seem somewhat rich. However, if we factor in the 44% EPS growth, SLB's PEG ratio is only around 0.52 based on 2019's consensus projections, which is extraordinarily cheap. The company is also expected to produce double-digit EPS growth in 2020 and beyond, which implies SLB is very cheap right now. In addition, SLB pays a $2 dividend, which amounts to a substantial yield of about 3.27%.

Halliburton (13.5% of OIH's Net Assets)

Halliburton is also an incredibly large and profitable organization which has about 55,000 workers, has a market cap of roughly $36 billion, and brought in over $23 billion in revenues last year. Like Schlumberger, it also appears quite undervalued relative to its potential earnings power.

First, it's important to point out HAL's impressive revenue growth, which is likely to increase by about 18% YoY in 2018. Consensus estimates point to revenue growth of 8.2% next year; however, higher end estimates suggest the company could deliver around $28.66 billion in 2019, which would indicate growth of about 17.75%.

The revenue picture looks compelling, but the EPS picture looks significantly better. This year HAL is set to deliver about $2.05 in EPS, a YoY surge of about 68%. This puts HAL's P/E ratio at about 19.5, but given the robust 68% growth rate, HAL's PEG ratio is only a 0.28, incredibly cheap for a dominant market leader like HAL. Furthermore, EPS growth is set to continue, as next year HAL is expected to earn $2.55, with higher end estimates pointing to around $3.30 in EPS. This suggests HAL is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of just 15.7 (based on consensus estimates), and possibly as low as just 12. Additionally, HAL distributes a $0.72 annual dividend (1.75%) that is likely to grow going forward. Despite the extremely strong fundamental and valuation image surrounding HAL, shares are currently on sale, about 30% lower from their 52-week high.

National Oilwell Varco (6% of OIH's Net Assets)

NOV is another major player in the U.S. oil services industry that is seeing its revenues and earnings improve drastically with the rising price of oil. The company is set to deliver about $8.37 billion in revenues this year, a 14.6% YoY increase. Moreover, next year consensus estimates point to a revenue figure of about $9.53 billion, which suggests another double-digit YoY increase of about 14%. Given NOV's remarkable momentum, double-digit revenue growth could continue for several years beyond 2019 and 2020, and the company's earnings are likely to explode higher.

In fact, NOV is expected to earn about $1.01 next year, which represents an EPS growth rate of about 621%. Additionally, in 2020 NOV is estimated to earn $1.87, and in 2021 consensus estimates point to an EPS figure of around $3.06. In other words, NOV is expected to produce high double or even triple digit EPS growth for several years going forward, which implies its stock could go a lot higher.

Another important element to consider is that the underlying estimates are likely based on relatively tame oil prices. Many analysts implement $70-80 oil prices when building their EPS models for coming years, some use $90-100 prices for further out years. But what happens if oil prices break above $90 or $100 in the next few years? Share prices of companies like NOV, HAL, SLB, and other oil service names are likely to go substantially higher than most market participants expect.

Threats to Oil Prices and Oil Service Stocks

The greatest threat to OIH and oil service names in general is a substantial slowdown in the global economy. If a global recession materializes, oil prices are likely to go lower before they go higher again. Naturally, lower oil prices will be disastrous to the oil services sector. Therefore, the health of the overall global economy is something that should be closely monitored for anyone investing in oil and/or oil services stocks. However, while risks remain, it appears that the global economy is on even footing for now, and a substantial downturn does not appear likely in the next 18-24 months, possibly longer.

The Bottom Line

The primary components that comprise OIH are cheap right now relative to their future earnings potential. And as oil looks set to march higher form here, revenues, earnings, and stock prices of oil services names are very likely to proceed higher as well. Moreover, the "catch-up effect" is likely to kick into gear going forward. Gains in OIH and in oil service names in general are lagging far behind oil price gains, but should accelerate going forward as oil prices continue to climb. Ultimately, earnings are likely to continue to improve substantially for companies operating in the oil services sector, and as EPS moves higher, so should the stock prices of OIH, SLB, HAL, NOV, and many other companies functioning in this space.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, NOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.