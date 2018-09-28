The Tax Court Ruling Could Finally Allow Cameco To Focus On The Future

Cameco also has passive assets in the U.S. which would be affected if the decision to consider U.S. uranium production a national security concern.

The recent tax court ruling is naturally very positive to Cameco and the stock rallied during the day. The company is still valued reasonably low.

Investment Thesis

I have written about Cameco (CCJ) before and my main concern was the tax dispute. While it is important to remember that this tax court ruling might be appealed, the recent decision puts the odds of any final decision in Cameco's favor and the stock has increased significantly during the day.

Figure 1 - Source: YCharts

The uranium market remains at depressed levels, but Cameco's contract portfolio allows the company to remain cash flow positive over the next few years, even if the turnaround in the general market takes longer to materialize.

Cameco also has some minor passive assets in the U.S. which offers a short-term catalyst if there is a positive decision on the petition to consider uranium production to be a U.S. national security concern.

Market Prices

During 2018, we have seen uranium spot prices climb higher, especially over the last few months. Contract prices have also increased marginally. It is important to point out that we have seen several false starts over the last few years. So, there is certainly no guarantee that this is the start of the turnaround many have been waiting for.

Figure 2 - Source: cameco.com

The fact that exploration is now at extremely low levels, would at least in my view improve the odds of a turnaround. The below chart illustrates this point with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While the figures might not be equally extreme globally, aggregated data is less accessible on a global level and the below data gives an indication on how depressed the market is.

Figure 3 - Source: eia.gov

Purchase Commitments And Price Sensitivity

Cameco's purchase commitments will continue to decrease over the following years. The fact that Cameco has scaled down production, stopped any exploration and transitioned to a leaner organization will allow the company to generate decent cash flows, even in a scenario where the turnaround in the market takes longer to materialize. However, should the market overshoot if there is a scramble to lock down long-term supply, the contract portfolio will prevent Cameco from fully taking advantage of the upside as the below price sensitivity table indicates. That is the trade-off for downside protection.

Figure 4 & 5 - Source: Q2 2018 MDA

Cameco has significantly reduced production. During 2018, the company is also drawing down the inventory with the hope that it will decrease the perception in the market that there is plenty of inventory to support the utility companies. Cameco also needs to purchase uranium in the spot market to meet the contract commitments for 2018 and that number is even higher during 2019 even though the overall contract commitments are lower.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: Q2 2018 conference call presentation

Financials

Cameco had as of Q2 2018 Cad$1,674M in working capital. The company is consistently producing positive free cash flows. The only reason we saw a negative FCF result in the most recent quarter was due to a short-term (3-12 months) investment of Cad$333M, which turns up on investment activities on the cash flow statement.

The company had Cad$2,067M in sales over the last twelve months and produced a negative net income result of Cad$207M. Free Cash Flow for the period was Cad$741M if we adjust for the short-term investment.

There are 395,792,732 shares outstanding and 9,050,828 options outstanding, with a stock price of Cad$14.80 ($11.35) and using the diluted number of shares, we get a market cap of Cad$5,992M.

An investment in Cameco should not be based on what the company is able to produce today, but rather what the company can achieve in a more normalized or potentially supply-restricted market. The fact that Cameco has plenty of liquidity and consistently generates cash flows offers good downside protection. That the company trades at a historical price to free cash flow of 8.1 means there is plenty of upside if the uranium price gets to more normalized levels.

Federal Tax Court Decision

The tax ruling on the dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) only applied to the years 2003, 2005 and 2006. The total amount assessed for those years was relatively low, but the total amount for the years 2003–2017 has been estimated to be between $1.95B and $2.15B. It is likely the final decision will ultimately apply to the subsequent years in question as well. While the decision was very positive, the CRA has 30 days to appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal. If that happens, the final decision could take several additional years.

During the conference call about the decision. Management at Cameco was very positive about the decision, but also on the level of detail the case had been assessed on. The CEO Timothy Gitzel used some of the following words to describe the decision:

Clear, comprehensive, unequivocal

The discussion was probably best summed up by the concluding comments by the CEO:

Clear and decisive ruling in our favor, while the decision only applies to the years 2003, 2005, 2006. We believe the thorough and meticulous analysis of the facts is going to make this difficult to overturn and should serve as basis for resolving the dispute in subsequent years.

The main concern with Cameco is naturally, this decision will be appealed and drag out for many more years, keeping the stock price depressed and limiting the company from distributing any cash flows to shareholders. Any investment in Cameco requires a large portion of patience.

Cameco also raised the point of trying to recover the $57M spent on legal costs even if the timeline is unclear. I certainly encourage Cameco for perusing this. If the decision is conclusive as management seems to think, I would leverage the legal cost to reach a settlement. Effectively not pursuing this amount provided that the CRA will not appeal the decision and apply the court ruling for consequent years. That is a small price to pay to put this dispute in the rear-view mirror permanently.

U.S Assets

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) filed a petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to consider U.S. uranium production a national security concern. In July 2018, DOC decided to initiate an investigation, which will need to complete within 270 days. President Trump will then have 90 days to decide based on the findings from DOC. Considering President Trump's view on Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas, I think a favorable decision for the uranium producers should not be underestimated.

The best company for this specific trigger is likely Energy Fuels, which has a large passive capacity (in relation to the size of the company) to scale up production reasonably quickly in a favorable decision. I have written about Energy Fuels before.

It is important to note that Cameco also has passive assets in the U.S. which could be restarted and likely be selling uranium at attractive prices if this national security decision goes in the favor of the uranium producers. Total reserves in the U.S. is a relatively small portion of the total measured and indicated reserves of 593.7 million pounds of uranium. It could still be interesting as there is very little active production in the U.S. market today, which means the price would likely have to increase significantly to match any domestic supply requirements.

Conclusion

I will once again highlight that the tax ruling might not be the final decision, and this could drag out for years to come in the worst-case scenario. However, based on the positive comments made by Cameco, this is a very comprehensive decision which could end this dispute.

Cameco is a very well-managed company that has made some hard decisions over the last few years. The company has low-cost assets. The fact that there is plenty of liquidity, good cash flows in a depressed market and a very reasonable valuation is why I think this is a great investment.

