Lydall Needs To Complement Good M&A With Better Internal Execution

Well off the beaten path and certainly not a strong performer over the past year, Lydall (LDL) is an interesting name to look it for what the company could be worth if management can improve their internal execution and drive some long-promised margin improvements. Lydall has a good track record with M&A, including the recent acquisition of Interface Performance, but between the challenges of the auto industry, material cost inflation, and execution issues, the company has not been performing up to its capabilities.

Betting on a company to get itself together and improve its operating performance always involves risk, and it is entirely fair for readers to question why they should bother unless and until the segment-level margin performance at least stops getting worse. That said, the valuation would seem to offer some upside based upon what I consider to be fairly conservative assumptions that leave room for upside if and when management delivers better results.

A Specialty Materials Company With A Strong Auto Focus

Lydall is a little hard to neatly classify. While it is indeed a specialty materials company, with capabilities in metal alloy, engineered fiber, and nonwoven fiber, the company’s revenue skews heavily toward the auto market (50% of the total) and various industrial filtration markets. Although filtration companies have historically enjoyed good margins and rich valuations (many of the leaders have since been acquired), operating as an auto components supplier is typically a tough row to hoe, as OEMs push relentless on price and cyclical volume changes can create challenges for the cost structure.

Thermal/Acoustical Solutions is the largest business at Lydall and combines two previously separate segments (Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers) that the company realized made sense from product line-up and operational efficiency standpoints to bring together. The main output of this business is formed/shaped components used to create thermal and acoustical barriers at various points of cars, trucks, and other wheeled vehicles. With these components, auto OEMs can shield more heat-sensitive components like wiring and plastic parts (including gas tanks) from heat sources like exhaust manifolds and reduce the noise produced by the vehicle (both externally and in-cabin). Lydall estimates that it has about 15% share of the global thermal barrier market and 15% share of the U.S. acoustical barrier market, and both Ford (F) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) are significant customers.

On a pro forma basis, I believe Performance Materials will be the second-largest business going forward, and this segment is largely devoted to filtration media products (industrial air, fluid power, and life sciences) and insulation media used in a range of industrial applications like refractory linings, steam tracing, and cryogenics. Performance Materials will also include recently-acquired Interface Performance, a manufacturer of sealing and gasket products used in heavy vehicles and autos. Market shares in this business range from relatively modest share in industrial insulation (14%), where the company competes with companies like Neenah Paper (NP) and Owens Corning (OC), to 18% share in industrial air filtration (where Ahlstrom is a significant competitor) and 19% share in life sciences (where it competes with W.L. Gore and Danaher’s (DHR) Pall), to 30% share in fluid power filtration where it again competes with Neenah and Ahlstrom.

The Technical Nonwoven business is the third part of Lydall and includes a range of industrial filtration felts used in a wide range of air filtration applications like incineration, cement kilns, steel mills and so on. The Technical Nonwoven business also has an “advanced materials” that produces a collection of thermo-formable products, molding materials, and floor protection products. The filtration felts business enjoys solid 25% share.

Auto Concentration Is A Risk, But Also Still A Growth Opportunity

These are not great days to be supplying the auto industry, but I believe Lydall’s long-term future is relatively secure as an auto supplier. Both hybrids and electric vehicles will still require thermal shielding content, and fuel efficiency initiatives are pushing auto OEMS to build cars with smaller engines that run at higher temps – driving more need for thermal shielding. Acoustical shielding should also remain in place for the foreseeable future – lighter body materials and consumer preferences for a quiet cabin are leading more demand for acoustical shielding and even battery EVs will need acoustical shielding to offset tire-pavement noise.

The real question is whether Lydall can start driving better results from its TA Solutions business. Margins have noticeably weakened in this business, from the mid-to-high teens to single digits recently, with an eight-point segment margin drop in the second quarter on higher material, labor, and product qualification costs. While material costs are part of the business (the company has pass-throughs for about half of its aluminum costs), other operating efficiency issues (like under-utilized capacity) have been in place a little while longer and are more troubling.

Filtration Should Offer Some Upside

Lydall has reduced its exposure to the auto market from over two thirds about five years ago, and I believe the filtration markets offer some worthwhile opportunities. Segment-level margins are at least in the neighborhood of where Donaldson (DCI) is and where Clarcor was when it was independent, and filtration businesses can generate very solid returns on capital at scale. Revenue growth is likely to be relatively moderate unless/until Lydall can elbow its way into market share gains, but growing scale should drive attractive operating leverage in the coming years.

The Opportunity

A lot of the investment thesis for Lydall rests on whether or not management really has a handle on its operational/SG&A cost issues. I believe the input cost pressures are relatively manageable and likely to abate, but management absolutely has to shore up its recent operational inefficiencies. I think the company has seen the trough for its margins, but that is honestly something of a leap of faith unless and until that’s backed up with sequential improvements in the coming quarters.

In modeling Lydall, I give the company credit for some improvement in margins, but not as much as I think could be possible. I expect long-term organic revenue growth to continue on at around a mid-single-digit clip and I expect management to continue to make selective complementary acquisitions in the future. I’m reluctant to project too much improvement in FCF margins, particularly given the challenges of improving margins as an auto supplier, but I think the filtration, insulation and seal/gasket operations will help, and I think mid-to-high single-digit FCF margins can drive long-term FCF growth in the high single-digits.

As far as valuation goes, I believe a range of $45 to $50 is fair today. The bottom of that range admittedly doesn’t offer much upside, but I do believe I’m using conservative estimates on the lower end of the range. On DCF, I believe the shares are priced for a high-single digit annualized return. As far as EV/EBITDA goes, I believe 9.5x is a fair forward EBITDA multiple on the basis of current margins and returns on capital, and that supports a $45 fair value. If I give the company credit for the margin improvements I expect in 2019, the multiple moves to 10x and the fair value to $50.

The Bottom Line

There is certainly a risk that Lydall blows another quarter and sees further margin erosion (particularly in the TA Solutions business), but that is not my base-case assumption. There is also some vulnerability to near-term weakness in auto volume trends, but I believe that’s already reflected in the price. While Lydall management hasn’t exactly covered themselves in glory lately, I think the core business is stronger than recent results would indicate and I think this is a name for value-oriented investors to dig into a little more deeply.

