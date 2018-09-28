Collectors Universe Stops The Cash Burn, But Needs To Fix Underlying Fundamentals

Assuming the cash burn is over, shares look fairly valued here based on historic earnings multiples, but a lower-than-normal yield changes things.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) managed to put an end to its declining cash pile in fiscal 2018, partially due to a cut in its quarterly dividend from $0.35 to $0.175 back in February. While dividend cuts are rarely seen as a good thing, CLCT now has more breathing room with its cash flow. The company's cash pile was declining for years, so fiscal 2018 was a turning point - as cash grew to $10,581 (in thousands), up from just $9,826 (in thousands) at the end of fiscal 2017.

DuPont analysis

The company may have patched its problems regarding its declining cash balance, but there are still some aspects of Collectors Universe's business that aren't exactly heading in the right direction. To look at the underlying trends, I decided to break the firm's return on equity down into five analyzable pieces below, using data from its most recent 10-K:

The company's operating margin has been trending down for a few years now, but it fell by much more than normal this year. According to Collectors Universe's 10-K:

In fiscal 2018, coin revenues in the United States decreased by $6.4 million or 17% which was the primary cause of the reduction of the $6.9 million or 40% in consolidated operating income before stock-based compensation in fiscal 2018 as compared to fiscal 2017.

The company also further elaborated in the 10-K that:

Operating income in fiscal 2018 decreased by $4.2 million to $9.0 million from $13.2 million in fiscal 2017, primarily due to the lower U.S. coin revenues as discussed above and moving and lease exit costs of approximately $0.6 million in, connection with the move to the Company's new operations and headquarters facility, partially offset by lower non-cash stock based compensation expense of $2.6 million in fiscal 2018.

So part of the decline in its operating margin appears to be related to a one-time event (moving its headquarters), but overall, the drop in margins initially began at the gross level - falling from 61.7% in fiscal 2017 to a gross profit margin of only 56.9% during fiscal 2018.

Fiscal 2018 also witnessed a decline in the firm's asset turnover ratio, indicating that assets are expanding faster than sales. This hasn't been the case previously, as the company's asset turnover was increasing for years heading into the beginning of fiscal 2018.

The company's ROE fell by almost 15% year-over-year, therefore, despite higher ROE-magnifying leverage. This tells me that the company's fundamentals are still deteriorating, despite a dividend cut that helped stabilize its cash flow.

Valuations

CLCT's shares tend to trade comfortably above 20 times earnings. The five-year average price-to-earnings ratio is roughly 22.19, while the thirteen-year median multiple is 20.91 times earnings.

Using history as a guide, shares trade right around what would be seen as fair value in the past. I think the story has changed at this point; however, as deteriorating fundamentals and a lower-than-normal yield may indicate a lower valuation going forward. Lower margins, deteriorating efficiency, and a lower overall yield deserve a lower multiple placed on shares, in my opinion.

The five-year average yield for shares is 6.78%, while the thirteen-year median is 7.62%. CLCT had a solid history of paying an above-average yield, which might help explain part of the valuation premium, but after the cut that's simply no longer the case.

As of now, shares of Collectors Universe only yield 4.68%, which is low historically. An annual dividend of $0.70 is also right about what the firm earned on a per-share basis from continuing operations in fiscal 2018, leaving the payout ratio at 100%.

Shares would need to trade down to about $10.32 to send the yield back up to around the five-year average, which would place a multiple on shares of a touch under 15 times 2018's earnings. Not saying that's going to happen, but with rates rising, yields will likely need to continue to remain more and more competitive on dividend stocks. I think that the downside risk might be higher than the upside potential here; therefore CLCT doesn't really have many clear, identifiable growth catalysts going forward, in my opinion.

Conclusion

I've followed Collectors Universe on and off for years now, and I was recently reminded of the company after it popped up on a screen I was running for high-yielding, high-ROE companies. It looks like a very attractive opportunity initially if we're just looking at the raw numbers without looking "under the hood", but due to deteriorating fundamentals and a historically low yield, I will be passing on shares for now. It's encouraging that management has been able to stem the cash burn, but I'll be waiting for margins and sales to stabilize before even considering CLCT's shares at a multiple north of 20 times earnings. I still think it's a nice little niche business, but it's also cyclical and unpredictable.

