PNF: Reasons To Buy This NY Municipal Debt Fund

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has lagged over the past few months but, because of that, it trades at a very compelling valuation, unlike many of its Pimco CEF counterparts.

Furthermore, PNF has seen its income production improve slightly in the short term, which gives me confidence the distribution is safe for the time being. Finally, recent rulings earlier this year by the Supreme Court could positively impact the municipal debt market over the long term. I also believe both of these rulings will disproportionately benefit New York in particular, which is good news for PNF investors.

First, a little background about PNF. The fund "invests at least 90% of its net assets (and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax."

Currently, the fund is trading at $11.53/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.057/share, which translates to an annual yield of 5.93%. My most recent review of PNF was in early June, when I believed the fund was a buy candidate. Since that time, PNF's return has been a bit volatile, with strong performance until mid-August.

After that positive stretch, PNF has really struggled, and its drop has been large enough to register a loss of about 3% since my June review. With this backdrop, I wanted to reassess the fund, to see if more pain was on the way, or if the drop represents a nice entry point. I believe good times still lay ahead, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV And Valuation Discussion

One of the reasons I continue to like PNF is the fund's valuation, both in isolation and in relative terms. It is no secret that Pimco CEFs have, on average, seen the premiums rise quite aggressively over the past few quarters. While some of this rise can surely be justified due to strong performance in many of the funds, there is no denying that the cost of ownership has gone up. This has me concerned, as I am predominately a value investor.

That said, PNF is a noticeable exception to this trend, which makes it all the more attractive in my eyes. In fact, PNF is currently the second cheapest Pimco CEF available, out of twenty, which makes it look very compelling when considering alternatives. And its current premium of 1.14% is not just low compared to alternative investments, it is also cheaper than its short-term averages. I have compiled some key metrics related to the fund's premium to illustrate this point in the chart below:

Current Premium 1.14% Premium During June Review 3.43% 2018 Average Premium 3.40% 1-Year Average Premium 4.34% 1-Year Premium High 5.99% 1-Year Premium Low (1.73%)

As you can see, PNF is priced under its average for both the past year and 2018, and is well below its high. This tells me investors could find some value at these levels and, at the very least, won't be falling for the high premium traps of many alternative Pimco CEFs.

While the valuation is interesting, it is worth noting that PNF has seen its share of challenges as well. Specifically, its NAV has been on the decline in 2018, as higher interest rates have undoubtedly impacted the fund. In fact, over the past year, PNF has seen its NAV decline by over 6%. Worse, the majority of this decline (5.5%) has been in 2018 alone. Clearly, this is a metric to monitor, as further interest rate hikes are expected, which could continue to negatively impact the fund. However, there have been some positive developments that I believe can help stem these losses, which I will discuss in the following paragraphs.

Income Production Is Improving

One positive area for PNF is income production, which showed improvement in Pimco's most recent UNII report. This was an area of particular concern for me over the past few months, as PNF was showing some signs of weakness in this area. Fortunately, September's report shows PNF maintained its UNII balance, and improved its distribution coverage ratios. Below I have compiled the relevant metrics for the past few months for PNF, to illustrate this modest improvement:

Date UNII 3-Month Distribution Coverage Ratio Fiscal YTD Distribution Coverage Ratio As of 8/31/18 $.14/share 91% 86% As of 7/31/18 $.14/share 88% 85% As of 6/30/18 $.15/share 84% 85% As of 5/31/18 $.15/share 81% 83%

As you can see, PNF's figures are slightly on the rise. Couple this with its history of maintaining its distribution for over a decade, and I have to conclude the fund is safe from a distribution cut for now. Of course, I want to see the distribution coverage ratio move closer to the 100% mark. But for now, with almost 3 months of UNII in the bank to act as a nice cushion, all seems well enough on the income front.

Supreme Court Decision - Online Purchases

While I have laid out some important considerations for PNF specifically, I want to discuss a few recent Supreme Court cases that could positively impact the municipal debt space. The first is the case South Dakota v. Wayfair, 17-494, which dealt with state and local government's rights to collect sales tax on internet purchases from online retailers. The Supreme Court ruled state and local governments could force online retailers to remit taxes on online purchases. This will allow individual states, as well as municipalities to set their own tax rates on these purchases, with the likely result that tax revenue will increase.

While it is true we do not know yet how big of an impact this will have, there are some credible estimates that suggest the impact will be meaningful. For example, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimated the total revenue increase will be between $8 billion to $13 billion annually, nationwide. This forecast considers high-tax states, such as New York, will be a top beneficiary, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: LA Times

My takeaway here is this is positive for state and local coffers, especially in New York. While just an estimate, the GAO expects New York as a whole to see increased revenue by at least $500 million, potentially all the way up to $880 million, which is a nice windfall. While there has not been any change to state or city credit ratings as a result of this ruling, the impact appears roundly positive, and should be a positive development for New York debt investors, and that includes investors in PNF.

Supreme Court Decision - Unions

Aside from online purchases, the Supreme Court issued another ruling in June that could impact municipal government, specifically in states with a significant union presence. The case Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31 and the Supreme Court ruled that requiring public employees who did not want to pay dues to a union violated their First Amendment rights. Given the rising costs of New York's pension obligations, this is an interesting development and could have a positive impact on future labor costs.

Specifically, the ruling could result in lower revenues for unions, if a large number of individuals decide to opt out of paying the dues. The impact would be significantly less political clout and negotiating abilities for the impacted union agencies. If the end result is lower labor costs for municipal governments, this will improve their ability to finance future debt obligations.

So, how is this relevant to PNF? Well, as it happens, New York state has the highest union membership rate, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is illustrated below:

State Union Membership Rate Number union members (employed) New York 23.8% 2,017,000

As you can see, the state has a high amount of union membership, so this Supreme Court ruling could have a disproportionate impact on New York. And the impact of the ruling is already in motion, with state Controller Thomas DiNapoli announcing in July that the state will "stop deducting agency fees from non-union members’ paychecks."

Similar to the online purchases ruling, the impact to state and local budgets at this point is largely based on estimates, and we won't know the full extent of the impact for some time. But my takeaway is both of these rulings will have a positive impact on New York's ability to make good on future debt obligations, and that is a win for municipal debt holders.

Bottom Line

PNF's performance lately has not been impressive, seeing a large drop from its highs in early August. However, I believe this represents a value opportunity for income-oriented investors. While many Pimco CEFs are trading at wild premiums, PNF has only a small premium to NAV, and it is actually below its short-term averages.

Furthermore, its income production is on the rise, which means the high, tax-free yield the fund offers is safe. Couple this with recent Supreme Court rulings that should have a positive impact on state and local finances, and I believe PNF has the right ingredients for a buy signal. Therefore, I continue to expect PNF will end the year on a positive note, and recommend investors consider positions in the fund.

