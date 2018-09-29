Santa Claus Is Coming To REIT Town

The blue lights are flashing in the retail sector, and many investors are hoping to fill up their stockings with shares of deeply discounted REITs.

Our picks are closely scrutinized for dividend safety and the quality of underlying earnings.

It has become increasingly apparent that balance sheet management is the most important lever.

I can't believe it's less than 90 days until Christmas, and that means it's time to start telling my youngest kids, "you better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why".

Since I have five kids, maybe I'm the one who should be crying, but for REIT investors, now is the time to be "making a list and checking it twice" and find out which REIT is "naughty or nice".

Especially in the retail REIT sector, where scrooge has created some terrific opportunities - perhaps bargains - that could help all of the boys and girls sleep well at night.

There's a lot to get excited about in the retail sector, for example, in a recent Forbes article I explained:

"In the retail REIT sector, we are not just waiting for the gopher to tell us it will emerge from its burrow to see its shadow and retreat due to weather. Instead, we recognize that clouds will dissipate, and spring will arrive, and as value investors, we can certainly spot the bargains today."

I recently listened to a podcast (Where We Buy with James Cook and Lauren Thomas with CNBC). Some of the highlights worth noting:

Groups including Deloitte and the National Retail Federation are pretty optimistic about the holiday season, from this November through January 2019. Deloitte forecasts a year-over-year increase between 5.0% and 5.6%. That amounts to sales of $1.10 trillion dollars (last year was about $1.05 trillion).

Target is hiring 20% more workers this holiday season than last year, totaling 120,000 people. The company is continuing to grow its online business, and need people in the back of the store, or in warehouses, to fulfill online orders.

Macy's is hiring 80,000 people this holiday season, in line with previous years.

Regarding the loss of Toys "R" Us - it's "war," as retailers try to pick up market share. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are the biggest players. Both have been adding SKUs, and Walmart is dedicating more aisles for toys, and holding weekend promotional events.

Costco could be another winner in this category - shoppers are seeing more toys.

Let me be perfectly clear, I don't think the retail sector is "out of the woods" and as I explained in the October edition of my newsletter (publishing this Monday), "the Retail REITs reflects expectations of subdued earnings growth and the Industrial REITs indicates that the e-commerce demand is boosting the sector's P/FFO multiple."

In other words, many of the retail REITs are not growing and some are actually struggling. In early 2017 I decided that the only way that I was placing hard-earned capital in the retail sector is in high-quality REITs.

It has become increasingly apparent that balance sheet management is the most important lever, and if the REIT cannot manage its cost of capital, shares will likely "eventually" underperform. Having witnessed a wave of store closures, leasing and re-development are essential and our picks are closely scrutinized for dividend safety and the quality of underlying earnings.

I was betting that Sears (SHLD) would not make it through 2018, yet thanks to the REAL ESTATE, the retailer will make keep standing at least another round. According to CNBC:

"Sears would also sell about $1.5 billion worth of real estate, much of which has been used as collateral in the past to generate liquidity, as part of the proposal. Some of the stores in such a transaction would be leased back to Sears, the filing said. Sears operated 866 stores under both its namesake brand and Kmart as of Aug. 4."

As we head into the holiday season, all of the signals are suggesting that consumers are optimistic about shopping at stores, on-line, and a combination of both.

And the blue lights are flashing in the retail REIT sector, and many investors are hoping to fill up their stockings with shares of deeply discounted REITs. As an early holiday gift, I want to provide you with a handful of my top retail REIT picks … Happy SWAN investing and "be good for goodness sake".

5 High-Quality Retail REITs

Stocking Stuffer #1: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big Why: Given Simon's powerful scale, the best-in-class mall REIT is able to produce economies of scale (a type of cost advantage) that further generates moat-worthy pricing power.

Feather in its Cap: Given Simon's international scale, it has a strong relationship with a diverse list of quality retailers, which should benefit Simon over the long term. There is very little construction of new malls or premium outlets, thus limiting new competition.

Downsides: High levels of retail store closures and struggling retailers continues to create an overhang, particularly the ongoing story of Sears.

Performance YTD: 5.5%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Simon is well positioned for increasing interest rates as it has only 5% of debt that's variable rate, as the company refinanced approximately $2.4 billion of mortgage debt with an average rate of 3.98% and term of 8.9 years.

Bottom Line: Simon shares trade at $176.31 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.8x. Simon is A-rated with a dividend yield of 4.6%. The company is expected to grow FFO per share by 8% in 2018. I maintain a STRONG BUY.

Stocking Stuffer #2: Tanger Outlet (SKT)

The Big Why: Tanger is more than a landlord to the best-in-class brands - the company is more of a strategic partner that provides operators with one of the most important and most profitable legs to the omni-channel stool.

Feather in its Cap: Although the entire retail industry has been struggling with store closures, outlets are the most profitable legs to the omni channel; occupancy cost ratios for tenants are typically much lower than at full price malls and shopping centers.

Downsides: Given the elevated levels of bankruptcies and store closings in 2017 and year-to-date in 2018, Tanger signed a higher percentage of leases with terms of 1 year or less, many at below market rates in order to maintain relationships, sustain the occupancy and vibrancy of the centers, achieve an optimal tenant mix and maximize revenue.

Performance YTD: -10.7%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Tanger continues to execute on its share buyback plan on a leverage-neutral basis. Year-to-date, Tanger has repurchased approximately 919,000 shares or $20 million at a weighted average price of $21.74.

Bottom Line: As a value investor, I must stress the importance of Tanger's circle of competence. No other retail REIT has such obvious "pure play" principles, not just a basic understanding of the business model, but a highly skilled expertise in aligning with best-in-class retailers. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on Tanger.

Stocking Stuffer #3: Brixmor Property (BRX)

The Big Why: Brixmor enjoys a strong tenant profile with no significant concentration. Ten of the company's largest tenants account for only 17.1% of ABR (average base rent), and the largest tenant, T.J. Maxx (NYSE:TJX), accounts for only 3.2%. Accordingly, Brixmor's scale and footprint provide superior access to retailers nationwide.

Feather in its Cap: Brixmor continues to reduce the weighted average cost of leverage and has maximum flexibility to drive value at the asset level. The company has reduced debt-to-EBITDA to 6.7x, with a weighted-average debt tender of over five years.

Downsides: Retail store closures, including Bed Bath & Beyond (31 locations).

Performance YTD: -4.7%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Brixmor focuses on non-discretionary and value-oriented retail tenants with a strong service component, well-suited for today's consumer environment. It covers 200+ national and regional open-air retailers, with plans to open ~13,000 net new stores. The new leases are focused on these thriving categories.

Bottom Line: With a 6.5% dividend yield and one of the lowest FFO payout ratios in the peer group. The company is a top-quality REIT, which I currently rate as a STRONG BUY. The deep valuation suggests that Brixmor investors could benefit from the high yield but also the potential for enhanced price appreciation.

Stocking Stuffer #4: Kimco Realty (KIM)

The Big Why: Kimco has made substantial progress with its balance sheet and it's clear that the company is laser-focused on maintaining strict discipline in hopes of becoming an A-rated REIT. The company's cost of capital should prove to be a powerful differentiator over the next few years.

Feather in its Cap: Scale is an all-important tool for REITs and Kimco has learned to use its size advantage to provide meaningful diversification with the highest quality shopping center portfolio in the REIT sector.

Downsides: Retail closures. However, Kimco is focusing on gateway markets with very favorable demographics.

Performance YTD: -5.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. A key driver will be the EBITDA contribution that will flow once the development projects with $530 million invested today start to come online in late 2018 and into 2019.

Bottom Line: Kimco shares trade at $16.42 with a P/FFO multiple of 11.2x. The dividend yield is 6.8% and is well-covered. Much less uncertainty over recycling and the development pipeline is strong. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY.

Stocking Stuffer #5: Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

The Big Why: The company has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA's properties is approximately $95,400, close to 85% higher than the national average

Feather in its Cap: UBA is one of the lowest-leveraged REITs, with aggregate mortgage debt equal to only 27% of total book capitalization. UBA's total debt-to-total assets ratio was 23.8% and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.6x.

Downsides: UBA is too small to be rated by S&P or Moody's, but the low leverage is certainly an indicator of prudent capital management.

Performance YTD: -1.1%

Alpha Insider Management Update: UBA has maintained a reliable dividend growth history; however, the increases have been modest. It's clear that the management team has maintained strict discipline with its payout ratio, and that's one of the primary reasons the company did not cut its dividend in 2008 and 2009.

Bottom Line: The properties in UBA's portfolio are differentiated by their concentration in the strong demographic suburbs around New York City, one of the best suburban retail markets in the country. Shares trade at a discount (P/FFO is 14.3x) and the dividend yield (5.2%) is attractive. We recently upgraded UBA to a STRONG BUY.

STAY TUNED for the Spooky REIT List in October. Boo!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: FAST Graphs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.