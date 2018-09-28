Accenture: Nothing 'New' Here, Strong Operating Results And Impressive Top Line Growth

Accenture's main growth driver (i.e., the New) experienced strong growth in 2018 and investors should expect more of the same in the years ahead.

On September 27, 2018, Accenture (ACN) reported better-than-expected Q4 2018 earnings and strong top line growth but the market was not impressed, as shown by the fact that the stock finished the trading day down almost 3%. However, ACN shares are still outperforming the broader market over the first nine-plus months of 2018.

ACN data by YCharts

The stock was under pressure because management's forward guidance fell short of estimates but, in my opinion, the bull case for this unique technology company is stronger than ever. Specifically, Accenture's most recent operating results show that its main business ("the New," which makes up digital, cloud, and security-related services) has a strong growth profile.

Nothing "New" Here

The New made up approximately 60% of the company's fiscal 2018 revenue and the YoY growth was impressive, to say the least.

As shown, the revenue stream for these businesses grew by 25% YoY led by digital services. During the conference call, management spent a considerable amount of time highlighting the importance of the New to Accenture's growth profile and, as expected, they let investors know that the company will continue to heavily invest in this space. Specifically, management mentioned how Accenture Interactive (read more about this business here) is allowing for the company to innovate and introduce new and exciting revenue streams in several key industries.

At the end of the day, Accenture will go as the New goes so I believe that the strong Q4 and Full-year 2018 operating results for this category are very encouraging from a long-term investors perspective.

A Strong Year For This Well-Positioned Company

For Q4 2018, Accenture reported adjusted EPS of $1.58 (beat by $0.02) on revenue of $10.15B (beat by $140M), which also compares favorably to the results reported in the same period of the prior year. The following were the highlights from the quarter:

Net revenue and adjusted EPS increased by 11% and 7%, respectively, when compared to Q4 2017.

Two of the company's three geographic regions and three of the company's five operating groups reported double-digit net revenue growth.

The company's operating margin increased 10 bps YoY to 14.3%.

Additionally, the company reported strong operating results for fiscal 2018, as the company saw both net revenue and adjusted EPS grow by double-digit figures.

Accenture reported broad-based growth and, more importantly, the company was able to significantly grow its cash flow metrics. There was a lot to like about Accenture's Q4 2018 results but management's forward guidance was not well received.

Source: Q4 2018 Press Release

While the fiscal 2019 estimates were nothing to brag about, it is important to note that management fully intends to heavily invest in their high-growth businesses. As such, the margin pressure and lower-than-expected earnings estimates are not significant concerns, at least in my mind. Moreover, the fiscal 2019 guidance did not change my view of Accenture being well-positioned for digital growth that is expected to continue through the next few decades, a topic that I previously covered here.

Valuation

The company's stock is currently trading close to the top of its historical P/E ratio range.

ACN PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

On the other hand, Accenture's stock is still trading at a slight discount to industry average P/E ratio.

While ACN shares are definitely not cheap at today's price, let's also remember that Accenture is a shareholder-friendly company (the dividend was increased by 10% and an additional $5B was added to its buyback program) that operates in several high-growth industries. Therefore, I believe that Accenture will not only grow into its current valuation but, in my opinion, the true growth potential is not yet fully baked into the stock.

Just Follow The Path

Accenture's stock has followed a consistent path over the last year - that is, ACN shares run up into earnings, the stock sells off after earnings are released, and then the stock finds its way to new all-time highs.

Source: Nasdaq

Notice the dips after almost every earnings release but also notice how the stock has continued to tick higher over the last two years. Therefore, I would view any pullback that may be caused by the Q4 2018 results as a long-term buying opportunity.

Risks

Accenture is highly levered to the digital space, so any major disruption to the New would significantly impact the company's business prospects.

Additionally, reputation risk is an important consideration because Accenture is the go-to consultant in its industry. Specifically, ACN shares are trading at a premium to its peers (and the market), so a negative shift in investor sentiment would materially impact the company's stock price.

Bottom Line

Accenture reported strong Q4 and full year 2018 results but the main takeaway was the fact that the New seems to be just getting started. This business category already makes up approximately 60% of Accenture's total revenue and it should continue to grow as digitalization continues to impact the global economy in a major way. As such, I would treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

