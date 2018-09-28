GoPro: Revisiting A Tired Story

A return to 2015 peak sales levels provide significant upside to analyst estimates, but the base case still lacks the catalyst to achieve that target.

The target to reduce operating expenses to the $400 per annum million level provides a level of safety.

GoPro still trades in the dumps having failed to gain momentum since the 2015 sales peak.

My previous research on GoPro (GPRO) focused on a consumer products company generally left for dead. The stock appeared a decent, though risky, value proposition around $9 last year. The company has struggled to improve results in that time period, but it offers a level of safety that allows for buying weakness.

Oppenheimer Sums Up Market Sentiment

One of the few bullish analysts on GoPro came out with a $9 target this week. Yes, the highly risky stock doesn't offer much return for the risk buying in the low $7s. The initial market excitement was eventually sold off.

So even the bulls really aren't bullish based on this tepid call. The catalyst for a rally even farther off the recent lows is the weak sentiment in the stock with a level of safety.

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz sees less risk in the story due to the substantial operating expense cuts. As one can see, the cuts since the December 2016 peak are very material. GoPro can turn profitable on substantially lower revenue levels in the 2H18 and 2019.

GPRO Total Operating Expenses (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company has a target of pushing annual operating expenses down to the $400 million level. Even the recent gross margins in the 41% range provide the ability for GoPro to at least breakeven at the current sales levels for 2018 of around $1.2 billion.

Small Catalyst

The one small catalyst for the company is the new product lineup. The HERO7 action cameras have obtained solid reviews and the live-streaming connection with social media is a huge step forward.

The small catalyst for 2019 is actually the inventory position. GoPro targets sell-through of roughly 5.0 million units with expected sell-in of 4.2 million units. The company is talking nearly 20% upside right here by having sell-in match market demand. Analysts only forecasts 4% revenue growth next year providing a potential disconnect.

At the start of September, CFO Brian McGee discussed the hidden progress in improving inventory levels at the Citi 2018 Global Tech conference:

On the demand front, what we talked about on the earnings call is we expect 5 million units of sell-through, up from 4.3 million in 2017, so that would be 16% growth.

Later on, the CFO discussed the catalyst of very low inventory levels:

In addition, we expect 2 million units of sell-through in Q4. And if that happens, because we’re only going to be able to sell-in about 4.2 million units, we will end the year with about 300,000 units in the channel. That’s probably one of the lowest exiting channel inventories we’ve had in quite some time for the end of the year, which is good because then we've not only demand, normal demand for Q1, which is about 1 million units, but we have channel fill on top of that.

Playing games with inventory levels is only a small catalyst for GoPro. The market really wants to see demand grow for the new products. The high inventory levels to start the year hide the progress being made in 2018.

One of the biggest complaints since GoPro came public was the lack of complete product refreshes each year. Like smartphone makers, the market wants a new product for the holidays whether an update to an existing product or a complete model refresh. Consumers aren't going to be happy with a year-old product for the holiday season.

GoPro appears better positioned for this holiday season with new action cameras at the price points of $199, $299 and $399. As well, the company has the operating expenses under control. What GoPro really lacks is a catalyst beyond just selling cameras.

The company will have to figure out how to boost margins higher on the existing base to generate higher profits. For the stock to warrant a move above the $9 Oppenheimer target, the company needs profits above the average analyst target of $0.21 in 2020.

GPRO EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Peak Model

If one goes back to the 5.7 million units peak sales in 2015, the company would have an EPS potential of $1.00 based on keeping operating expenses under control similar to 2019 guidance of $415 million at the mid point.

Revenues reached $1.6 billion back in 2015 and GoPro generated operating income of $112 million with gross margins of only 41.7%. At a 45% gross margin rate, the action-camera company would generate $720 million in gross profits and roughly $300 million in operating income. Even assuming a $100 million boost in operating expenses, operating income would reach $200 million or nearly double the peak back in 2015.

Either way, GoPro would be on track to generate about $1 in EPS after interest expenses and taxes based on about 140 million diluted shares outstanding.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GoPro has a small catalyst from boosting sales to the sell-in levels in 2019. A further opportunity exists to push the stock higher by returning to peak 2015 levels with higher margins and profits.

What the company still misses for a long-term investment thesis is a catalyst for sustainable growth beyond just selling cameras. The stock can easily hit the $9 target and possibly higher, but the execution risk still exists. Better options exist elsewhere for now.

