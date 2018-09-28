BP Looks Good, But It's Not A Buy

BP has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.5% - the highest among its closest peers – and it generated $1.88/share of FCF – the lowest among its peers.

BP is ramping up two of its offshore oil production platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico but its onshore US business will be a key driver of future growth.

BP has started three upstream projects in 2018, including the company’s largest operated subsea project, and will bring three new projects online by the end of the year.

The British oil major BP (BP) is on track to grow production back to pre-Deepwater Horizon oil spill levels of four million barrels of oil equivalents per day. The company will bring a number of major projects online in the near future. Its output from the US will climb significantly in the coming quarters as it expands its footprint in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico and onshore shale oil plays. But the company has the weakest balance sheet among its closest peers and it generates poor levels of free cash flows per share. I believe the stock is not a buy at the current price.

BP’s oil and gas production fell significantly in the aftermath of the deadly Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the company was forced to sell a number of assets to fund the $65 billion bill for penalties and cleanup costs. The company’s output dropped by almost a million barrels of oil equivalents per day from 2009 to a little more than 3 million boepd in 2013. Its production from the US fell more than 40% to 628,000 boepd.

But now, BP is rebuilding its growth story. Last year, it brought a record number of seven new projects online, including the giant Khazzan gas project in Oman which can produce up to 115,000 boepd and the Juniper LNG offshore project in Trinidad and Tobago which can produce up to 95,000 boepd. The startups have offset the negative impact of asset sales and fueled production growth.

For the first six months of this year, BP posted a 3.3% increase in total production to 3.66 million boepd. Its output, excluding Rosneft, climbed 5.2% to 2.54 million boepd. Production from the US increased by 4% to 734,000 boepd. The company also benefited from ~20% increase in realized prices for oil and gas to $42.36 per boe in the first half of 2018. These factors pushed BP’s profits (Underlying RC profit) higher to $5.4 billion in H1-2018 from $2.2 billion a year earlier. Its operating cash flows, including oil spill-related payments, rose to $9.95 billion from $7 billion last year.

BP is bringing additional projects online which will fuel production growth. So far, in 2018, the company has started three major projects, including the Shah Deniz Stage 2 conventional gas project located in Azerbaijan. Shah Deniz, which is BP’s largest operated subsea project, can produce up to 310,000 boepd of which BP’s share will be 110,000 boepd.

Later this year, BP plans to bring three new projects on stream, including two deepwater projects - Clair Ridge in the UK North Sea and the second phase of the West Nile Delta development in Egypt – which will produce conventional oil and gas respectively. Beyond 2018, the company will start up at least 10 major projects, including the third phase of the West Nile Delta which is slated to come online in 2019 and can produce up to 130,000 boepd.

BP’s output from the US will also likely continue climbing as it ramps up deepwater and onshore shale oil volumes. The company has been gradually expanding its footprint in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the last few years. The company started the Thunder Horse South Expansion project in late-2016, which was its first major development in the Gulf of Mexico since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Now, it plans to further expand two of its Gulf platforms – Mad Dog and Thunder Horse.

The work on Thunder Horse Northwest Expansion is expected to complete in 2019, which will add 15,000 boepd to BP’s production while the bigger project Mad Dog Phase 2 is scheduled for a 2021 startup and will lift the company’s production by 65,000 boepd. BP operates four platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog, and Na Kika. The company produces more than 300,000 boepd from these platforms and its output will likely climb higher in the near future.

However, the real growth driver for BP in the US is going to be its onshore shale oil business. The company has significantly ramped up its onshore operations by acquiring 500,000 producing acres from BHP Billiton (BHP) against $10.5 billion. This includes properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas, which is the premier US shale oil play where break-even costs are under $50 a barrel, Eagle Ford oil play in South Texas and the Haynesville gas basin in Texas and Louisiana. The current output from these assets is 190,000 boepd.

The oil-rich Permian Basin and Eagle Ford assets will fuel significant growth. In the recent conference call, BP’s CFO Brian Gilvary said that the company’s unconventional production has the potential to increase to “over 300,000 barrels a day” in the future. The company has also predicted that its onshore oil output alone will climb from 10,000 to 200,000 bpd by mid-2020s.

With growing levels of production from the Gulf of Mexico and the newly acquired properties, I believe BP looks well positioned to increase its total US production to more than a million barrels per day in the near term. It won’t be long before BP’s output climbs back to pre-Deepwater-Horizon levels of ~4 million bpd, despite the asset sales. Meanwhile, the increase in production will fuel earnings growth.

Note that the new volumes carry high margins and low break-even costs. The company has said that as it increases output, its company-wide cash break-even price will decline to the range of $35 to $40 per barrel by 2021. This would put BP in a good position to post decent returns in a weak oil price environment and make a windfall if oil prices stay strong at more than $70 a barrel.

BP’s future outlook in terms of production is looking good. But remember, BP has one of the weakest balance sheets among oil majors. The oil spill payments have taken a toll on the company’s financial health. At the end of the second quarter, BP carried a total debt of more than $60 billion which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.5%. The leverage metric is higher than that of its peers Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) whose ratios are 41%, 25%, and 22% respectively. Similarly, BP’s net debt ratio of 27.8% is the highest among its peers.

BP Free Cash Flow Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

BP also generates the weakest levels of free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditures, among its peers. On a trailing twelve months basis, the company has generated $1.65 per share of free cash flows, as per data from YCharts. That’s substantially lower than its above-mentioned peers who generated between $3 and $5.5 per share of free cash flows in the same period. BP’s cash flows were hurt by the oil spill-related payments which are forecasted to be $3 billion for 2018 on a post-tax basis.

The good news is that BP has already booked 80% of this year’s spill payments and its dues from 2019 will decline to $1 billion per year. The negative impact of spill-related payments, therefore, will get substantially smaller. But they will still drag BP’s free cash flows in the future. By comparison, its peers carry no such baggage and could continue generating superior levels of free cash flows.

Even though BP has a weaker balance sheet and cash flow profile than Royal Dutch Shell, its shares are more expensive. BP’s shares are trading 12.6 times while Shell ‘s are priced 10.5 times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. I believe investors should continue to hold BP stock due to its growth potential in the US and international markets but it’s not a buy at the current price.

