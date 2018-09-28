CalAmp: Good, But Still Lacking Conviction

In the end, I lack confidence that the stock will head back towards its five-year high of nearly $34/share achieved in 2014 in the foreseeable future.

Connected device equipment and service provider CalAmp (CAMP) reported a decent set of numbers after the closing bell on September 27th. Revenues of $96.0 million topped consensus estimate by a very modest $677,000 for a healthy YOY top-line increase of 7%. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.31, leaving expectations three cents behind.

The market, apparently more excited about the results and the largely in-line fiscal 3Q19 guidance than I am, pushed the stock an eye-catching 8% higher in after-hours trading. The up-bidding may have been facilitated by the fact that CAMP has traded sideways YTD, mostly confined to the high-teen earnings multiple range in 2018 and struggling to reach "escape velocity".

Credit: Automotive Fleet

I particularly appreciated the 21% YOY increase in CalAmp's software and subscription division that was more robust than last quarter's 15% bump. Given the solid numbers, it is possible that LoJack Italia might be growing at a faster pace than the base-case scenario of 5% that I had originally considered a bit too aggressive.

Those who follow me know that I am highly biased towards companies that have a growing subscriber base producing large quantities of recurring revenues. In the case of CalAmp, unfortunately, as much as 80% of the company's sales are still generated by the lumpier telematics systems, with the shift to S&S occurring at a slow pace of about three percentage points per year.

Source: Company's IR slides

On profitability, gross margins came in substantially higher YOY, by 43 bps. However, I will use management's own argument used last quarter to justify the sharp margin contraction to curb my enthusiasm: profitability could fluctuate from quarter to quarter, and the improvement in fiscal 2Q19 might not necessarily point to a favorable trend. Opex grew at a slightly slower pace than revenues, possibly starting to reflect the benefits of outsourcing and sales force consolidation that I have argued could provide some upside to earnings expectations in the order of a three-cent EPS uplift for every $1 million in SG&A saved.

See simplified P&L below (non-GAAP basis):

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports and Yahoo

On the stock

CalAmp's fiscal 2Q19 results were certainly solid, with areas of strength in service revenues and higher margins supporting a bullish argument this evening. However, I do not know if the 8% after-hour share price spike can be fully justified by the results of the quarter alone, or if bargain-hunting might be playing somewhat of a role here.

CAMP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Co./Ticker Forward PE Forward PEG FCF Yield CalAmp - CAMP 19.1x 1.2x 9.2% Ituran (ITRN) 16.7x 1.4x 3.7% Garmin (GRMN) 21.1x 3.6x 4.8% Sierra W. (SWIR) 21.6x 1.2x 0.9% MiX Tel. (MIXT) 24.9x 1.1x 0.5%

In terms of valuation, the stock is likely to breach the 20x current-year earnings mark by the opening bell this Friday. If this is the case, CAMP will be heading towards the higher end of its 12-month valuation range.

Although there is plenty about the stock and the company that I appreciate, and while I do not believe that CAMP deserves to trade much lower than $20-22/share, I still lack confidence that the stock will head back towards its five-year high of nearly $34/share achieved in 2014 in the foreseeable future. The recurring revenue business still being a bit too small and margins still behaving erratically from quarter to quarter help to support my skepticism about multiples expanding much.

For these reasons, I take a pass on CAMP today, but will continue to keep tabs on the company going forward.

