BlackBerry: Just Treading Water

Before the bell on Friday morning, we received fiscal second quarter results from BlackBerry (BB). While the headline numbers showed the company's usual beat thanks to reduced expectations, there wasn't any major news to break the status quo. The company's transition to software and services continues at a slow pace, and it's not enough to get investors really excited about the name moving forward.

Total non-GAAP revenues came in at $214 million, a number sandwiched between wall street estimates and Estimize projections that are usually a bit more optimistic. Non-GAAP software and services revenue, which are the company's future, only increased by $1 million over the prior year period, as BlackBerry continues to see seasonal swings. Only 81% of this revenue was recurring, excluding IP licensing and professional services, down from 86% in fiscal Q2. Hopefully this marks a revenue bottom, with the chart below showing a tough couple of years for the top line.

When we breakdown the individual segments, there weren't too many surprises. BlackBerry Technology Solutions, which houses Radar and QNX, saw comparable growth to Q1, while the Enterprise segment declined slightly and Licensing/IP was flat. Hardware and Service access fees held on a little with $17 million in the quarter, as these two segments continue to wind down. Moving forward, guidance implies that the second half of the fiscal year will be slightly weaker in terms of overall growth, likely in the mid to high single digits for the software/services revenue percentage increase.

When we look at the income statement, there was some improvement, but not that much. After excluding the debt adjustment, the company still lost $31 million on the operating line, with that $70 million debt adjustment swinging the company into GAAP profitability. This included a major drop in research and development expenses, partially offset by a rise in selling, marketing, and administration costs. BlackBerry reported its usual non-GAAP profit after tons of adjustments, coming in at $21 million.

Of course, that entire non-GAAP net income value was equal to stock-based compensation of $21 million, as BlackBerry continues to exclude this to make its results look better. True world leading tech companies don't exclude stock-based compensation from their results, but this name apparently doesn't want to be considered among the likes of Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB), for example. With no share repurchases at the moment, the outstanding share count continues to rise by the quarter, not even including the major dilution overhang from the convertible debt that would happen if shares remain above $10.

Management issued exactly the same guidance as it did at the Q1 report, indicating that nothing has really changed in the overall business. The company can talk all it wants to about making acquisitions to help in the future, but until it actually does something, no real progress will be made. The huge cash pile continues to sit on the balance sheet, with investors not reaping any benefits other than a tiny bit of interest income. Capital expenditures remain next to nothing, with no meaningful repurchases or acquisitions having taken place recently.

As seen in the one year chart below, BlackBerry shares are rallying on this morning's report. Stop me if you've heard that before. Time and time again we've seen these large pops, but they soon die out as you can see. Even with this nearly 10% rally, shares are at $11.17 currently, which just happens to be where they finished 2017. Three quarters of the year has been completed, and the stock has gone nowhere while US markets and most technology names have soared to new highs. Perhaps that's why the major holders are losing faith in large numbers, a trend I wouldn't be surprised to see when we get the next round of institutional ownership data in November.

In the end, BlackBerry's Q2 report was basically like many of its previous reports. The company's headline numbers beat lowered street estimates, a sizable operating loss was reported after the debt adjustment, and non-GAAP earnings were fueled entirely by stock based compensation. Another quarter has passed with the major cash balance not being used, resulting in just a basic reiteration of guidance that implies a so-so second half of the year. As shares again pop on the earnings, investors likely will see them retreat until management gives you a reason to be in this name for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.