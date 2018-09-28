47 Nasdaq 'Safer' Dividend Dogs For September 2019

Analyst one-year targets revealed ten highest yield "safer" dividend NASDAQ stocks that could average 20.6% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Low price little dogs dominated the September pack.

Besides safety margin, NASDAQ dividend stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios. Total annual returns narrowed the Index list from 53 to 49 by disqualifying stocks reporting negative returns.

47 of 53 NASDAQ-100 Index dividends were presumed "safer" because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 9/25/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast Top Ten NASDAQ "Safer" Dividend Stocks to Net 17.7% to 52.6% Gains By September 2019

Five of the ten top yield "safer" dividend NASDAQ stocks (with name backgrounds tinted grey in the list above) were scattered in with the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for August turned out 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 25, 2019, were:

Lam Research (LRCX) netted $525.57 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) netted $440.66 based on a median target estimate from twenty analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Intel Corp. (INTC) netted $424.24 based on a median target price set by seventeen analysts plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) netted $388.10 based on a mean target estimate from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) netted $322.32 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Comcast (CMCSA) netted $252.88 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) netted $249.16 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) netted $199.22 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Broadcom (AVGO) netted $185.73 based on dividends plus a median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) netted $177.23 based on the median of estimates from twenty-eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31.65% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" dividend NASDAQ-100 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ Stock To Lose 6.06% By August 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) lost $32.07 net per the median target estimate from nineteen analysts, including dividends and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dog Rules

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

47 of 53 NASDAQ-100 Firms Showed "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 53 constituents of this master dividend NASDAQ-100 Index list.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 47 of 53 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the boldface "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out 4 with sagging price returns.

Financial priorities, however, are easily readjusted by boards of directors revising company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio send a remarkably solid financial signal.

Six of Eleven Sectors Show "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ Stocks

Six Morningstar sectors of eleven are represented by the 47 "safer" members of the NASDAQ-100 Index. They showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover their dividends as September 25.

The "safer" dividend NASDAQ-100 Index sector representation broke out, thus: Communication Services (2), Technology (25), Consumer Defensive (2), Healthcare (3), Industrials (7), Consumer Cyclical (8), Basic Materials (0), Energy (0), Financial Services (0), Real Estate (0), Utilities (0).

The first five industries listed above made the top ten "safer" dividend NASDAQ-100 Index team by yield.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Real Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Top Yielding "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ Stocks

Ten "safer" dividend NASDAQ firms with the biggest yields September 25 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" Dividend NASDAQ Stocks Could Likely (11) Deliver 21.37% Vs. (12) 17.72% Net Gains from All Ten by September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safer" NASDAQ-100 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 20.6% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth highest priced "safer" NASDAQ-100 stock, Lam Research Corp. showed the best analyst predicted net gain of 52.56% per target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend NASDAQ-100 Index stocks as of September 25 were: Vodafone Group, Seagate Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC), Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) with prices ranging from $22.54 to $72.74.

Higher priced five "safer" dividend NASDAQ-100 Index dogs as of September 25 were: Paychex, Gilead Sciences, KLA-Tencor Corp., PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Lam Research Corp with prices ranging from $73.72 to $151.29. The little, low-priced NASDAQ-100 "safer" dividend contingent stayed on top.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: store.nascar.com

