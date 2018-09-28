Equinor: Expanding Its Renewables Business Good For Growth

There are many advantages to offshore wind farms over other forms of renewable energy generation that may make them popular and thus a growth area for Equinor.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, it was announced that Brazil's Petrobras (PBR) and Norway's Equinor (EQNR) signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop wind projects offshore Brazil for the next three years. In some ways, this announcement reminds me of an agreement with Total S.A. (TOT) that Petrobras entered into recently for the same purpose. In that previous article, I expressed some surprise that offshore wind projects were not being considered as a possibility for that partnership given their superior to other forms of renewable energy generation. With this new partnership, Petrobras has apparently rectified that as Equinor is one of the world leaders in offshore wind development. Should the two companies ultimately pursue anything together under this agreement, it will represent an expansion of Equinor's presence in the offshore wind space and further the company's goal of becoming a renewable energy powerhouse.

About The Deal

The most important thing to note about the new deal between Equinor and Petrobras is that it is just an agreement that states that the two companies will jointly seek out potential wind development opportunities. Other than that though, the firms have not specifically identified any investment project. Thus, there is no guarantee that anything will come of this. Ultimately, this serves as a way for Equinor to get into the Brazilian market as the government regulations there generally require that Petrobras be involved in any energy project within the nation's territorial waters.

There are likely potential opportunities for offshore wind development in Brazil. The nation boasts 7,491 km of coastline, which places it at sixteenth place in the world. In addition, seventeen of the country's 26 states have some coastline and most have their capital cities lying near the coast. Thus, we have a situation in which a huge portion of the country's power-hungry infrastructure is located near the Atlantic coast. That is an ideal situation for mass deployment of offshore wind farms.

Why Offshore Wind?

There are several advantages that offshore wind farms enjoy over other forms of renewable energy and to my mind this is the best form of renewable energy generation available with today's technology. I discussed a few of these advantages in an article that I published to this site earlier in the year. The advantages that offshore wind farms enjoy over traditional onshore ones as well as solar power include:

The winds are typically stronger and more steady offshore than onshore. The amount of energy that a wind turbine can generate is in direct relation to the amount of wind blowing against it but even small differences in wind speed can result in large power generation differences. For example, a turbine in a 15 mph wind generates twice as much energy as a turbine in a 12 mph wind. An offshore wind farm will thus usually generate more energy than an onshore one.

An offshore wind farm can usually be built far enough away from land that it is out of sight for a person standing on the land. This can be appealing to those individuals that dislike seeing the land cluttered up by wind turbines and thus may make it easier to get approval from regulators to construct the farm.

Finally, crowded coastal areas may not be well suited to onshore wind farms due to the high amount of manmade structures and relative lack of space. Thus, an offshore wind farm may be much better suited to meet the needs of an area like this.

There are of course a few disadvantages with offshore wind farms, most of which revolve around cost. Overall though, the advantages would seem to outweigh the disadvantages. Equinor appears to agree, which is why the bulk of the company's renewable energy business is on the development and operation of offshore wind farms.

Equinor and Offshore Wind

It seems likely that one of the reasons that Petrobras chose Equinor as its partner in this endeavor is the company's already extensive experience with the construction of wind farms and other offshore infrastructure. The company currently has seven wind farms either in operation or active development, with a few more slated as potential long-term projects:

Name Location Equinor Ownership Percentage Capacity Start of Production Hywind Scotland UK 75% 30 MW October 2017 Dudgeon UK 35% 302 MW 2017 Sheringham Shoal UK 40% 316 MW 2011 Arkona Germany 50% 385 MW 2019 Dogger Bank UK 50% of 3 of the 4 stages 4.8 GW Unknown, approval granted from UK government in 2015 Baltyk Srodkowy II Poland 50% 600 MW Unknown Baltyk Srodkowy III Poland 50% 600 MW Unknown

The company believes that this is likely to become a major source of growth for it going forward and for good reason. According to the Energy Information Administration, the only two sources of power that will see consumption growth in the United States over the next 35 years are natural gas and renewables. Of the two, renewables will deliver higher growth on a percentage basis:

Source: 2018 Annual Energy Outlook

The same is largely true internationally, as BP (BP) pointed out in one of its earnings presentations:

Source: BP plc

Thus, the fact that Equinor continues to expand its presence in this area, as indicated by this recent agreement with Petrobras, is something that should please shareholders as it shows a continued desire from the company to grow its renewable energy business. It would be even better if the two companies do decide to pursue a project so that is something to watch for.

Valuation

Equinor has a number of projects in the works in both the conventional and renewable space that should prove quite good for its forward growth. However, it is still important to ensure that we do not overpay for the stock as overpaying for any asset is a sure way to generate sub-optimal returns. One metric that we can use to determine if the stock is fairly valued at the current price is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is simply a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for a company's forward growth. As a general rule, a ratio below 1.0 may be an indication that a stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to grow its earnings at a 15.50% rate over the next three to five years, which gives it a PEG ratio of 0.98 at the current price. Therefore, the company does appear undervalued but only just barely so potential investors may want to wait for a dip in the share price before buying in to get a greater margin of safety.

