Bank Of America: Risk Of Going Sideways?

NII gains appear to be already priced into Bank of America's valuation.

Hence, Bank of America will likely report higher NII in Q4-2018 and beyond.

Bank of America has seen a steady increase in its net interest income in the last couple of quarters, thanks to rising interest rates.

Bank of America (BAC) reported decent financial results throughout 2018, but shares are having a hard time moving higher. In fact, the bank's shares have dropped off in the last couple of days, even though the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates once again yesterday. I think net interest income gains are already fully priced into Bank of America's shares. As a result, I see a growing risk of shares going sideways in the next couple of quarters.

A Play On Higher Interest Rates

Bank of America is a play on higher interest rates. The bank's net interest income has been fueled by the Federal Reserve's more aggressive interest rate policy in the last one and a half years.

The Fed has lifted interest rates three times so far in 2018, and there will most likely be another rate hike later this year. In addition, the Federal Reserve has guided for three interest rate increases in 2019, citing a strong U.S. economy. According to Fed projections, the U.S. economy is on track to grow 3.1 percent this year.

Interest rates have been moving up since December 2016. Based on yesterday's interest rate hike, the new target range for short-term interest rates is 2.00-2.25 percent. Yesterday's rate hike marked the eighth time that the Federal Reserve lifted rates in the current rate hiking cycle.

Here's the federal funds rate trajectory.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

On the back of higher short-term interest rates, Bank of America has seen a notable increase in its net interest income, a trend that will likely continue in the next several quarters (assuming interest rates will continue to go up and the U.S. economy is not going to fold).

Bank of America's net interest income has grown from $11.0 billion in Q2-2017 to $11.7 billion in Q2-2018. Higher net interest income is the result of both higher short-term interest rates and loan and deposit growth.

Here's an overview of Bank of America's net interest income growth in the last five quarters.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Importantly, Bank of America expects that a 100 basis-point parallel shift in the interest rate curve will boost the bank's net interest income by $2.8 billion over the course of the next twelve months.

Strong Consumer Banking Business

A robustly growing U.S. economy - again, the Fed estimate is for 3.1 percent GDP growth in 2018 - is set to benefit Bank of America's large Consumer Banking business.

If the economy is doing better, there will be more demand for deposits and loans. Bank of America's Consumer Banking business has already seen consistent revenue, deposit and loan growth over the last four quarters.

Here's a summary of key stats in Bank of America's strong Consumer Banking platform.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's Consumer Banking business also benefits from growing customer acceptance and penetration rates of its digital platform. The number of active digital banking users is growing consistently, as is the bank's ability to drive digital sales.

Source: Bank of America

Healthy Loan Business

Bank of America has a strong loan business that is at the center of the bank's operations. Loan demand obviously increases in a rising economy as clients seek funds for personal and commercial reasons.

Demand for Bank of America's loans has increased in all of the bank's major business segments over the last year. At the end of Q2-2018, Bank of America's loans and leases reached $872 billion, reflecting 5.4 percent year-over-year growth.

Source: Bank of America

As a matter of fact, consumer loans have grown faster than commercial loans for Bank of America over the last year.

Source: Bank of America

At the same time, Bank of America's total net charge-offs have remained relatively low, indicating high asset quality. In Q2-2018, Bank of America had net charge-offs of about $1 billion, a large sum, Yes, but it represented only 0.43 percent of all loans. Further, the net charge-off ratio has remained stable, further suggesting that there are no major problems in Bank of America's loan portfolio.

Source: Bank of America

NII-Upside Seems Fully Baked Into Bank Of America's Valuation

Bank of America's shares are having a hard time moving higher, despite the most recent rate hike. That said, though, Bank of America's shares dropped off in light of the rate increase, suggesting that investors are taking profits in stocks that have already benefited greatly from a gradual increase in short-term rates.

Source: StockCharts

Despite the recent drop in Bank of America's share price, the bank is far from being a bargain. Shares today are priced at a ~25 percent premium to the last reported accounting book value of $24.07.

BAC data by YCharts

Bank of America's shares today are considerably more expensive than just three years ago, before the Federal Reserve started to lift short-term interest rates.

Here's how Bank of America compares against other major U.S. commercial banks in terms of price-to-book ratio.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

I would think that investors have had more than enough time to price additional NII-growth on the back of higher short-term interest rates into the bank's valuation. Hence, I am not really surprised by the most recent drop in Bank of America's share price. Since we appear to be in the late-stage of this growth cycle, I think there is a considerable risk for Bank of America's shares to go sideways over the next couple of quarters.

Upside Catalysts

Should the economy continue to grow at a faster-than-expected pace, Bank of America could potentially have significant earnings surprise potential, which in turn could attract new buyers into the stock. Bank of America's Consumer Banking division in particular has considerable earnings upside (as long as the U.S. economy roars ahead) since its loan and deposit business is likely going to continue to do well.

Your Takeaway

The Federal Reserve just lifted interest rates the third time in 2018, and another rate hike is most likely coming in December. Further, the Federal Reserve has a bullish outlook on the U.S. economy, estimating 3.1 percent GDP growth this year. All of this - a strong U.S. economy and rising rates - tilt the odds in favor of improving operating results for Bank of America going forward. However, shares are already fairly valued, suggesting that most of the expected NII gains in a rising rate environment are already fully baked into Bank of America's valuation. Hence, I see limited upside and an unattractive risk-reward at today's price point.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend-paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.