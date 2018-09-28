The SEC Comes For Elon: The View From Longsville

Despite the strength of the SEC, I expect a settlement and for Elon Musk to remain the driving force behind Tesla.

The SEC's suit looks to be very strong - Elon needs to stop tweeting about Tesla without prior approval from Tesla's legal and executive teams.

(Google)

Executive Summary

Elon Musk - but not Tesla (TSLA) - has been sued by the SEC. The SEC's prayer for relief includes Elon's removal as an officer and director of Tesla. Tesla's shares have fallen heavily after-hours, as shown above.

In this post, I go through the SEC's complaint paragraph-by-paragraph. I also offer my opinions on this suit and what it means for Tesla.

In short, I believe that the SEC's case against Elon Musk is very strong. However, I would still expect this case to settle and for that settlement to allow Elon Musk to continue to be the driving force behind Tesla. I would hope that the settlement forces Elon Musk to give up his ability to tweet about Tesla without outside approval, as I do not believe his tweets help the company.

I have some concerns about Tesla's actions in the SEC's narrative as well: Tesla's head of investor relations makes statements which I would prefer he did not make. Tesla has not been sued in this case, but I feel uneasy about those statements.

And don't forget: Next week, we find out how many vehicles Tesla produced and delivered in Q3/18.

The SEC Comes A-Knocking: Background

On September 27, 2018, the SEC filed suit against Elon Musk alleging, "a series of false and misleading statements made by Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Inc. ('Tesla'), on August 7, 2018, regarding taking Tesla, a publicly traded company, private."

The back-story here is likely well-known to most Tesla observers, but stems from this fateful tweet:

Further tweets named in the SEC suit include:

These tweets caused a flurry of activity in Tesla stock prices. As the SEC describes:

"Investors reacted to Musk’s August 7 tweets. From the time of Musk’s first tweet that day until the close of trading on August 7, Tesla’s stock price increased by more than 6% on significantly increased volume and closed up 10.98% from the previous day."

As a result of these Tweets, the SEC filed suit against Elon Musk in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York (Manhattan) for violating Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act. The Government's prayer for relief includes, along with disgorgement of benefits and an injunction, "Ordering that Defendant be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer that has a class of securities registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act or that is required to file reports pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act."

That is, ordering that Musk could no longer be an officer or a director of Tesla. According to the Wall Street Journal:

"The SEC had crafted a settlement with Mr. Musk—approved by the agency’s commissioners—that it was preparing to file Thursday morning when Mr. Musk’s lawyers called to tell the SEC lawyers in San Francisco that they were no longer interested in proceeding with the agreement, according to people familiar with the matter. After the phone call, the SEC rushed to pull together the complaint that it subsequently filed, the people said."

The SEC's Narrative

This is a summary of the SEC's filing. I am a lawyer (inactive in WA and CA; active in the Canadian province of ON), but this filing is readable to all - I would encourage all investors or interested parties to read it. Note that while I am a lawyer, I do not and have never specialized in securities law.

The SEC's filing begins with a summary of the case (¶ 1-6) and a description of the relief sought (¶ 7) - most notably removing Musk as an officer and director of Tesla. The filing then describes why the Court has jurisdiction over the case (¶ 8-9) and names Elon Musk as the defendant in the case (¶ 10).

Notably, Tesla is not a defendant in this case - this filing does not allege wrong-doing by Tesla itself but rather only by Musk, although Tesla is described as a "relevant entity" in the case (¶ 11).

Recitation of the Facts

The SEC describes (¶ 12-14) that Elon Musk has used Twitter to communicate with shareholders as Tesla's spokesman and refers to Tesla's Form 8-K of November 5, 2013, which specifically listed Musk's Twitter as a source for information about Tesla:

"Interested in keeping up with Tesla? For more information on Tesla and its products, please visit: teslamotors.com For more information for Tesla investors, please visit: ir.teslamotors.com For the latest information from Tesla, including press releases and the Tesla blog, please visit: teslamotors.com/press For additional information, please follow Elon Musk’s and Tesla’s Twitter accounts: twitter.com/elonmusk and twitter.com/TeslaMotors"

The SEC notes Musk's comments about short-sellers - that they will be "burned" in tweets on May 4 and June 17 (¶ 15-16). This portion of the allegation goes over Musk's obsession with short-sellers. For a great article on that topic, I recommend Vince Martin's August 9 article, "Musk's Irrational Obsession With Short Sellers Is Hurting Tesla Shareholders."

The SEC then gets into the meat-and-potatoes of their argument, beginning with a history of preliminary discussions to take Tesla private. According to the document, in January 2017, Musk met with representatives of a sovereign investment fund who indicated a desire to make an investment in Tesla and for Tesla to set up a production facility in the Middle East (¶ 17).

These talks resumed on July 31, 2018, with the Fund meeting with Musk for 30-45 minutes. During the meeting, the Fund allegedly told Musk they had acquired nearly 5% of outstanding shares and expressed interest in taking Tesla private. According to the SEC (¶ 21):

"The July 31 meeting lacked discussion of even the most fundamental terms of a proposed going-private transaction. For example, there was no discussion at the July 31 meeting of (1) any dollar amount or specific ownership percentage for the Fund’s investment in a going private transaction; (2) any acquisition premium to be offered to current Tesla shareholders; (3) any restrictions on foreign ownership of a significant stake in Tesla; (4) the Fund’s available liquid capital; (5) whether the Fund had any past experience participating in a going-private transaction; (6) any regulatory hurdles to completion of a going-private transaction; or (7) the board approval process necessary to take Tesla private. Musk has acknowledged that the July 31 meeting was the most specific discussion of a transaction to take Tesla private between him and representatives of the Fund."

Following this meeting, on August 2, 2018, Musk sent an email to Tesla's board of directors entitled, "Offer to Take Tesla Private at $420" (¶ 23). The $420 figure was not given by the Fund - although the Fund allegedly said they would agree to a going-private transaction if the terms were "reasonable" (¶ 22) - but was Musk's idea based on a "standard premium" of 20%. Musk also noted he had just learned about "420" in marijuana culture (¶ 24). (This was prior to the Joe Rogan Experience interview.)

The SEC specifically cast doubt on the viability of this "20% premium" because when the July 31 meeting occurred, Tesla shares traded at $298 (¶ 25) - such that $420 would have been >40% more than prices on that day. Musk himself appears to have doubted the desire of investors to pay a "premium on a spike," and Musk did not seek to confirm this premium with the Fund or any other funding source. During a phone call - and prior to Musk's tweets - the Board warned Musk that it would be "really difficult for small investors" to remain shareholders in a private Tesla (¶ 28).

Despite Musk's conversations with the Board, between July 31 and August 7, Musk had no further contact with the Fund and did not speak about $420 with any potential funding source, or do any other items in a laundry list of factors the SEC implicitly suggests Musk should have considered (¶ 30):

"Between the July 31 meeting with representatives of the Fund and the morning of August 7, Musk (1) did not have any further substantive communications with representatives of the Fund; (2) did not discuss a going-private transaction at a share price of $420 with any potential funding source; (3) had a conversation with a private equity fund representative about the process, but did not actually contact any additional potential strategic investors to assess their interest in participating in a going-private transaction; (4) did not provide Tesla’s Board of Directors with a more specific proposal to take Tesla private; (5) did not contact existing Tesla shareholders to assess their interest in remaining invested in Tesla as a private company; (6) did not formally retain any advisors to assist with a going-private transaction; (7) did not determine whether retail investors could remain invested in Tesla as a private company; (8) did not determine whether there were restrictions on illiquid holdings by Tesla’s institutional investors; and (9) did not determine what regulatory approvals would be required for such a transaction or whether they could be satisfied."

Despite the uncertainties, on August 7, Musk published the series of tweets above on his Twitter account (¶ 32-34). After Musk tweeted, Tesla's CFO Deepak Ahuja asked Musk if he and Tesla general counsel Todd A. Maron should draft a blog post/employee email for Musk, and Musk agreed (¶ 35).

In my view, this clearly demonstrates a lack of planning on Tesla's part. This reads like the CFO trying to cover for Musk's bullheadedness, and not a well-reasoned plan with all at Tesla participating. It is easy to see why Tesla has suffered a slew of executive departure - I wouldn't want to work with this Elon Musk.

Musk continued his series of tweets after messaging Mr. Ahuja (¶ 36-38). According to the SEC, Musk violated Nasdaq rules (¶ 39):

"Nasdaq rules specify that listed companies such as Tesla must notify Nasdaq at least ten minutes prior to publicly releasing material information about corporate events like a proposed going-private action. Musk did not notify Nasdaq prior to publishing his August 7 tweets."

Nasdaq halted trading in Tesla shares at 2:08 PM, eighty minutes after Musk's initial $420 tweet (¶ 40). After a few more tweets, Musk sent an email to Tesla employees at 3:16 PM, entitled Taking Tesla Private - available on Tesla's blog (¶ 41-44). That post reiterates a desire to allow all shareholders to stay with a private Tesla. In another tweet, Musk reiterated that everything was confirmed and all that remained was a shareholder vote (¶ 45).

When trading resumed, Tesla shares closed at $379.57, up 6% from where they were prior to Musk's first tweet (¶ 46).

The SEC then goes over reaction to Musk's tweets, primarily in the form of texts and emails of individuals asking Tesla insiders if the tweets are legal or a joke (¶ 47-52). Notably, Tesla head of investor relations backed up Musk's claims:

"A few minutes later, Tesla’s head of Investor Relations responded, '[A]part from what has been tweeted and what was written in a blog post, we can’t add anything else. I only wanted to stress that Elon’s first tweet, which mentioned ‘financing secured’ is correct.' After Tesla’s head of Investor Relations received another inquiry from another investment bank research analyst at approximately 7:20 PM EDT, he asked whether the analyst had read Tesla’s 'official blog post on this topic.' The analyst responded, 'I did. Nothing on funding though?' The head of Investor Relations replied, 'The very first tweet simply mentioned ‘Funding secured’ which means there is a firm offer. Elon did not disclose details of who the buyer is.' The analyst then asked, 'Firm offer means there is a commitment letter or is this a verbal agreement?' The head of Investor Relations responded, 'I actually don’t know, but I would assume that given we went full-on public with this, the offer is as firm as it gets.'"

While Tesla is not a defendant in this case, these statements from Tesla's head of investor relations are alarming, in my view.

The SEC then discusses subsequent Musk statements, including his attempt to "walk back his August 7 statements" in the blog post Update on Taking Tesla Private (¶ 53-57). The SEC states that this blog post contradicted Musk's earlier statements (with the blog post suggesting discussions were ongoing rather than only contingent on a shareholder vote) and still withheld crucial information (that the $420 share price hadn't been agreed to by any potential funding source).

Musk then withdrew the going private offer on August 24 in a blog post entitled Staying Public (¶ 58-59), which was the first time Musk acknowledge that small investors would not be able to invest in a private Tesla.

On the next trading day, Tesla's stock closed at $319.27, down over 15% from their close on August 7 after Musk's initial tweet (¶ 60).

Legal Allegations

According to the SEC, Musk made multiple materially false statements on August 7 and those statements - taken together - "left market participants with the false and misleading impression that if Musk chose to take Tesla private at $420 per share, the only outstanding requirement to be satisfied was a shareholder vote" (¶ 61).

The SEC alleged Musk's statements were misleading because:

Funding was not "secured", and investor support was not "confirmed" from any funding source. Musk had never discussed $420 with the Fund or any potential investor (¶ 62). Musk's statement that, "Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote," was misleading because that was not the only reason the deal wasn't certain. There were numerous reasons the deal wasn't certain - it would require Board approval and an agreement on terms from funding sources, for example (¶ 63). Musk's statements created the misleading impression that terms to take Tesla private had been decided when they had not even been explored and, in some cases, would have been impossible - investors would not have been able to remain invested in Tesla (¶ 64). Musk had not determined or even explored whether this would be possible at the time he made public statements (¶ 65-67).

The SEC further alleges the Musk knew his statements were misleading or was reckless in not knowing (mens rea). Musk tweeted during the trading day without discussing their content ahead of time nor informing Nasdaq (¶ 68). Further, Musk's statements were allegedly "premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew" (¶ 69):

"Between the July 31 meeting with representatives of the Fund and his August 7 misstatements, Musk knew that he (1) had not agreed upon any terms for a going-private transaction with the Fund or any other funding source; (2) had no further substantive communications with representatives of the Fund beyond their 30 to 45 minute meeting on July 31; (3) had never discussed a going-private transaction at a share price of $420 with any potential funding source; (4) had not contacted any additional potential strategic investors to assess their interest in participating in a going-private transaction; (5) had not contacted existing Tesla shareholders to assess their interest in remaining invested in Tesla as a private company; (6) had not formally retained any legal or financial advisors to assist with a going-private transaction; (7) had not determined whether retail investors could remain invested in Tesla as a private company; (8) had not determined whether there were restrictions on illiquid holdings by Tesla’s institutional investors; and (9) had not determined what regulatory approvals would be required or whether they could be satisfied."

The SEC further alleges Musk knew the Board hadn't voted, or even seen a formal proposal and did not disclose any of these material facts in his tweets (¶ 70-71).

The SEC further alleges Musk caused market chaos and harmed Tesla investors by sending shares from $356.67 (right before his first tweet) to a close of $379.57 (August 7) down to $319.44 (August 27) - harming Tesla investors who purchased between August 7 to August 27 (¶ 75-77).

The SEC then gives a claim for relief, most notably requesting that Musk be "prohibited from acting as an officer or director" of companies including Tesla (¶ 78-80).

The View From Longsville

As readers may know, I have been a Tesla shareholder since August 1, after which I published "5 Tesla Thoughts As I Purchase Shares For The First Time." My views since purchasing have focused on Tesla's production of vehicles, delivery of vehicles, and profitability - as in "Tesla Is On Track To Meet Targets For The Model 3."

In my view, the SEC's case against Elon Musk is very strong. Musk's tweets of August 7 made investors believe that Elon Musk had assembled a collection of investors willing to take Tesla private at $420/share, and all that remained was a formal offer and a shareholder vote.

If the SEC's version of events is correct, those statements were misleading - Musk did not have any signed or even verbal agreement for a takeover and $420/share. Instead, Musk's primary point of contact was with a Middle Eastern Fund and occurred at a time when $420 would be a 40% premium - potentially a higher price than the fund would be willing to pay.

Further, Musk knew - or at least should have known - that common investors wouldn't be allowed to invest in a private Tesla. While I am not a securities lawyer, even I know that the phrase "accredited investor" exists for a reason - because the rest of us are protected from investing in risky private businesses that do not comply with disclosure rules. From the SEC's evidence, it appears that Musk knew or should have known this as well. Musk's defense to this claim appears to be irrational optimism/idealism (¶ 67):

"Musk later admitted, 'I thought the vast majority of existing investors would want to maintain their stake, and we would find a vehicle for small investors to participate. That latter part was a fundamental misunderstanding that I just did not know -- I thought there would be some way to retain small investors, but there isn’t.'"

Of course, it should hardly be news that Musk is an idealistic person: We're talking about a man who is actively investing in spaceships to send to Mars. At the same time, a court will need to decide at what point idealism shifts over into recklessness - and this could be well past that point.

Again, the SEC appears to have a very strong case here, in my view. Others share this view:

“It’s an easy case,” said Charles Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. “He said in the tweet he had financing, and apparently he didn’t. … It’s about as straightforward as you can get.” Wall Street Journal

Likely Outcome And Meaning For Tesla

Despite the strength of the SEC's case, I expect Elon Musk to settle. Now that the SEC suit is public, Musk is likely to face increased pressure to settle this case. Investors will be eager to de-risk this situation given that the drama is hurting shareholders and bondholders - both shares and bonds dropped on news of the SEC suit. Thus, I would expect Elon Musk and his legal team to do whatever they can to put this incident behind them and I would expect a final settlement similar to the offers that have been on the table.

The SEC's reported settlement offers appear to focus on increasing the level of oversight of Musk and the independence of that oversight. A settlement is likely to require that Musk step down as the chairman of Tesla as was reportedly a part of prior settlement offers:

"Under the terms of the deal, Musk and Tesla would have had to pay a nominal fine, and he would not have had to admit any guilt. However, the settlement would have barred Musk as chairman for two years and would require Tesla to appoint two new independent directors, reported CNBC's David Faber, citing sources."

Notably, the terms of that settlement would not remove Elon Musk as the CEO of Tesla. Elon would lose his role as chairman and Tesla would get new board members but Elon would continue to as CEO. After rejecting this settlement, some observers suggest it is more likely than not that Musk loses at least some of his position, however:

"[Gene Munster, managing partner of technology-focused venture capital firm Loup Ventures] said there's 'greater than 50 percent' chance Musk gets removed as an officer, because the SEC, 'they want blood here.' Munster said it is unlikely Musk will be ousted from the company completely — a fear he said is fueling Tesla's sharp after-hours decline."

It is not clear the article whether Mr. Munster has specific insight into the team at the SEC leading this case or is merely hypothesizing. I expect that the SEC is treating this case in a much less personal way than "want[ing] blood" would imply. Because of that, I believe that a potential settlement would be shaped by past negotiation points - the SEC wants Musk to face increased scrutiny and oversight from an independent board. That could be a positive for investors - Tesla's board has frequently been criticized for lacking independence:

"Among the factors cited by the judge Joseph Slights, were the Tesla chief’s domination of the board discussions over the SolarCity deal terms and that a majority of the board who voted on the transaction 'were not independent of Mr Musk'." Financial Times

Thus, I expect a settlement with terms similar to those above - focused on increased independent oversight on Elon Musk at the board level rather than removing Elon from Tesla. Note that the SEC's "request for relief" in their fraud filing does not remove Elon from Tesla - he would be forbidden from being an officer or director but not an employee of Tesla. Thus, investors should expect Elon to continue at Tesla in some capacity, even in a worst-case scenario.

It is also notable that Tesla is not a defendant in this suit, so they do not face direct liability - at least not yet. However, I am uneasy about the statements from Tesla's investor relations director (¶ 50-52), reassuring outsiders that funding is secured. Some might find those statements to also be recklessly misleading, similar to the arguments the SEC has made about Musk. While Tesla is not a defendant in those suits, those statements are not reassuring and could potentially open Tesla up to liability.

In short, this is a negative development for Elon Musk and for Tesla. Share prices have responded accordingly - with Tesla losing ~13% in after-hours trading. That volatility is likely to continue as this story develops.

In car-related news, next week, Tesla will announce Q3/18 production and deliveries. The Street will be waiting to see if Tesla hit their targets (50,000-55,000 Model 3s produced, burst-rate of 6,000/wk, on pace for ~100,000 Model S/X) for this quarter or not. If Tesla misses on those numbers - on top of Musk's current legal woes - shareholders could suffer as the Street's patience with Tesla may be wearing thin.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TESLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in this document is either investing advice or legal advice.