Cabot Will Profit (More) As A Low-Cost Leader

The company returned 87% of second quarter operating cash flow to investors through dividends and share buybacks.

Different from many producers, Cabot’s experience from its pipeline roots means it takes sales efforts beyond the wellhead to power plants, local distribution companies, and via pipelines into other markets.

The company has divested non-Marcellus assets and focused its efforts on becoming a low-cost leader, necessary for the small margins in Marcellus gas production.

Cabot Oil & Gas expects improved gas pricing and profitability, including a five-fold earning per share increase in 2019 due to both industry-wide and company-specific factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) offers investors a highly-focused, market-savvy, and stable avenue to invest in the expected upside for the Marcellus natural gas play. The company’s efforts to reduce its costs and widen its markets to more lucrative ones and its investor-friendly share buybacks make it ready to profit even further from what could be a likely gas market turn in 2019, certainly in the first quarter.

Brief Company Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas is headquartered in Houston, Texas and employs 468 people full-time. It was founded in 1989 as an offshoot of a traditional Appalachian pipeline company. This exploration and production company focuses on the dry gas window of Pennsylvania’s vast Marcellus natural gas play. With Cabot’s September 27th, 2018, closing stock price of $22.97/share, its market capitalization is $10.1 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 9.73 trillion cubic feet (TCF) equivalent in reserves. In the second quarter of 2018, Cabot produced 1.9 billion cubic feet (BCF)-equivalent/day, virtually all natural gas.

Million British Thermal Units (MMBTU) and thousand cubic feet of gas (MCF) are the same for standard-quality gas, in which one thousand cubic feet contains one million BTUs.

Credit: markets.businessinsider.com, left axis is $/MMBTU

U.S. Gas Production and Prices

The September 27th closing natural gas price was $3.06/MMBTU at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the September 26th closing price for Marcellus natural gas was $2.05/MMBTU, a difference of -$1.01/MMBTU or -33%.

The September 11, 2018, Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts U.S. dry natural gas production to average 81 BCF/D in 2018, a new record and to rise further to 84.7 BCF/D in 2019.

Of this, the EIA projects Appalachian (Marcellus and Utica) volumes to be 29.4 BCF/day. For reference, Permian gas volumes are predicted to be 11.8 BCF/D in October 2018.

Cabot considers 2019 to be a major turning point for natural gas, with growth in U.S. demand of 4.7 BCF/D, driven by increased liquefied natural gas exports.



The EIA estimates Henry Hub natural gas prices to average $2.99/MMBTU in 2018 and $3.12/MMBTU in 2019.

Notably, injections to storage throughout the country have lagged even the lower bound of the last five years; this will likely make “winter gas” more valuable. Indeed, Citi analyst Anthony Yuen believes winter natural gas prices could quadruple this winter, spiking seasonally to $12-$16/MMBTU. While these are not long-term prices, they speak to the relatively low storage levels.



Cabot Reserves and Production

The map above indicates the overall extent of the Marcellus field. In the second quarter of 2018, Cabot produced 1.9 BCFe/day of natural gas (100% natural gas) and expects to be producing 2.15 BCF/day by the middle of the third quarter.

Its year-end 2017 reserves were 9.7 TCF equivalent, 96% natural gas.

Competitors

Cabot competes theoretically with any company producing dry, wet or associated gas throughout the country. This comprises companies active not only in the Marcellus/Utica, but those producing gas from the Haynesville in Louisiana, the Oklahoma SCOOP and STACK plays, the South Texas Eagle Ford and associated gas - which gets produced with higher-valued oil, so the associated gas could have a negative value, and it would still be produced - from the Permian and the Bakken.

In the Marcellus, Cabot’s competitors include Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake (CHK), CNX Resources (CNX), EQT Corporation (EQT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Range Resources (RRC), and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Cabot Oil & Gas's Operations, Strategy, Capital Expenditures, and Growth Prospects

Cabot has 172,000 acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus. Its ongoing program of selling assets has helped it become the lowest-cost gas producer.

Importantly, RBN Energy notes that “for the first time in five years, takeaway expansions are outpacing Northeast production growth.” This includes not only Cabot’s interest in Atlantic Sunrise due to come online in late September or October but also the Rockies Express and Rover pipelines.

At the end of 2017, the company had 561 working wells, 3,000 undrilled locations and 35 years of inventory life. Cabot expects to put 80 net Marcellus wells online in 2018 and currently has 3 rigs and 2 completion crews working. Meanwhile, the company has steadily reduced its cash operating costs, from $1.13/MCF in 2017 to $1.06/MCF in the first quarter of 2018 to $0.99/MCF in the second quarter of 2018.

The company's three major infrastructure projects coming online in 2018 will allow it to increase production capacity from 2.15 BCF/D to 3.7 BCF/D. These projects include 150 MMCF/D in PennEast’s 1 BCF/D pipeline capacity, 1.0 BCF/D in Atlantic Sunrise pipeline’s 1.7 BCF/D, and 165 MMCF/D in the Moxie Freedom Power Plant. So, Cabot will be able to increase its exposure to out-of-basin (higher) gas prices from 25% to about 67%.

With its historical experience in infrastructure, Cabot is better positioned to sell its natural gas than other producers: it sells to industrial customers, power generation plants, local distribution companies, and gas marketers through its gathering systems and pipelines.

The company plans a 3-year compound annual growth rate of 17-21%. Its 2018 program spending is $960 million, the vast majority - 83% - is for its Marcellus wells.

Cabot’s Financial and Stock Highlights

Cabot’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share was $0.29, giving it a 0.12% return on assets, a 5.5% return on equity and a trailing price-earnings ratio of 79. Included in the trailing twelve months’ earnings is a -$414 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2017. Significantly, 2019 estimated earnings per share is five and a half times as large at $1.64/share, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.

The company’s second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $273.9 million. It returned 87% of this cash flow, or $239.6 million, to investors through dividends and share repurchases.

Cabot received $2.15/MCF for its gas in the second quarter of 2018, and its quarterly net income was $42.3 million, or earnings per share of $0.09, compared to net income of $21.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.

COG data by YCharts

At June 30, 2018, the company had $2.24 billion in liabilities and $4.40 billion in assets giving Cabot a liability-to-asset ratio of 51%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 1.67, well above the desirable minimum of 1.0 and thus positive.

Shorts are 7.3% of the stock float.

Cabot’s market capitalization is $10.1 billion at a September 27, 2018, stock closing price of $22.97 per share.

The company’s reported cash at the end of the second quarter was $741 million. Its most recently reported operating cash flow was $915 million, and its levered free cash flow was $122 million. With an enterprise value (EV) of $11.02 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 12.5, above the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Cabot’s 52-week price range is $21.48-$29.57 per share, so its September 27th, 2018, closing price of $22.97 is 78% of its one-year high. The company’s one-year target price is $27.72/share, putting its September 27th closing price at 83% of that level.

Cabot’s dividend of $0.24/share represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.2, or “buy,” leaning slightly toward “hold” from the thirty analysts who follow it. This includes ten “holds,” sixteen “buys” and four “strong buys.” The three most recent ratings changes have been two upgrades and an initiation at “buy.”

Cabot’s beta is 0.27, representing far less volatility than the overall market.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Cabot’s overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of Audit (2), Board (5), Shareholder Rights (1), and Compensation (7).

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their gas price, gas supply competition, and future gas market demand expectations as the factors most likely to affect Cabot Oil and Gas. In the short term, the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline is due to start up but could continue to experience weather delays.

Recommendations for Cabot Oil and Gas

The Marcellus dry gas business has been notoriously difficult due to the ramp-up in supply and the dearth of takeaway options - just as the Permian oil basin is now experiencing.

As northeast gas takeaway pipelines come online, notably Cabot’s majority capacity in Atlantic Sunrise, the company becomes increasingly well-prepared with low-cost production and solid downstream marketing - including to power plants - to benefit. Although the company’s share price appears to more represent its future price-earnings of 14 than its current price/earnings of 80, Cabot is among the companies best-positioned to benefit from - in the short term, winter gas prices due to lower-than-normal storage - and in the longer term increased Northeast takeaway capacity, more liquefied natural gas exports, increasing power plant use of natural gas, and (for Cabot) a larger share of higher out-of-basin gas prices.

In the jumpy commodity sector, Cabot is remarkably stable, with a beta of 0.27 and moderate expected one-year share price upside of 20%. The company pays a 1% dividend, and its share buybacks make it more investor-friendly than many similarly-positioned exploration and production companies.

I recommend Cabot Oil & Gas to investors who want to broaden their exposure beyond just oil or just the Permian to a gas producing and marketing leader.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.