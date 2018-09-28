The Dollar's Days As Reserve Currency May Be Numbered

Over the past few years, I have published a few articles to this site detailing the very real threats to the U.S. dollar's position as the global reserve currency. The privileged position that the currency provides American companies and the American economy is often underestimated by investors and as such the loss of that position could have very significant impacts on an investor's portfolio. In the past though, much of the threats towards the currency were coming from China and Russia but now we see Europe making a strong push to get away from the U.S. dollar. This added push now by America's strongest allies may be the factor that ultimately breaks the currency's position as the global reserve.

Background

I discussed much of the history of how the U.S. dollar became the de facto standard of trade in my previous articles on this topic. In short, it began following the Nixon shock of the early 1970s when, after removing the direct convertibility between the U.S. dollar and gold, the President Richard Nixon sent Henry Kissinger to Saudi Arabia to barter a deal meant to strengthen the U.S. dollar, which was falling quickly against other currencies at the time. Eventually, a deal was reached in which the Kingdom would require all transactions for its oil to be conducted in U.S. dollars and the United States would supply it with weapons and protection. As Saudi Arabia was the largest exporter of oil in the world at the time, other oil producers followed suit for convenience. This forced oil-importing countries to buy dollars on the foreign exchange market in order to pay for the oil that they import. It also resulted in oil-exporting nations accumulating stockpiles of U.S. dollars, which were then used to purchase U.S. Treasury securities. This system thus had the desired effect of boosting the value of the U.S. dollar above where it would otherwise be based on fundamentals and lowering interest rates in the United States. Thus, the artificial demand for U.S. dollars and Treasury assets has bestowed a unique privilege on the nation's economy.

China's Nuclear Option

As anyone that has been following the financial news can tell you, tensions between the United States and China have been escalating. This is largely due to trade as the two nations continue to impose increasing tariffs on each other's products.

Regardless of your political views regarding this, the fact remains that China is the largest creditor to the United States and the current budgetary path of the United States requires the ability to borrow enormous amounts of money in the coming years. This gives China a so-called "nuclear option," in which the country dumps its Treasury holdings en masse, driving up interest rates and thus making it prohibitively expensive for the U.S. government to borrow (or likely any other entity attempting to borrow in U.S. dollars).

As some will undoubtedly point out, taking such an option would be extremely costly for the Asian nation as the dumping of the Treasuries will drive down the price and thus cause it to realize huge losses. However, there is nothing stopping China from unwinding its Treasury positions slowly and from all counts it is doing just that.

Source: Zero Hedge

As we can see here, the Chinese have been reducing their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities over the course of this year. It is uncertain what the country has been doing with the proceeds from these sales but it is presumably using them to take actions meant to increase the presence of the yuan on the global scale as this appears to be the nation's long-term goal.

Europe and SWIFT

Probably the most common method used to send money internationally is the SWIFT system. While this system is ostensibly a Belgian cooperative, in practice various authorities in the United States have enough authority to seize money being moved through the system as has been proven on a few occasions. In addition, SWIFT does not provide clearing services, instead such services must be provided by member banks. In the case of transactions involving U.S. dollars, those clearing banks are members of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, which allows the United States government to have oversight if not outright control over those transactions. This situation has angered some countries, most notably those in Europe that dislike the United States using this system to enforce its recently reimposed sanctions against Iran.

In August 2018, Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister, called for the creation of a new global payments system that is completely independent of the United States that would allow the European Union to be independent of Washington in its financial operations, particularly when it comes to rescuing the Iran deal. There were some policy analysts at the time that were skeptical of this as pursuing it could potentially spike a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar as pertaining to its reserve status.

The European Union has apparently decided to pursue this anyway, at least to a limited degree. On Monday, September 24, 2018, the bloc of nations stated that it will establish a special payment channel to allow European and other companies to continue to conduct business with Iran while avoiding exposure to the U.S. sanctions. While perhaps not as radical as the proposal by Heiko Maas, the Wall Street Journal notes that this action "sets the stage for a confrontation between the U.S. and Europe over the treatment of Iran, the payment for Iran oil, and potentially, jeopardizing the reserve currency status of the dollar itself."

It therefore appears that the European Union is set to provide a financial infrastructure for companies to avoid U.S. sanctions. We can assume that transactions done through this system will use the euro or pounds sterling in order to completely avoid the watchful eye of U.S. authorities. While the current intent of this new system is to allow trade with Iran in direct defiance of U.S. sanctions, there is no reason why it could not grow and allow greater amounts of international trade to be conducted without the use of U.S. dollars. This scenario would certainly reduce the dollar's dominance in international reserves.

Wall Street Taking Notice

Thus far, most of the narrative about the weakening global dominance of the U.S. dollar has been confined to alternative financial blogs and hardcore gold bulls. However, some mainstream analysts on Wall Street have begun to take notice.

On Wednesday, September 26, 2018, Marko Kolanovic, global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy and senior analyst at JPMorgan (JPM), stated in an analyst note that events such as the already mentioned formation of the European special purpose vehicle to avoid the Iranian sanctions is indicative of a world that is moving away from the U.S. dollar as the global currency of exchange (the reserve currency). In other words, a mainstream analyst at the largest American bank just predicted that the U.S. dollar may be about to lose the special privileges that it enjoyed as the global reserve currency, including the ability to export inflation and the ability to borrow enormous sums of money cheaply.

Effects

As I mentioned earlier in this article, the control of the global reserve currency grants a few advantages to the United States. One of these is that the artificial demand for the currency caused by the purchases of it by oil importers boosts the value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies and therefore helps reduce the price of imported goods in the United States. As the United States imports an enormous percentage of the goods consumed in the nation, this essentially allows the citizens and businesses in the nation to acquire more goods than they otherwise could. If the United States loses its control of the global reserve currency, we can expect this situation to reverse itself and thus we would see inflation tick up at home.

The second advantage that the U.S. dollar's status as the global reserve currency grants to the United States is a ready market for Treasury securities. Basically, as exporting nations accumulate U.S. dollars that are received through trade, they find that the most convenient thing to do with these dollars is to purchase U.S. Treasury securities. This both holds interest rates down in the United States and allows the U.S. government to borrow more money than it otherwise could. Should the U.S. dollar lose its reserve status then the U.S. government would likely have to actually do something about its enormous deficit, be that cutting spending drastically or raising taxes. The most likely solution would be a combination of the two options.

Investor Positions

As investors, you may be wondering how you can position yourself to take advantage of this global shift or at the very least protect your wealth. Dr. Kolanovic suggests shifting into non-U.S. assets such as foreign stocks and bonds. This would certainly make a lot of sense since many of these assets would generate their income and make interest and dividend payments in foreign currencies, which would strengthen against the U.S. dollar in this scenario. He specifically recommends gradually shifting into emerging markets as these beaten down markets appear to have found a floor and are undervalued at today's prices. Thus, one strategy to consider might be gradually buying in to something like the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE).

Dr. Kolanovic also offers a second suggestion - going long gold (GLD). While I am on record as being something of a gold bull, I somewhat doubt that this would be a great trade to hedge your portfolio against the risk of de-dollarization. This is because such a scenario would necessarily involve another currency, likely the euro or yuan, taking its place and not gold. With that said, gold may benefit from the ensuing uncertainty, but I still think that owning non-US assets would be more beneficial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.