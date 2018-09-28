Why You Should Buy IBM Over Apple

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and Apple (AAPL) may seem slightly unrelated. However, in this article, I will show why they are connected and why I would buy the former.

Both are displaying cyclical earnings, but IBM is pushing innovation

Apple has continued its ascent with a return of 30% in 2018, whilst the former technology darling, IBM, is down 1.82%. Despite the glaringly obvious difference in performance, this may be an opportune time to rotate out of the stagnating mobile phone behemoth and move into the ambitious and relatively undervalued IBM.

Both Apple and IBM are highlighting earnings that are very cyclical. On revenue and earnings per share alone, you could even argue that both companies are at risk of reaching a ceiling in their growth expectations.

Moving forward, the relative performance in these two companies will come down to innovation, and it looks like IBM is leading the way in this area as it aggressively moves into the blockchain and seeks to develop first-mover advantage in the new technologies that are quietly evolving behind the scenes.

The valuation picture highlights Apple's risk

Before we discuss IBM's latest moves, we can look at some quick valuations. Apple currently trades at a PE ratio of 19x earnings, whilst IBM trades at a multiple of only 12x. IBM also has a more appealing dividend ratio with a yield of 4.14% compared to 1.32% for its tech rival; however, Apple has been returning cash through buybacks; $20bn in the last quarter alone.

IBM's second-quarter earnings showed a 2% Y-o-Y increase to $20bn. This was made up of its "Strategic Imperatives" revenue and the four business segments. Of those four business segments, it was Systems that outperformed with an 8.6% increase for the year. IBM is seeking to have $12bn of free cash flow for 2018. Strategic Imperatives saw strong growth through cloud adoption with a 15% gain in revenues for the year. The Cloud Computing business, which competes with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, has seen 20% growth and looks set to take further market share in this area. Continued strength over the next 12 months would likely lead to a revised earnings multiple, and a simple move to 15x earnings would see IBM trade at $183 from the current $151. With an outperformance in its Strategic Imperatives business, this target can be stretched a little further.

Although Apple is the dominant player, with the recent second-quarter earnings showing a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, the company is becoming overly reliant on tweaking the same suite of products. It could be argued that innovation is fading at Apple because the company is under so much pressure to meet analysts' expectations on the iPhone and iPad. Apple is planting some seeds in services and its evolving A.I. technology, but growth in these areas may one day have to counteract a drop-off in its key revenue drivers.

Apple currently relies on the iPhone for 56% of its earnings, and its June earnings showed that sales were flat for the year. The company is now relying on yet another upgrade to maintain its growth, which amounts to window-dressing and manipulation of a strong competitive advantage. At what earnings multiple does price collide with customer dissatisfaction and at what multiple does Apple run out of room to juice its earnings through squeezing the average selling price (ASP) and repurchasing its stock. There is likely another leg higher in Apple's stock, and with its huge cash hoard, the company is going nowhere; however, it would be wise to start preparing for a ceiling and stagnation in the stock price.

IBM has a first-mover advantage in a new growth segment

IBM's innovative edge over Apple lies in the blockchain. The company has been aggressively pushing forward with its own IBM blockchain, where it helps clients "commercialize a network, unlock new value and scale up competitive advantages." Early adoption of this technology is currently spreading across the globe at a rapid rate, and IBM is working on projects to revolutionize supply chains, insurance, media and finance. First-mover advantage could see IBM dominate in this space.

An interesting product was announced this month, with the announcement that the company's Blockchain World Wire (BWW) payment system had moved out of the beta phase. BWW is aimed at institutions and uses the Stellar Network blockchain to cut out financial intermediaries in the international payments system. The battle lines are being drawn for this market with another key release this month from Ripple, the founder of the XRP-USD cryptocurrency. This is currently a trillion-dollar industry, and it could be turned on its head in the near future by utilizing blockchain technology to reduce costs and cut transaction times. In its testing phase for xRapid, Ripple reported transaction times of "just over 2 minutes" compared to the standard 2-3 days, and participants reported a cost saving of 40-70 percent.

Where xRapid would convert local currency into the XRP token and then into another currency, IBM's BWW utilizes the use of a "stablecoin", which is a digital blockchain version of a currency, a digital USD for example.

IBM's website notes:

"Two financial institutions transacting together agree to use a stable coin, central bank digital currency or other digital asset as the bridge asset between any two fiat currencies. The digital asset facilitates the trade and supplies important settlement instructions."

The company launched the digital currency in a partnership with a start-up called Stronghold earlier in the year and expects to be the first of a new digital ecosystem of convertible currencies with IBM's head of blockchain, Jesse Lund, stating:

"What we envision is a network that has multiple different asset classes living on it. You could have digital euros, digital dollars, digital pounds - and they are all really kind of running on the same networks."

The global payment system is worth trillions of dollars with over $5 trillion per day passing through the SWIFT banking system. International payments have been dogged by the 2-3 day transaction time and their expensive nature, where same-day payments such as CHAPS could see large fees. This archaic system is about to be revolutionized by blockchain technology, and this could just be the start. With IBM at the forefront of this movement, it should be the quickest to monetize the blockchain, and we may see it emerge on IBM's earnings releases soon as a brand new business segment.

Conclusion

Apple is the dominant player in the technology sector just as IBM once was, but the company appears to be reaching a ceiling in its valuation. Sales growth in its revenue-dominating iPhone is stalling, and the company has adapted by squeezing the ASP, which is a last-gasp play on its loyal user base and unrivalled competitive advantage in the space. Alongside this strategy, the company has also utilized its cash hoard to continue buying back its stock. For Apple investors, the real question is when this strategy hits a wall. If the company sees slowing sales growth at the ASP extreme, large investors will pull the trigger without considering the buyback issue. With services revenue expected to be $50 billion in 2020, the company has given a timescale for the benefits of innovation and diversification; however, the threat of a competitor gaining a competitive advantage in new technologies such as virtual or augmented reality is looming. At this level in the Apple stock, I would recommend rotating out into companies that have lower valuations, stable earnings, and a platform for an innovation surprise. With the quiet revolution going on in the blockchain, IBM is one of those companies, and I would recommend a buy with a target of $185-190 within a 12-month time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.