Federal Reserve Watch:  One Year Of Reduction Efforts To Securities Portfolio

Both the political and the economic conditions may make this next year a harder time to achieve the Fed's goals, but Fed actions need close attention to understand what's happening.

The Fed plans to continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio and plans to continue to raise its policy rate of interest in the future.

Fifty-two weeks ago the Federal Reserve began a program to reduce the size of its securities portfolio and has done a pretty good job of doing so without disrupting markets.

Well, it has been one year since the Federal Reserve began to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

I know, the effort was supposed to begin at the start of the third quarter, October 1, 2017, but the last release of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, the H.4.1 release titled “Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions, prior to that date came on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Consequently, 52 weeks later, the Federal Reserve’s H.4.1 release, presented the September 26, 2018 statement.

During this time period, the amount of “Securities Held Outright,” adjusted for premiums and discounts, declined by just under $260 billion

The original plan for the reductions of the securities portfolio released by the Federal Reserve totaled $300 billion, so that the actual reduction this first year came up $40 billion short of the stated plan.

I think that this is a very good result!

The Federal Reserve did not achieve this reduction by selling securities in its portfolio. Federal Reserve officials allowed the securities to run off the portfolio through the normal maturing process and the Fed, from time-to-time, bought securities to attain the final decline in the dollar amount of securities on the balance sheet.

One thing the Fed did not want to do is disrupt the financial markets during the portfolio reduction operations. It used the above technique to accomplish this goal. From all I can tell, financial markets felt little or no disruptions during this year in which the securities portfolio was reduced by $260 billion.

In addition, the Federal Reserve did not want to upset the liquidity position of the commercial banks. The important variable here is the account “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks.” This account is the total commercial bank deposits held with the Federal Reserve that were not held behind the deposits needed to satisfy reserve requirements on bank deposits. They are a component of the “excess reserves” on bank balance sheets.

These “Reserve Balances” have declined by just over $340 billion during the past year.

Note that the total “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks totaled $1,838 billion on September 26, 2018.

At their peak, “Reserve Balances” amounted to $2,779 billion, so the amount of “excess reserves” in the banking system have declined by almost $1.0 trillion…$941 billion to be more exact.

Note also that “Reserve Balances” fluctuated in the $5.0 billion to $15 billion range in the fall of 2008 before the beginning of the Great Recession.

So, commercial banks have a lot of liquidity “on hand” in their deposits with Federal Reserve Banks.

The reduction in the Fed’s securities portfolio was accomplished at the same time the Fed was increasing its policy rate of interest. The latest move in this area came just this past Wednesday.

Wednesday’s rate increase was the eighth move since the Fed began raising its policy rate since December 2015.

I think it is one sign that the banking system has plenty of liquidity around even though the Fed has been raising it policy rate since the end of 2015 and began reducing commercial banks’ excess reserves.

The money markets show no signs of tightness either due to demand factors, such as the need for commercial banks to supply businesses with loans, or due to supply factors, such as the reduction in excess reserves.

The Fed, basically, sets the new range for the Federal Funds rate…this time with a 2.00 percent floor and a 2.25 percent ceiling…and then oversees the effective rate at a pretty constant level.

For example, since the last rate move when the range was from 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent, the effective Federal Funds rate averaged 1.91 and if it did fluctuate, the movement was only one or two basis points.

There is just no indication that market forces are putting any pressure on the level of the Federal Funds rate.

Thus, Fed chairman Jerome Powell commented on Wednesday that Federal Reserve policy was really “accommodative” even though Federal Reserve officials ceased to use the work “accommodative” in their discussion of the stance of monetary policy.

But, times might become more interesting over the next year or so.

For one, the Federal Reserve confirmed on Wednesday that it plans to raise its policy rate one more time this year…and then follow this up with three more increases next year.

Furthermore, the Fed’s original plans suggested that the securities portfolio would be reduced by $600 billion in the second year of this effort.

Can the Fed keep up these schedules?

For one, federal government deficits are increasing rapidly. Furthermore, there is some concern that the Trump administration will seek further fiscal stimulation in the next two years…or so.

And, these items take no real serious account of the possibility of tariff wars in the near future.

There will be lots going on through 2020…and I believe that this is an understatement.

Where will the Fed’s securities portfolio be one year from now? I personally don’t see how the Fed can achieve a $600 billion reduction in the securities portfolio over the next twelve months. Where the effort will stop, however, is anybody’s guess.

On September 26, 2018, the total amount of securities held outright by the Fed amounted to just under $4.0 trillion. A $600 billion drop over the next 52 weeks would bring the total down to $3.4 trillion.

I don’t think the Fed will get below $2.7 trillion…at the most. If they do this, the commercial banks might see their “excess reserves” drop to maybe $1.5 trillion. This would still leave an awful lot of liquidity in the banking system.

But, I don’t believe that Federal Reserve officials believe that they can ever get reserve balances down to where they were before the Great Recession. How all this liquidity will impact the behavior of the banking system and the economy is a big question. We will just have to watch it out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.