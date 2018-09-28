AMZA Yields 18% And Is At Key Buying Levels

The stars are aligning for AMZA, and the time may be fast approaching to buy.

AMZA is comprised of the top midstream companies in the world, and pays a larger dividend than most ETFs out there.

It is difficult to find an investment vehicle like the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), which offers a monstrous dividend and is comprised of the top midstream companies in the world. To be exact, the fund:

...seeks total return primarily through investments in equity securities of publicly traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships ("MLPs"). Under normal market conditions- the fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of MLPs in the energy infrastructure sector. It is non-diversified.

The dividend yield of almost 18% is what separates AMZA from the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), in my opinion. Sure, the expense ratio of AMZA seems excessively high at 1.93%. But, obviously investors of the ETF are betting that the dividend and stock price appreciation from such depressed levels will more than cover the higher expense ratio.

The holdings of AMLP are very similar to AMZA's, which is all that matters for the purposes of this article. After all, investors are aware of why midstream companies are such a viable investment.

They are capable of generating significant income at a relatively low risk with the nature of pipelines, and now production is ramping so much due to E&Ps being in full manufacturing mode that more pipelines need to be built. A lot more. So, we know the reasons for investing in AMZA. The question is, is this the right time to buy? Let's take a look at the chart below.

AMZA Chart Snapshot

As readers can see below, AMZA is trying to make a higher high and a higher low here around the $7.50 area.

Source: E*TRADE

AMZA is also less than a dollar away from the 52-week lows of $6.55, which is appearing to offer a great risk/reward proposition to investors at the current moment. However, in order to get a better view of where AMZA may be headed, we need to look closer at the chart.

An x-ray on AMZA sure helps a lot. One can see that AMZA has broken through support of its moving averages to the downside, most likely due to pipeline construction halts and explosions seen recently in the Northeast, which definitely appears bearish, at first glance.

Source: E*TRADE

However, share prices are hugging the 150 day moving average, and the RSI is deeply oversold at 20, which begins to look more constructive.

Actually, the stars may be starting to align for a possible reversal. The MACD is trying to cross up, prices are attempting to make higher highs and higher lows off of a whole number support area ($7.50), and the RSI might be ready to rally off of the bottom.

In tandem with these technical developments, investors should note that the temporary nature of the industry disruptions can only last for so long, as pipelines will eventually be built like the rest. So, with strong fundamentals, temporary issues, and a strong chart, a trifecta of sorts may be forming in AMZA.

Risks

Pipeline halts and explosions are always disappointing, but they are a fact of oil & gas life. Judges and climate change groups will cause trouble, but it is my view that these pipelines will ultimately be built like all of the rest.

As far as maintaining distributions go, most of the top ten holdings of AMZA are not only sustaining their dividend yields, but are looking to increase yields in the coming quarters. This gave me reassurance when I took a large stake in AMZA recently.

Tariffs are also an issue, but companies will either be able to pass these costs through to the customer, or will just have to lower estimates in order to adjust for the losses, which would only be a one-time event.

Conclusion

AMZA is comprised of the top midstream companies in the world that are benefiting from robust shale oil & gas production taking place in North America. Since more pipelines are needed to accompany surging volumes of oil & gas, the backlogs of AMZA's holdings have grown tremendously, which should generate significant cashflow for the companies to put back towards their dividends going forward.

So, since the story with midstream players is so compelling, and the recent pullbacks seen were apparently due to transitory issues, I am adding to shares of AMZA, and very much looking forward to collecting the hefty dividend while I wait for the turnaround to occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.