McCullough: Our Process Before Last Crash Is Same Today

“We built the firm in ’08 calling for the crash, and it was all a rate-of-change call,” Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains.

Our macro team is currently calling for slowing growth and inflation conditions (but not a crash) in 4Q 2018.

Identifying the data that leads to downturns has remained the same here at Hedgeye since our founding in 2008 just before the market crash.

Every economic downturn is different. But identifying the data that leads to them has remained the same here at Hedgeye since our founding in 2008 just before the market crash.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains, his process remains the same as our macro team calls for slowing growth and inflation conditions (but not a crash) in 4Q 2018.

“We built the firm in ’08 calling for the crash, and it was all a rate-of-change call,” McCullough explains in the video above.

“We said that the compares weren’t going to get easy until 2009, and lo and behold, we went bullish on the stock market then against the easing compares, but also the accelerating data. A process, if you have one, shouldn’t be too hard to explain.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.